Press Release



Atos awarded Scopism SIAM Assured status as both a SIAM Service Provider and a SIAM Consultancy and Advisory Organization

This recognition makes Atos the first ever service integration and management company (SIAM) worldwide to achieve this dual accreditation

Paris, France, January 22, 2026 – Atos, a global leader in AI-powered digital transformation, today announced that it has been awarded Scopism SIAM Assured (SSA) status as both a SIAM Service Provider and a SIAM Consultancy and Advisory Organization—making Atos the first organization worldwide to achieve this dual recognition.

This milestone underscores Atos’ leadership in Service Integration and Management (SIAM) as a whole and its commitment to delivering excellence, innovation, and trusted governance across complex multi-supplier service ecosystems to its entire customer’s base.

The Scopism SIAM Assured program is a globally recognized accreditation awarded to organizations that successfully complete a rigorous and independent assessment of their SIAM capabilities. Achieving SSA status demonstrates verifiable expertise in SIAM practices, including governance, integration, assurance, coordination, and service value optimization.

The recognition of Atos end-to-end SIAM capability (operational delivery and strategic advisory) and the confirmation that the company follows best practice governance, integration, and coordination models increase trust and differentiation in customer engagements and bids and sets Atos apart in competitive tenders. As Scopism accreditation is recognized by procurement bodies as a reliable maturity benchmark, it reduces uncertainty for customers, speed-up processes and gives Atos an industry-recognized proof of excellence.

Scopism, a UK-based organization recognized globally for its SIAM thought leadership and expertise, administers the SIAM Assured program to provide its customer organizations with a clear and trustworthy benchmark of SIAM capability. The accreditation enhances confidence during procurement processes, offering an industry-standard measure of quality and maturity.

“Atos is the first organization globally to be awarded two formal accreditations from the Scopism Assured program. We were impressed by the comprehensive nature of the evidence Atos provided. Every question was answered with both standard services offering information as well as customer reference citations, which described how the service was used in the real world. One of accreditation's most significant advantages is its simplification of the due diligence process. Vetting new suppliers can be time-consuming and resource-intensive, but accreditation acts as a pre-screening process, assuring organizations that the supplier has met recognized industry standards” said Claire Agutter, Director at Scopism.

"Being the first organization to secure SIAM Assured status in both categories is a testament to Atos’ leadership position, strategic vision, operational excellence, and capacity to execute and deliver on our commitments. This dual accreditation is also an assurance for our customers of our best-in-class capabilities that can help them maximize value and succeed in today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape" said Michael Herron, Head of Atos UK & Ireland.

As a Scopism SIAM Assured Partner, Atos gains several key benefits. These include a seat on the SIAM Leadership Council. This role enables Atos to contribute to the strategic direction and ongoing evolution of SIAM on a global scale

This recognition sets Atos apart on the market and highlights its ongoing commitment to driving excellence and innovation in service integration, helping organizations whether public or private, to conduct their digital transformation and respond to evolving business needs, regulatory requirements, and rapid technology change.

###

About Atos Group

Atos Group is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 63,000 employees and annual revenue of c. €8 billion, operating in 61 countries under two brands — Atos for services and Eviden for products. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, Atos Group is committed to a secure and decarbonized future and provides tailored AI-powered, end-to-end solutions for all industries. Atos Group is the brand under which Atos SE (Societas Europaea) operates. Atos SE is listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos Group is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Press Contact

Laurent Massicot | laurent.massicot@atos.net |

Attachment