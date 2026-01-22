Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

Fourth quarter 2025 net income available to common stockholders of $96.3 million, up 44% year-over-year
Reaching record-levels, Book Value and Tangible Book Value(4) per share both increased 13% year-over-year
Capital ratios continue to be strong, achieving 12.1% CET1 and 16.1% Total Capital

DALLAS, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Consecutive strong quarters to close 2025 validate our multi-year transformation strategy and demonstrate the resilience of our business model in a complex market environment,” said Rob C. Holmes, Chairman, President & CEO. “Surpassing our long-term Return on Average Assets goal of 1.1% in the final two quarters underscores the effectiveness of our deliberate, disciplined approach. We are now positioned to capitalize on our increasingly differentiated platform, executing seamlessly for clients, delivering comprehensive solutions across market events and driving meaningful, sustainable value for our investors.”

 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter Full Year Full Year
(dollars in thousands except per share data) 2025   2025   2024   2025   2024 
Summary Income Statement         
Net interest income$267,437  $271,771  $229,607  $1,028,637  $901,300 
Non-interest income 60,046   68,583   54,074   227,142   31,046 
Total revenue 327,483   340,354   283,681   1,255,779   932,346 
Non-interest expense 184,198   190,575   172,159   768,069   758,285 
Pre-provision net revenue(1) 143,285   149,779   111,522   487,710   174,061 
          
Provision for credit losses 11,000   12,000   18,000   55,000   67,000 
Net income available to common stockholders 96,347   100,897   66,711   312,994   60,258 
          
Non-interest income, adjusted(2)$60,046  $68,583  $54,074  $229,028  $210,627 
Total revenue, adjusted(2) 327,483   340,354   283,681   1,257,665   1,111,927 
Non-interest expense, adjusted(2) 186,440   190,575   172,159   768,910   742,533 
Pre-provision net revenue, adjusted(1)(2) 141,043   149,779   111,522   488,755   369,394 
Net income to common stockholders, adjusted(2) 94,631   100,897   66,711   313,791   208,345 
          
Key Metrics         
Diluted earnings per common share$2.12  $2.18  $1.43  $6.79  $1.28 
Diluted earnings per common shares, adjusted(2)$2.08  $2.18  $1.43  $6.80  $4.43 
Return on average assets 1.22%  1.30%  0.88%  1.04%  0.25%
Return on average assets, adjusted(2) 1.20%  1.30%  0.88%  1.04%  0.74%
Return on average common equity 11.18%  12.04%  8.50%  9.59%  2.04%
Return on average common equity, adjusted(2) 10.98%  12.04%  8.50%  9.61%  7.05%
Efficiency ratio(3) 56.2%  56.0%  60.7%  61.2%  81.3%
Efficiency ratio, adjusted(2)(3) 56.9%  56.0%  60.7%  61.1%  66.8%
Net interest margin 3.38%  3.47%  2.93%  3.35%  3.03%
Book value per share$75.28   73.05  $66.36  $75.28  $66.36 
Tangible book value per share(4)$75.25   73.02  $66.32  $75.25  $66.32 
CET1 ratio 12.1%  12.1%  11.4%  12.1%  11.4%
          
Balance Sheet         
Total assets$31,540,274  $32,536,980  $30,731,883     
Loans held for investment 17,976,183   18,134,059   17,234,492     
Loans held for investment, mortgage finance 6,064,019   6,057,804   5,215,574     
Total deposits 26,448,767   27,505,398   25,238,599     
Stockholders’ equity 3,631,382   3,637,098   3,367,936     
                

(1)   Net interest income plus non-interest income, less non-interest expense.
(2)   These adjusted measures are non-GAAP measures. Please refer to “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations” for the computations of these adjusted measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
(3)   Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
(4)   Stockholders’ equity excluding preferred stock, less goodwill and intangibles, divided by shares outstanding at period end.

FOURTH QUARTER 2025 COMPARED TO THIRD QUARTER 2025

For the fourth quarter of 2025, net income available to common stockholders was $96.3 million, or $2.12 per diluted share, compared to $100.9 million, or $2.18 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025.

Provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $11.0 million, compared to $12.0 million for the third quarter of 2025. The $11.0 million provision for credit losses recorded in the fourth quarter of 2025 resulted primarily from an increase in criticized loans and $10.7 million in net charge-offs.

