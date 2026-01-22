Crestline to Manage the Hotel Spero Vignette Collection an IHG Hotel at Union Square, San Francisco

FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC announced today it has been selected to manage the Hotel Spero Vignette Collection an IHG Hotel at Union Square in San Francisco. The 236-guestroom hotel is a unique gem nestled in the vibrant heart of the Golden Gate City. Just steps from a tapestry of cultural and architectural wonders, the hotel is perfectly situated for business or leisure at San Francisco’s iconic Union Square. Step outside and enjoy world-class dining, shopping, and the famous manual cable car turnaround.

James Carroll, President & Chief Executive Officer, Crestline Hotels & Resorts, said, “We are delighted to bring Crestline's signature service and management expertise to this distinctive hotel in the heart of San Francisco as we continue to grow our portfolio of luxury and lifestyle hotels.”

Hotel Spero’s remarkable blend of historic elegance and modern comfort makes it a standout addition to Crestline Hotels & Resorts’ growing portfolio. By welcoming Hotel Spero into its management family, Crestline continues to expand its presence in California to nine hotels and reinforces its commitment to offering exceptional guest experiences in some of the region’s most iconic destinations.

More About the Hotel Spero Vignette Collection an IHG Hotel

Originally built in the 1920s, the hotel’s Spanish Colonial Revival architecture has been thoughtfully preserved. Guests are welcomed into the grand lobby adorned with intricate tilework, soaring ceilings, and curated local artwork that reflects the vibrant culture of the city. Each of the hotel’s comfortable guestrooms and suites is thoughtfully designed to offer a serene escape from the city’s lively pace. Guestrooms feature sophisticated finishes, warm ambient lighting, plush fabrics, and modern geometric accents. Added upgrades include walk-in glass enclosed showers in Spanish tiled bathrooms, well-lit workspaces, oversized windows, and 50-inch flat screen TVs. For meetings, special events, and weddings, the hotel has 3,000 square feet of flexible space in a collection of six distinctive venues. Guests may choose from a selection of personally crafted meetings, dining, and event packages. The 24/7 fitness center is equipped with state-of-the-art cardio machines and strength training gear, and the hotel’s pet-friendly policy ensures that every guest, two-or four-legged, feels at home.

Hotel Spero’s signature restaurant will undergo an exciting transformation and repositioning in the coming months. Orcun Turkay, Crestline Hotels & Resorts Vice President of Food & Beverage, said, “We look forward to introducing a new vibrant restaurant concept offering exceptional food and beverage that will create a favorite gathering spot for visitors and locals.”

Hotel Spero is located at 405 Taylor Street, San Francisco. The hotel is 13 miles from San Francisco International Airport. For more information and reservations, visit www.ihg.com or call 415-885-2500.

More About Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC

Crestline Hotels & Resorts LLC is one of the nation’s largest independent hospitality management companies. Founded in 2000, the company presently manages 115 hotels, resorts, and conference centers with nearly 16,500 rooms in 23 states and the District of Columbia. Crestline manages properties under such well-regarded brands as Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, IHG, and Choice as well as independent, private label hotels and conference centers throughout the United States. For more information, visit: www.crestlinehotels.com.

