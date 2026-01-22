Indonesia Payments Infrastructure Market Report 2026-2031 - Mobile Wallets Transform Financial Access for Indonesia's Unbanked, Spurring Market Growth

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indonesia Payments Infrastructure - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market is segmented by Payment Instrument, Component, Payment Channel, and Merchant Vertical, offering diverse opportunities across these spectrums.

The Indonesia payments infrastructure market is poised for substantial growth, expanding from USD 110.69 billion in 2025 to USD 130.33 billion in 2026, and is forecast to reach USD 294.85 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 17.74% from 2026 to 2031.

This dynamic growth is driven by several key factors, including the implementation of Bank Indonesia's real-time rail (BI-FAST), accelerated merchant onboarding to the QRIS national code, and increasing mobile-wallet usage across the country's diverse population of 282 million spread over 17,500 islands. As a result, digital payments are cementing Indonesia's status as the largest internet economy in Southeast Asia, bolstered by strong foreign investment and strategic policy coordination between Bank Indonesia and the Financial Services Authority (OJK).

Mobile wallets are becoming a crucial tool in bridging the 74% unbanked and underbanked gap in Indonesia, bringing financial services to areas outside Java. Companies like DANA are adding users rapidly by incorporating features like micro-savings, enhancing their appeal and usage. Government initiatives such as SisBerdaya are giving additional momentum by providing financial grants to women-led enterprises, increasing wallet retention for everyday commerce. With improved 4G coverage through the Palapa Ring project, connectivity barriers are diminishing, allowing remote regions to adopt these financial technologies.

The government's push for a unified QR code system, QRIS, is significantly enhancing merchant acceptance, enabling millions of merchants to consolidate payment systems. This standard, which sets a merchant discount rate far lower than international card schemes, enforces usage even for small vendors. Cross-border use allows Indonesian tourists in places such as Thailand and Malaysia to seamlessly use QRIS, setting the stage for a regional payment framework.

Challenges remain in achieving uniform quality for latency-sensitive transactions due to telecom infrastructure gaps outside Java. This disparity affects real-time payment reliability, necessitating fallback systems like offline QR codes, which increases operational costs for Payment Service Providers (PSPs).

Server-based e-wallets are the fastest-growing market segment, forecasted at a 21.05% CAGR from 2026 to 2031. Meanwhile, card payments maintain a robust hold on market share. This sector's evolution is marked by growing Buy-Now-Pay-Later (BNPL) volumes and burgeoning wallet ecosystems, which further blur traditional lines between different payment rails.

Software and platform solutions are projected to dominate revenue streams, driven by middleware solutions that integrate systems like QRIS and BI-FAST. Fraud detection capabilities are leaning heavily into AI to manage growing transaction volumes effectively.

Comprehensive cloud-based solutions are aiding rapid deployment in remote areas, aligning with long-term strategic plans, including digital currency initiatives. Ongoing investment in high-assurance identity verification and data compliance are critical as the market matures.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION 1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition 1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET LANDSCAPE 4.1 Market Overview 4.2 Market Drivers 4.3 Market Restraints 4.4 Value Chain Analysis 4.5 Regulatory Outlook 4.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis 4.7 Assessment of Macro Economic Trends on the Market

5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUES) 5.1 By Payment Instrument 5.2 By Component 5.3 By Payment Channel 5.4 By Merchant Vertical

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE 6.1 Market Concentration 6.2 Strategic Moves 6.3 Market Share Analysis 6.4 Company Profiles

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK 7.1 White-space and unmet-need assessment



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

GHL Indonesia (GHL Systems Bhd.)

PT Cashlez Worldwide Indonesia

Xendit

Moka POS (GoTo Financial)

PT Jalin Pembayaran Nusantara

Pawoon Indonesia

OY! Indonesia

PT Finnet Indonesia

iPaymu (Inti Prima Mandiri Utama)

PT Artajasa Pembayaran Elektronis

Ant Group (Dana - PT Espay Debit Indonesia Koe)

ShopeePay (SeaMoney)

Centerm

Ingenico (Worldline Group)

Pax Technology

Fiserv, Inc.

Pine Labs

Payfazz

MC Payment Indonesia

Edgeworks Solutions Pte. Ltd.

Olsera.com

Kredivo (PT FinAccel Teknologi Indonesia)

Midtrans

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5enktj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.