Net interest income was $267.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $271.8 million for the third quarter of 2025, primarily due to a decrease in earning asset yields, partially offset by a decrease in funding costs. Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 3.38%, a decrease of 9 basis points from the third quarter of 2025. Loans Held for Investment (“LHI”), excluding mortgage finance, yields decreased 25 basis points from the third quarter of 2025 and LHI, mortgage finance, yields decreased 19 basis points from the third quarter of 2025. Total cost of deposits was 2.41% for the fourth quarter of 2025, a 21 basis point decrease from the third quarter of 2025.

Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2025 decreased $8.5 million compared to the third quarter of 2025 primarily due to decreases in investment banking and advisory fees, trading income and other non-interest income.

Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2025 decreased $6.4 million compared to the third quarter of 2025, primarily due to decreases in salaries and benefits and FDIC insurance assessment expense, partially offset by increases in marketing expense, communications and technology expense and other non-interest expense. During the fourth quarter of 2025, the FDIC determined that the special assessment extended collection period was no longer necessary, resulting in the release of related accruals.

FOURTH QUARTER 2025 COMPARED TO FOURTH QUARTER 2024

Net income available to common stockholders was $96.3 million, or $2.12 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $66.7 million, or $1.43 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024.

The fourth quarter of 2025 included a $11.0 million provision for credit losses, reflecting a linked quarter increase in criticized loans and $10.7 million in net charge-offs, compared to a $18.0 million provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net interest income increased to $267.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $229.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily due to an increase in average earning assets and a decrease in funding costs, partially offset by an increase in average interest bearing liabilities. Net interest margin increased 45 basis points to 3.38% for the fourth quarter of 2025, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. LHI, excluding mortgage finance, yields decreased 12 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 and LHI, mortgage finance yields increased 40 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2024. Total cost of deposits decreased 40 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.

Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2025 increased $6.0 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 primarily due to increases in service charges on deposit accounts and investment banking and advisory fee income.

Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2025 increased $12.0 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily due to increases in salaries and benefits, communications and technology expense and other non-interest expense, partially offset by decreases in legal and professional expense and FDIC insurance assessment expense.

CREDIT QUALITY

Net charge-offs of $10.7 million were recorded during the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to net charge-offs of $13.7 million and $12.1 million during the third quarter of 2025 and the fourth quarter of 2024, respectively. Criticized loans totaled $634.9 million at December 31, 2025, compared to $529.7 million at September 30, 2025 and $714.0 million at December 31, 2024. Non-accrual LHI totaled $116.9 million at December 31, 2025, compared to $96.1 million at September 30, 2025 and $111.2 million at December 31, 2024. The ratio of non-accrual LHI to total LHI for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 0.49%, compared to 0.40% for the third quarter of 2025 and 0.50% for the fourth quarter of 2024. The ratio of total allowance for credit losses to total LHI was 1.38% at December 31, 2025, compared to 1.37% and 1.45% at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.

REGULATORY RATIOS AND CAPITAL

All regulatory ratios continue to be in excess of “well capitalized” requirements as of December 31, 2025. CET1, tier 1 capital, total capital and leverage ratios were 12.1%, 13.6%, 16.1% and 11.7%, respectively, at December 31, 2025, compared to 12.1%, 13.6%, 16.1% and 11.9%, respectively, at September 30, 2025 and 11.4%, 12.8%, 15.4% and 11.3%, respectively, at December 31, 2024. At December 31, 2025, our ratio of tangible common equity to total tangible assets was 10.6%, compared to 10.3% at September 30, 2025 and 10.0% at December 31, 2024.

Effective December 12, 2025, the Company’s board of directors authorized a new share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to $200.0 million in shares of its outstanding common stock through December 31, 2026. Remaining repurchase authorization under the January 22, 2025 share repurchase program was terminated upon authorization of this new program.

During the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company repurchased 1,445,212 shares of its common stock for an aggregate purchase price, including excise tax expense, of $126.6 million, at a weighted average price of $86.76 per share. All shares were repurchased under the January 22, 2025 shares repurchase program.

About Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ®: TCBI), a member of the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P MidCap 400®, is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank (“TCB”). Texas Capital is the collective brand name for TCB and its separate, non-bank affiliates and wholly-owned subsidiaries. Texas Capital is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs and individual customers. Founded in 1998, the institution is headquartered in Dallas with offices in Austin, Houston, San Antonio and Fort Worth, and has built a network of clients across the country. With the ability to service clients through their entire lifecycles, Texas Capital has established commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking and wealth management capabilities. All services are subject to applicable laws, regulations, and service terms. Deposit and lending products and services are offered by TCB. For deposit products, member FDIC. For more information, please visit www.texascapital.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of and pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, TCBI’s financial condition, results of operations, business plans and future performance. These statements are not historical in nature and may often be identified by the use of words such as “believes,” “projects,” “expects,” “may,” “estimates,” “should,” “plans,” “targets,” “intends” “could,” “would,” “anticipates,” “potential,” “confident,” “optimistic” or the negative thereof, or other variations thereon, or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, objectives, estimates, trends, guidance, expectations and future plans.

Because forward-looking statements relate to future results and occurrences, they are subject to inherent and various uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, may change over time, are based on management’s expectations and assumptions at the time the statements are made and are not guarantees of future results. Numerous risks and other factors, many of which are beyond management’s control, could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. While there can be no assurance that any list of risks is complete, important risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: economic or business conditions in Texas, the United States or globally that impact TCBI or its customers; negative credit quality developments arising from the foregoing or other factors, including trade policies, inflation, unemployment rates and interest rates; TCBI’s ability to innovate, to anticipate the needs of our current and future customers and to manage increased or expanded competition from banks and other financial service providers in TCBI’s markets; TCBI’s ability to effectively manage its liquidity and maintain adequate regulatory capital to support its businesses; TCBI’s ability to pursue and execute upon growth plans, whether as a function of capital, liquidity or other limitations; TCBI’s ability to successfully execute its business strategy, including its strategic plan and developing and executing new lines of business, products and services; risks related to potential strategic acquisitions, including the risk that TCBI may not be able to consummate acquisitions on favorable terms, if at all, and the risk that TCBI may not realize the anticipated benefits from acquisitions; the extensive regulations to which TCBI is subject and its ability to comply with applicable governmental regulations, including legislative and regulatory changes; TCBI’s ability to effectively manage information technology systems, including third party vendors, cyber or data privacy incidents or other failures, outages, disruptions or security breaches; TCBI’s ability to use technology to provide products and services to its customers; risks related to the development and use of artificial intelligence; changes in interest rates, including the impact of interest rates on TCBI’s securities portfolio and funding costs, as well as related balance sheet implications stemming from the fair value of our assets and liabilities; the effectiveness of TCBI’s risk management processes strategies and monitoring; fluctuations in commercial and residential real estate values, especially as they relate to the value of collateral supporting TCBI’s loans; TCBI’s ability to manage any unexpected outflows of uninsured deposits and avoid selling investment securities or other assets at an unfavorable time or at a loss; adverse developments in the banking industry and the potential impact of such developments on customer confidence, liquidity and regulatory responses to these developments, including in the context of regulatory examinations and related findings and actions; negative press and social media attention with respect to the banking industry or TCBI, in particular; claims, litigation or regulatory investigations and actions that TCBI may become subject to; the failure to identify, attract and retain key personnel and other employees and to engage in adequate succession planning; severe weather, natural disasters, climate change, acts of war, terrorism, global or other geopolitical conflicts, or other external events, as well as related legislative and regulatory initiatives; and the risks and factors more fully described in TCBI’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents and filings with the SEC. The information contained in this communication speaks only as of its date. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, we disclaim any obligation to update such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments.


TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands except per share data)
 4th Quarter3rd Quarter2nd Quarter1st Quarter4th Quarter
  2025  2025  2025  2025  2024 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME     
Interest income$444,314 $460,615 $439,567 $427,289 $437,571 
Interest expense 176,877  188,844  186,172  191,255  207,964 
Net interest income 267,437  271,771  253,395  236,034  229,607 
Provision for credit losses 11,000  12,000  15,000  17,000  18,000 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 256,437  259,771  238,395  219,034  211,607 
Non-interest income 60,046  68,583  54,069  44,444  54,074 
Non-interest expense 184,198  190,575  190,276  203,020  172,159 
Income before income taxes 132,285  137,779  102,188  60,458  93,522 
Income tax expense 31,626  32,569  24,860  13,411  22,499 
Net income 100,659  105,210  77,328  47,047  71,023 
Preferred stock dividends 4,312  4,313  4,312  4,313  4,312 
Net income available to common stockholders$96,347 $100,897 $73,016 $42,734 $66,711 
Diluted earnings per common share$2.12 $2.18 $1.58 $0.92 $1.43 
Diluted common shares 45,509,370  46,233,167  46,215,394  46,616,704  46,770,961 
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA     
Total assets$31,540,274 $32,536,980 $31,943,535 $31,375,749 $30,731,883 
Loans held for investment 17,976,183  18,134,059  18,035,945  17,654,243  17,234,492 
Loans held for investment, mortgage finance 6,064,019  6,057,804  5,889,589  4,725,541  5,215,574 
Loans held for sale 4,361         
Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents 1,897,803  2,852,387  2,507,691  3,600,969  3,012,307 
Investment securities 4,723,099  4,601,654  4,608,628  4,531,219  4,396,115 
Non-interest bearing deposits 6,959,097  7,689,598  7,718,006  7,874,780  7,485,428 
Total deposits 26,448,767  27,505,398  26,064,309  26,053,034  25,238,599 
Short-term borrowings 330,000  275,000  1,250,000  750,000  885,000 
Long-term debt 620,575  620,416  620,256  660,521  660,346 
Stockholders’ equity 3,631,382  3,637,098  3,510,070  3,429,774  3,367,936 
      
End of period shares outstanding 44,253,688  45,679,863  45,746,836  46,024,933  46,233,812 
Book value per share$75.28 $73.05 $70.17 $68.00 $66.36 
Tangible book value per share(1)$75.25 $73.02 $70.14 $67.97 $66.32 
SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS     
Net interest margin 3.38% 3.47% 3.35% 3.19% 2.93%
Return on average assets 1.22% 1.30% 0.99% 0.61% 0.88%
Return on average assets, adjusted(4) 1.20% 1.30% 1.02% 0.61% 0.88%
Return on average common equity 11.18% 12.04% 9.17% 5.56% 8.50%
Return on average common equity, adjusted(4) 10.98% 12.04% 9.48% 5.56% 8.50%
Efficiency ratio(2) 56.2% 56.0% 61.9% 72.4% 60.7%
Efficiency ratio, adjusted(2)(4) 56.9% 56.0% 61.1% 72.4% 60.7%
Non-interest income to average earning assets 0.76% 0.88% 0.72% 0.60% 0.69%
Non-interest income to average earning assets, adjusted(4) 0.76% 0.88% 0.74% 0.60% 0.69%
Non-interest expense to average earning assets 2.33% 2.44% 2.52% 2.75% 2.21%
Non-interest expense to average earning assets, adjusted(4) 2.35% 2.44% 2.50% 2.75% 2.21%
Common equity to total assets 10.6% 10.3% 10.1% 10.0% 10.0%
Tangible common equity to total tangible assets(3) 10.6% 10.3% 10.1% 10.0% 10.0%
Common Equity Tier 1 12.1% 12.1% 11.4% 11.6% 11.4%
Tier 1 capital 13.6% 13.6% 12.9% 13.1% 12.8%
Total capital 16.1% 16.1% 15.3% 15.6% 15.4%
Leverage 11.7% 11.9% 11.8% 11.8% 11.3%

(1)   Stockholders’ equity excluding preferred stock, less goodwill and intangibles, divided by shares outstanding at period end.
(2)   Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
(3)   Stockholders’ equity excluding preferred stock, less goodwill and intangibles, divided by total assets, less goodwill and intangibles.
(4)   These adjusted measures are non-GAAP measures. Please refer to “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations” for the computations of these adjusted measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands)
 December 31,
2025		September 30,
2025		June 30,
2025		March 31,
2025		December 31,
2024
Assets     
Cash and due from banks$201,315 $212,438 $182,451 $201,504 $176,501 
Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents 1,897,803  2,852,387  2,507,691  3,600,969  3,012,307 
Available-for-sale debt securities 3,951,455  3,801,261  3,774,141  3,678,378  3,524,686 
Held-to-maturity debt securities 725,722  743,120  761,907  779,354  796,168 
Equity securities 41,998  55,054  68,692  71,679  75,261 
Trading securities 3,924  2,219  3,888  1,808   
Investment securities 4,723,099  4,601,654  4,608,628  4,531,219  4,396,115 
Loans held for sale 4,361         
Loans held for investment, mortgage finance 6,064,019  6,057,804  5,889,589  4,725,541  5,215,574 
Loans held for investment 17,976,183  18,134,059  18,035,945  17,654,243  17,234,492 
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans 270,557  274,026  277,648  278,379  271,709 
Loans held for investment, net 23,769,645  23,917,837  23,647,886  22,101,405  22,178,357 
Premises and equipment, net 88,003  88,348  86,831  84,575  85,443 
Accrued interest receivable and other assets 854,552  862,820  908,552  854,581  881,664 
Goodwill and intangibles, net 1,496  1,496  1,496  1,496  1,496 
Total assets$31,540,274 $32,536,980 $31,943,535 $31,375,749 $30,731,883 
      
