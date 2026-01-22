Philippines Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market Report 2026-2031: E-Commerce Boom Drives Market Growth at 6.81%

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Philippines Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Philippines Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) market is forecasted to expand significantly, from USD 1.33 billion in 2025 to USD 1.98 billion by 2031, driven by an annual growth rate of 6.81% over 2026-2031. This surge is fueled by rising e-commerce volumes, investments in infrastructure, and the geographical challenges inherent in the country's archipelagic nature, creating a vast market for island delivery solutions.

To remain competitive, operators are embracing technological advancements, upgrading systems for real-time visibility, and redesigning logistics models. The sector is witnessing an evolution towards a service-oriented model that emphasizes speed, reliability, and extensive reach.

Philippines CEP Market Trends and Insights

The e-commerce boom in the Philippines is set to drastically increase transaction values, reaching 5.5% of the national GDP by 2025. This growth is driving parcel frequencies and necessitating automation and dynamic routing to manage small, frequent shipments efficiently. Retail sectors such as consumer electronics and fashion are enhancing volume but compressing average parcel revenue, pushing for denser route management.

Moreover, same-day delivery is becoming the norm in Metro Manila, propelled by its dense population and congestion. This has led to an increased reliance on agile motorcycle fleets and the establishment of micro-fulfillment nodes, which help in reducing mileage and delivery times.

Challenges such as port congestion, particularly in Manila and Cebu, continue to strain the sector, with ports operating beyond capacity and weather disruptions affecting schedules. Until completion of automation and expansion projects, logistics companies must maintain buffer inventory and contingency plans.

Additional Market Drivers and Challenges:

MSME digital-selling initiatives outside major regions

Government-backed logistics corridors

Impact of rising fuel surcharges on last-mile delivery

Segment Analysis

E-commerce represented 42.10% of the market share in 2025, spurred by daily shipment spikes. The healthcare logistics segment is also noted for its strong growth, driven by telemedicine and prescription delivery services. Domestic trade continues to dominate the sector, with significant economic activity along strategic trade routes. Meanwhile, cross-border e-commerce, overseas shipments, and export services are projected to boost the international parcel segment.

Innovative bilateral trade agreements and enhanced customs processes are reducing clearance times, aligning the Philippines more closely with regional standards.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction 1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition 1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape 4.1 Market Overview 4.2 Demographics 4.3 GDP Distribution by Economic Activity 4.4 GDP Growth by Economic Activity 4.5 Inflation 4.6 Economic Performance and Profile 4.7 Transport and Storage Sector GDP 4.8 Export Trends 4.9 Import Trends 4.10 Fuel Price 4.11 Logistics Performance 4.12 Infrastructure 4.13 Regulatory Framework 4.14 Value Chain and Distribution Channel Analysis 4.15 Market Drivers 4.16 Market Restraints 4.17 Technology Innovations in the Market 4.18 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5 Market Size and Growth Forecasts (Value, USD) 5.1 Destination 5.2 Speed of Delivery 5.3 Model 5.4 Shipment Weight 5.5 Mode of Transport 5.6 End User Industry

6 Competitive Landscape 6.1 Market Concentration 6.2 Key Strategic Moves 6.3 Market Share Analysis 6.4 Company Profiles

7 Market Opportunities and Future Outlook 7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Ayala Corporation

DHL Group

FedEx

J&T Express

Lalamove

LBC Express Holdings, Inc.

Ninja Van

Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost)

SM Investments Corporation (including 2GO)

United Parcel Service (UPS)

Ximex Delivery Express Logistics Inc. (XDE)

