Saudi Arabia Hospitality Market Trends, Opportunities and Growth Outlook (2026-2031) by Type, Accommodation Class, Booking Channel and Region

The Saudi Arabia hospitality market is poised for significant growth, with its size projected to reach USD 29.02 billion in 2026 from USD 27.14 billion in 2025, and an anticipated USD 40.58 billion by 2031, marking a CAGR of 6.93% over 2026-2031. An expansion in both leisure and business travel is driven by Vision 2030's strategic initiatives, which inject new capital into giga-projects, improve leisure infrastructure, and streamline visa processes to bolster arrivals.

Chain operators are quickening their pace in brand rollouts, capturing prime locations. The diversification into luxury and serviced apartments aligns with evolving traveler preferences, while digital distribution strategies foster stronger hotel-to-guest connections. This trend results in increased direct bookings and loyalty program enrollments, even as OTAs hold a significant share of transactions.

The Saudi Arabia Hospitality Market is segmented by type, accommodation class, booking channel, and geographic region, with a detailed value forecast.

Vision 2030 Tourism Mega-Investment Program Transforms Market Dynamics

The NEOM project, featuring a USD 500 billion investment from the Public Investment Fund, redefines regional development with an array of ultra-luxury and lifestyle properties. Sindalah Island's 2024 debut with 440 keys highlights sustainability-focused resorts. Projects like the USD 20 billion Diriyah Gate advance the Kingdom's ambitions beyond religious tourism, promoting culturally enriching hospitality. These giga-projects are set to generate approximately 380,000 jobs, enhancing local workforce participation.

Rapid Growth in Religious Tourism Drives Infrastructure Expansion

In 2024, Saudi Arabia welcomed over 18.5 million pilgrims, including 16.9 million for Umrah and 1.61 million for Hajj. A target of attracting 30 million Umrah pilgrims annually by 2030 fuels extensive development, such as the USD 26.6 billion Masar Destination with 41,000 hotel rooms. AI-driven platforms under the Smart Hajj initiative optimize pilgrim movements, boosting occupancy during peak seasons. This sustained demand minimizes exposure to economic volatility, safeguarding cash flow for developers.

Imminent Oversupply Pressures Average Daily Rates

Currently, 316 projects are under construction, presenting formidable supply challenges, particularly in Riyadh. With upscale projects dominating, the mid-scale segment remains underrepresented. Jeddah faces selective period ADR declines, necessitating refined segmentation strategies and expanded revenue channels. Despite these near-term rate pressures, long-term market fundamentals remain robust, calling for attentive asset management.

Other Key Insights:

Emergence of a premium market segment fueled by luxury demand from giga-projects.

Expansion of domestic leisure travel broadening the market base.

Volatility induced by the seasonality of religious tourism.

Chain hotels commanded 57.74% of market share in 2025, foreseen to grow at an 11.62% CAGR until 2031. Their strategic foothold in mega-projects allows for competitive advantages, from scale efficiencies to loyalty program-driven direct bookings. Independent hotels, emphasizing local experiences, face challenges due to high distribution costs. Ultimately, chains are set to maintain dominance by leveraging global networks and standardized training, aligning with Vision 2030's surge in project initiations.

4 Market Landscape 4.1 Market Overview 4.2 Market Drivers 4.3 Market Restraints 4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis 4.5 Regulatory Landscape 4.6 Technological Outlook 4.7 Porter's Five Forces

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts 5.1 By Type 5.2 By Accommodation Class 5.3 By Booking Channel 5.4 By Geographic Region

6 Competitive Landscape 6.1 Market Concentration 6.2 Strategic Moves 6.3 Market Share Analysis 6.4 Company Profiles

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook 7.1 Eco-luxury desert & marine resorts along Red Sea/AlUla 7.2 Branded serviced-apartment platforms in Tier-2 cities