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity     
Liabilities:     
Non-interest bearing deposits$6,959,097 $7,689,598 $7,718,006 $7,874,780 $7,485,428 
Interest bearing deposits 19,489,670  19,815,800  18,346,303  18,178,254  17,753,171 
Total deposits 26,448,767  27,505,398  26,064,309  26,053,034  25,238,599 
Accrued interest payable 6,716  9,360  14,120  25,270  23,680 
Other liabilities 502,834  489,708  484,780  457,150  556,322 
Short-term borrowings 330,000  275,000  1,250,000  750,000  885,000 
Long-term debt 620,575  620,416  620,256  660,521  660,346 
Total liabilities 27,908,892  28,899,882  28,433,465  27,945,975  27,363,947 
      
Stockholders’ equity:     
Preferred stock, $.01 par value, $1,000 liquidation value:     
Authorized shares - 10,000,000     
Issued shares(1) 300,000  300,000  300,000  300,000  300,000 
Common stock, $.01 par value:     
Authorized shares - 100,000,000     
Issued shares(2) 518  518  517  517  515 
Additional paid-in capital 1,074,496  1,069,582  1,065,083  1,060,028  1,056,719 
Retained earnings 2,808,645  2,712,298  2,611,401  2,538,385  2,495,651 
Treasury stock(3) (487,692) (361,076) (354,000) (332,994) (301,842)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (64,585) (84,224) (112,931) (136,162) (183,107)
Total stockholders’ equity 3,631,382  3,637,098  3,510,070  3,429,774  3,367,936 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$31,540,274 $32,536,980 $31,943,535 $31,375,749 $30,731,883 
      
(1)Preferred stock - issued shares 300,000  300,000  300,000  300,000  300,000 
(2)Common stock - issued shares 51,786,456  51,767,419  51,747,305  51,707,542  51,520,315 
(3)Treasury stock - shares at cost 7,532,768  6,087,556  6,000,469  5,682,609  5,286,503 


  
TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
 
(dollars in thousands except per share data)
 
