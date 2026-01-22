Intracranial Pressure (ICP) Monitoring Market to Reach USD 3.46 Billion by 2033, Driven by Increasing Prevalence of Neurological Disorders & Advancements in Non-Invasive Technologies – SNS Insider

Austin, Texas, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intracranial Pressure (ICP) Monitoring Market Overview

As per SNS Insider, the Intracranial Pressure (ICP) Monitoring Market size is estimated to be USD 1.92 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 3.46 billion in 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.68% from 2026-2033. The growth of the market is driven by the increasing number of cases of neurological disorders, rising incidence of traumatic brain injuries, and constant advancements in invasive and non-invasive ICP monitoring devices.

The increasing demand for precise and real-time intracranial pressure measurement in hospitals, critical care units, and neurology centers is contributing substantially to the growth of the market.





Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size in 2025: USD 1.92 Billion

Market Size by 2033: USD 3.46 Billion

CAGR: 7.68% from 2026 to 2033

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2033

Historical Data: 2022–2024

U.S. Intracranial Pressure (ICP) Monitoring Market

The U.S. Intracranial Pressure (ICP) Monitoring Market is expected to grow from USD 0.62 billion in 2025E to USD 1.02 billion in 2033, registering a CAGR of 6.43% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is driven by the high prevalence of neurological disorders, adoption of advanced ICP monitoring technologies, and growth of hospital infrastructure in the United States.

A strong clinical understanding, favorable reimbursement structures, and swift adoption of wireless and AI-enabled ICP monitoring systems are further improving the outlook for the U.S. market.

Increasing Prevalence of Neurological Disorders Spurs Market Growth

The growing incidence of neurological disorders such as traumatic brain injury, hydrocephalus, intracranial hemorrhage, and brain tumors is a major factor driving the Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Market. The increasing number of emergency and critical care admissions is fueling the demand for accurate and continuous intracranial pressure monitoring.

Technological advancements such as non-invasive monitoring solutions, wireless sensors, and AI-based data analytics are enhancing clinical results and boosting physician confidence, thus driving the adoption of the technology. Rising awareness among healthcare professionals and the development of healthcare infrastructure in developing countries are also contributing to sustained market growth.

High Device Costs and Regulatory Challenges May Limit Market Expansion

Although the Intracranial Pressure (ICP) Monitoring Market has promising growth prospects, it also faces challenges such as the high cost of devices, the lack of qualified healthcare professionals, and the strict regulatory requirements for the approval of these devices. The high cost of advanced ICP monitoring systems is a barrier to accessibility.

In addition, the lack of skilled professionals to handle advanced monitoring tools and complex regulatory requirements for the approval of medical devices could impede the commercialization of products, particularly in smaller healthcare facilities.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type

Invasive ICP Monitoring Devices held the largest market share of 62.45% in 2025 due to their long-standing clinical reliability, accuracy and extensive use in critical care and neurosurgery units. Non-Invasive ICP Monitoring Devices are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.21% during 2026–2033 driven by patient preference for less intrusive procedures, ease of use, and rising adoption in outpatient and home-care settings.

By Technology

Fiberoptic dominated with a 45.32% share in 2025 due to its high accuracy, reliability, and widespread integration in critical care settings. Strain Gauge is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 9.03% through the forecast period benefiting from reduced costs, portability, and improved patient comfort.

By Application

Traumatic Brain Injury accounted for the highest market share of 41.67% in 2025 as ICP monitoring is critical for early detection of brain pressure complications. Hydrocephalus is anticipated to record the fastest CAGR of 8.87% during 2026–2033 driven by increased diagnosis rates, pediatric patient monitoring and non-invasive device adoption.

By End-User

Hospitals held the largest share of 68.44% in 2025 due to their large-scale critical care facilities, neurosurgery units and high patient throughput. Ambulatory Surgical Centers are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.11% through the forecast period fueled by increasing outpatient procedures, demand for portable ICP monitoring, and technological innovations that support home or ASC use.

Regional Insights:

The North America Intracranial Pressure (ICP) Monitoring Market dominates with a 42.68% share, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure and high adoption of innovative monitoring technologies.

The Asia Pacific Intracranial Pressure (ICP) Monitoring Market is the fastest-growing region, projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.32% during 2026–2033. Growth is fueled by the rising prevalence of neurological disorders, expanding hospital infrastructure and increasing adoption of advanced ICP monitoring devices across China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

Recent Developments:

In August 2025 , Medtronic launched the NEUROVENT‑PTO ICP monitoring catheter, offering minimally invasive, real-time intracranial pressure tracking, improved sensor accuracy and hospital-ready integration, strengthening its leadership in neurocritical care and patient monitoring.

, Medtronic launched the NEUROVENT‑PTO ICP monitoring catheter, offering minimally invasive, real-time intracranial pressure tracking, improved sensor accuracy and hospital-ready integration, strengthening its leadership in neurocritical care and patient monitoring. In March 2025, Integra’s Codman CereLink ICP Monitor was re-registered in the U.S., introducing updated features, enhanced reliability and continuous ICP monitoring, reinforcing adoption in neurosurgical and critical care units across hospitals.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

DEVICE PERFORMANCE & ACCURACY METRICS – assists you in evaluating the accuracy of measurement, response time, and calibration requirements based on various patient populations.

CLINICAL USAGE & PATIENT OUTCOME INSIGHTS – assists you in assessing the real-world clinical adoption by analyzing the daily usage duration, patient comfort levels, neurocritical care penetration, and decrease in diagnostic delays.

OPERATIONAL & WORKFLOW EFFICIENCY METRICS – assists in determining the efficiency of the hospital by measuring the impacts of the system on the hospital through setup time, training needs, compatibility of system integration, accuracy of data, and maintenance cycles.

SAFETY, COMPLIANCE & RISK REDUCTION BENCHMARKS – assists in comparing your adherence to neurocritical care guidelines, minimizing adverse events, and maximizing device longevity.

TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION ADOPTION RATE – assists you in recognizing the opportunities for growth and investment by examining the adoption rates of wireless and AI-enabled devices, as well as R&D and patents.

