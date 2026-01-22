Respiratory Disease Testing Market Analysis Report 2026-2031: Home-Based Diagnostics and AI Integration Drive Growth

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Respiratory Disease Testing - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global respiratory disease testing market, valued at USD 6.02 billion in 2025, is projected to expand to USD 7.49 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 3.72% from 2026 to 2031. The market is experiencing a transition from pandemic-driven peaks to robust growth, driven by chronic disease management, advanced multiplex molecular diagnostics, and digital integration in healthcare.

Post-pandemic monitoring maintains high test volumes, while wellness programs in workplaces enhance demand in occupational health. AI-enhanced digital auscultation is reducing false positives, improving screening economics, and expediting clinical decisions. Home-care diagnostics foster decentralized models, easing facility congestion.

Supply-side investments focus on expanding assay menus and developing cloud-based workflow solutions to align with health priorities. The consolidation trend is notable with Trudell Medical acquiring Vyaire's diagnostics division, indicating a shift towards integrated respiratory solutions.

Respiratory Disease Testing Market Trends and Insights

Chronic Respiratory Disease Burden Rising: Over 300 million individuals globally are affected by COPD, prompting extensive screening efforts for early detection. AI-assisted tools now enhance diagnosis accuracy, leading to efficient risk stratification and intervention for aging populations. Diagnostics are evolving into preventive care essentials, offering cost efficiencies and improved patient outcomes.

Over 300 million individuals globally are affected by COPD, prompting extensive screening efforts for early detection. AI-assisted tools now enhance diagnosis accuracy, leading to efficient risk stratification and intervention for aging populations. Diagnostics are evolving into preventive care essentials, offering cost efficiencies and improved patient outcomes. Growth of Home-Based and POC Devices: Approval of home-use spirometers, like NuvoAir, facilitates lung function evaluation outside clinical settings. Point-of-care systems provide rapid pathogen detection, enhancing treatment efficiency in ambulatory care. Portable diagnostics address access challenges in underserved areas, and telehealth-enabled home monitoring promotes adherence and early intervention.

Approval of home-use spirometers, like NuvoAir, facilitates lung function evaluation outside clinical settings. Point-of-care systems provide rapid pathogen detection, enhancing treatment efficiency in ambulatory care. Portable diagnostics address access challenges in underserved areas, and telehealth-enabled home monitoring promotes adherence and early intervention. Capital Costs Limiting Pulmonary Diagnostics:High costs of spirometry and related systems pose challenges for smaller providers. Although leasing can lower initial expenses, it impacts long-term financials negatively, straining budgets for clinics.

Key drivers include technological advances in molecular diagnostics and the persistence of high test volumes post-COVID. The complex reimbursement landscape for new tests is also examined.

Segment Analysis

In 2025, instruments composed 41.72% of the market due to their necessity in spirometry and PCR processes. Software and services are expected to grow at a 4.05% CAGR to 2031, driven by cloud analytics demand and AI interpretation technologies. Assays and kits provide consistent revenue, bolstered by molecular panel expansion.

Software innovations turning diagnostic data into actionable insights are critical, with cloud interfaces for real-time spirometry results becoming integral. Service contracts incorporating predictive maintenance are ensuring device longevity and uptime.

Molecular diagnostics accounted for 46.85% of the market in 2025 due to superior sensitivity. Syndromic multiplex panels are set for a 4.82% CAGR, as comprehensive pathogen identification gains favor in critical care settings. Digital PCR innovations broaden detection capacity for immunocompromised individuals, enhancing clinical utility.

Geography Analysis

North America led the market with 41.67% revenue in 2025, driven by comprehensive insurance and early AI diagnostics adoption. Europe is expanding steadily with robust healthcare systems, while Asia-Pacific shows the fastest growth at 5.18% CAGR, fueled by ambitious health initiatives and rising COPD screening demands. South America and the Middle East & Africa are advancing through health investments and infrastructure enhancements.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces



5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value)

5.1 By Product Type

5.2 By Test Type

5.3 By Disease Type

5.4 By End User

5.5 By Geography



6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles



7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-space & Unmet-Need Assessment



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Siemens Healthineers AG

Qiagen N.V.

BioMerieux SA

DiaSorin S.p.A.

Hologic, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Revvity, Inc.

Seegene Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Eurofins Scientific SE

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc

Tecan Group Ltd.

Grifols, S.A.

Vyaire Medical, Inc.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pjy65l

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.