 4th Quarter
2025		3rd Quarter
2025		2nd Quarter
2025		1st Quarter
2025		4th Quarter
2024		4th Quarter
YTD 2025		4th Quarter
YTD 2024
Interest income       
Interest and fees on loans$367,481$379,017$364,358 $334,150$340,388$1,445,006 $1,377,925 
Investment securities 47,012 49,396 45,991  46,565 44,102 188,964  148,219 
Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents 29,821 32,202 29,218  46,574 53,081 137,815  203,406 
Total interest income 444,314 460,615 439,567  427,289 437,571 1,771,785  1,729,550 
Interest expense       
Deposits 167,259 180,779 174,798  174,936 189,061 697,772  736,196 
Short-term borrowings 2,153 534 3,444  8,246 10,678 14,377  49,994 
Long-term debt 7,465 7,531 7,930  8,073 8,225 30,999  42,060 
Total interest expense 176,877 188,844 186,172  191,255 207,964 743,148  828,250 
Net interest income 267,437 271,771 253,395  236,034 229,607 1,028,637  901,300 
Provision for credit losses 11,000 12,000 15,000  17,000 18,000 55,000  67,000 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 256,437 259,771 238,395  219,034 211,607 973,637  834,300 
Non-interest income       
Service charges on deposit accounts 8,411 8,111 8,182  7,840 6,989 32,544  25,546 
Wealth management and trust fee income 4,216 3,989 3,730  3,964 4,009 15,899  15,315 
Brokered loan fees 2,467 2,419 2,398  1,949 2,519 9,233  8,961 
Investment banking and advisory fees 30,015 33,985 24,109  16,478 26,740 104,587  104,965 
Trading income 6,020 7,238 7,896  5,939 5,487 27,093  21,635 
Available-for-sale debt securities gains/(losses), net   (1,886)   (1,886) (179,581)
Other 8,917 12,841 9,640  8,274 8,330 39,672  34,205 
Total non-interest income 60,046 68,583 54,069  44,444 54,074 227,142  31,046 
Non-interest expense       
Salaries and benefits 108,851 119,856 120,154  131,641 97,873 480,502  466,578 
Occupancy expense 12,803 11,828 12,144  10,844 11,926 47,619  45,266 
Marketing 5,404 3,412 3,624  5,009 4,454 17,449  22,349 
Legal and professional 11,580 12,474 11,069  14,989 15,180 50,112  53,783 
Communications and technology 26,303 24,594 24,314  23,642 24,007 98,853  93,085 
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance assessment 2,276 5,198 5,096  5,341 4,454 17,911  23,351 
Other 16,981 13,213 13,875  11,554 14,265 55,623  53,873 
Total non-interest expense 184,198 190,575 190,276  203,020 172,159 768,069  758,285 
Income before income taxes 132,285 137,779 102,188  60,458 93,522 432,710  107,061 
Income tax expense 31,626 32,569 24,860  13,411 22,499 102,466  29,553 
Net income 100,659 105,210 77,328  47,047 71,023 330,244  77,508 
Preferred stock dividends 4,312 4,313 4,312  4,313 4,312 17,250  17,250 
Net income available to common stockholders$96,347$100,897$73,016 $42,734$66,711$312,994 $60,258 
        
Basic earnings per common share$2.14$2.21$1.59 $0.93$1.44$6.86 $1.29 
Diluted earnings per common share$2.12$2.18$1.58 $0.92$1.43$6.79 $1.28 


 
TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
SUMMARY OF CREDIT LOSS EXPERIENCE
(dollars in thousands)
 4th Quarter3rd Quarter2nd Quarter1st Quarter4th Quarter
  2025  2025  2025  2025  2024 
Allowance for credit losses on loans:     
Beginning balance$274,026 $277,648 $278,379 $271,709 $273,143 
Loans charged-off:     
Commercial 14,417  13,794  13,020  10,197  14,100 
Commercial real estate 524    431  500  2,566 
Total charge-offs 14,941  13,794  13,451  10,697  16,666 
Recoveries:     
Commercial 4,202  50  486  483  4,562 
Commercial real estate       413  18 
Consumer 12  4    4  15 
Total recoveries 4,214  54  486  900  4,595 
Net charge-offs 10,727  13,740  12,965  9,797  12,071 
Provision for credit losses on loans 7,258  10,118  12,234  16,467  10,637 
Ending balance$270,557 $274,026 $277,648 $278,379 $271,709 
      
Allowance for off-balance sheet credit losses:     
Beginning balance$58,513 $56,631 $53,865 $53,332 $45,969 
Provision for off-balance sheet credit losses 3,742  1,882  2,766  533  7,363 
Ending balance$62,255 $58,513 $56,631 $53,865 $53,332 
      
Total allowance for credit losses$332,812 $332,539 $334,279 $332,244 $325,041 
Total provision for credit losses$11,000 $12,000 $15,000 $17,000 $18,000 
      
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans held for investment 1.13% 1.13% 1.16% 1.24% 1.21%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to average total loans held for investment 1.12% 1.15% 1.19% 1.29% 1.22%
Net charge-offs to average total loans held for investment(1) 0.18% 0.23% 0.22% 0.18% 0.22%
Net charge-offs to average total loans held for investment for last 12 months(1) 0.20% 0.21% 0.18% 0.18% 0.19%
Total provision for credit losses to average total loans held for investment(1) 0.18% 0.20% 0.26% 0.32% 0.32%
Total allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment 1.38% 1.37% 1.40% 1.48% 1.45%

(1)   Interim period ratios are annualized.

TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.     
NON-PERFORMING ASSETS, PAST DUE LOANS AND CRITICIZED LOANS   
(dollars in thousands)     
 4th Quarter3rd Quarter2nd Quarter1st Quarter4th Quarter
  2025  2025  2025  2025  2024 
NON-PERFORMING ASSETS     
Non-accrual loans held for investment$116,880 $96,084 $113,609 $93,565 $111,165 
Non-accrual loans held for sale(1) 4,361         
Other real estate owned          
Total non-performing assets$121,241 $96,084 $113,609 $93,565 $111,165 
      
Non-accrual loans held for investment to total loans held for investment 0.49% 0.40% 0.47% 0.42% 0.50%
Total non-performing assets to total assets 0.38% 0.30% 0.36% 0.30% 0.36%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-accrual loans held for investment2.3x2.9x2.4x3.0x2.4x
Total allowance for credit losses to non-accrual loans held for investment2.8x3.5x2.9x3.6x2.9x
      
LOANS PAST DUE     
Loans held for investment past due 90 days and still accruing$19,353 $126 $2,068 $791 $4,265 
Loans held for investment past due 90 days to total loans held for investment 0.08% % 0.01% % 0.02%
Loans held for sale past due 90 days and still accruing$ $ $ $ $ 
      
CRITICIZED LOANS     
Criticized loans$634,919 $529,732 $637,462 $762,887 $713,951 
Criticized loans to total loans held for investment 2.64% 2.19% 2.66% 3.41% 3.18%
Special mention loans$346,643 $249,592 $339,923 $484,165 $435,626 
Special mention loans to total loans held for investment 1.44% 1.03% 1.42% 2.16% 1.94%

(1)   Fourth quarter 2025 includes non-accrual loans previously reported in loans held for investment that were transferred at fair value to held for sale as of December 31, 2025.

TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED)(1)
(dollars in thousands)
 4th Quarter 2025 3rd Quarter 2025 4th Quarter 2024 YTD December 31, 2025 YTD December 31, 2024
 Average
Balance		Income/
Expense		Yield/
Rate		 Average
Balance		Income/
Expense		Yield/
Rate		 Average
Balance		Income/
Expense		Yield/
Rate		 Average
Balance		Income/
Expense		Yield/
Rate		 Average
Balance		Income/
Expense		Yield/
Rate
Assets                   
Investment securities(2)$4,629,242$47,0253.98% $4,635,066$49,4014.14% $4,504,101$44,1023.79% $4,575,954$188,9904.03% $4,386,458$148,2193.17%
Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents 2,994,417 29,8213.95%  2,920,102 32,2024.38%  4,472,772 53,0814.72%  3,203,594 137,8154.30%  3,940,590 203,4065.16%
Loans held for sale(3) 47 %   %   %  95 22.60%  25,855 2,4329.41%
Loans held for investment, mortgage finance 5,890,991 61,3194.13%  5,472,467 59,6044.32%  5,409,980 50,6853.73%  5,171,878 218,1574.22%  4,612,994 179,2333.89%
Loans held for investment(3) 18,177,312 307,0536.70%  18,253,451 319,9216.95%  16,919,925 289,9166.82%  17,996,607 1,229,2076.83%  16,746,912 1,196,6737.15%
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans 278,315 %  277,385    272,975 %  276,641    263,279  
Loans held for investment, net 23,789,988 368,3726.14%  23,448,533 379,5256.42%  22,056,930 340,6016.14%  22,891,844 1,447,3646.32%  21,096,627 1,375,9066.52%
Total earning assets 31,413,694 445,2185.61%  31,003,701 461,1285.88%  31,033,803 437,7845.59%  30,671,487 1,774,1715.76%  29,449,530 1,729,9635.82%
Cash and other assets 1,192,624    1,159,008    1,178,284    1,156,587    1,163,665  
Total assets$32,606,318   $32,162,709   $32,212,087   $31,828,074   $30,613,195  
                    
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                   
Transaction deposits$2,470,262$13,4682.16% $2,251,217$13,9872.46% $2,141,739$15,4032.86% $2,275,219$55,0942.42% $2,049,720$65,2153.18%
Savings deposits 14,453,912 130,5363.58%  14,650,152 143,3273.88%  12,932,458 144,3934.44%  14,051,757 541,7123.86%  12,143,539 572,1264.71%
Time deposits 2,207,631 23,2554.18%  2,158,228 23,4654.31%  2,331,009 29,2654.99%  2,263,568 100,9664.46%  1,946,341 98,8555.08%
Total interest bearing deposits 19,131,805 167,2593.47%  19,059,597 180,7793.76%  17,405,206 189,0614.32%  18,590,544 697,7723.75%  16,139,600 736,1964.56%
Short-term borrowings 221,250 2,1533.86%  44,022 5344.82%  883,326 10,6784.81%  328,499 14,3774.38%  933,896 49,9945.35%
Long-term debt 620,505 7,4654.77%  620,348 7,5314.82%  660,270 8,2254.96%  637,535 30,9994.86%  739,136 42,0605.69%
Total interest bearing liabilities 19,973,560 176,8773.51%  19,723,967 188,8443.80%  18,948,802 207,9644.37%  19,556,578 743,1483.80%  17,812,632 828,2504.65%
Non-interest bearing deposits 8,455,034    8,351,524    9,319,711    8,220,254    9,013,038  
Other liabilities 457,757    463,034    522,641    486,843    532,058  
Stockholders’ equity 3,719,967    3,624,184    3,420,933    3,564,399    3,255,467  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$32,606,318   $32,162,709   $32,212,087   $31,828,074   $30,613,195  
Net interest income $268,341   $272,284   $229,820   $1,031,023   $901,713 
Net interest margin  3.38%   3.47%   2.93%   3.35%   3.03%

(1)   Taxable equivalent rates used where applicable.
(2)   Yields on investment securities are calculated using available-for-sale securities at amortized cost.
(3)   Average balances include non-accrual loans.

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

The following items are non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted non-interest income, adjusted total revenue, adjusted non-interest expense, adjusted net income, adjusted net income available to common stockholders, adjusted pre-provision net revenue (“PPNR”), adjusted diluted earnings per common share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average common equity, adjusted efficiency ratio, adjusted non-interest income to average earning assets and adjusted non-interest expense to average earning assets. These are not measures recognized under GAAP and therefore are considered non-GAAP financial measures. The table below provides a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures.

These non-GAAP financial measures are adjusted for certain items, listed below, that management believes are non-operating in nature and not representative of its actual operating performance. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful additional information about Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. to assist management and investors in evaluating operating results, financial strength, business performance and capital position. Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. As such, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analyses of operating results or capital position as reported under GAAP.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures     
(dollars in thousands except per share data)4th Quarter
2025		3rd Quarter
2025		2nd Quarter
2025		1st Quarter
2025		4th Quarter
2024		Full Year
2025		Full Year
2024
Net interest income$267,437 $271,771 $253,395 $236,034 $229,607 $1,028,637 $901,300 
        
Non-interest income 60,046  68,583  54,069  44,444  54,074  227,142  31,046 
Available-for-sale debt securities losses, net     1,886      1,886  179,581 
Non-interest income, adjusted 60,046  68,583  55,955  44,444  54,074  229,028  210,627 
        
Total revenue(1) 327,483  340,354  307,464  280,478  283,681  1,255,779  932,346 
Total revenue, adjusted(1) 327,483  340,354  309,350  280,478  283,681  1,257,665  1,111,927 
        
Non-interest expense 184,198  190,575  190,276  203,020  172,159  768,069  758,285 
FDIC special assessment 2,242          2,242  (2,811)
Restructuring expenses     (1,401)     (1,401) (7,941)
Legal Settlement             (5,000)
Non-interest expense, adjusted 186,440  190,575  188,875  203,020  172,159  768,910  742,533 
        
Provision for credit losses 11,000  12,000  15,000  17,000  18,000  55,000  67,000 
        
Income tax expense 31,626  32,569  24,860  13,411  22,499  102,466  29,553 
Tax effect of adjustments (526)   774      248  47,246 
Income tax expense, adjusted 31,100  32,569  25,634  13,411  22,499  102,714  76,799 
        
Net income(2)$100,659 $105,210 $77,328 $47,047 $71,023 $330,244 $77,508 
Net income, adjusted(2)$98,943 $105,210 $79,841 $47,047 $71,023 $331,041 $225,595 
        
Preferred stock dividends 4,312  4,313  4,312  4,313  4,312  17,250  17,250 
        
Net income to common stockholders(3)$96,347 $100,897 $73,016 $42,734 $66,711 $312,994 $60,258 
Net income to common stockholders, adjusted(3)$94,631 $100,897 $75,529 $42,734 $66,711 $313,791 $208,345 
        
PPNR(4)$143,285 $149,779 $117,188 $77,458 $111,522 $487,710 $174,061 
PPNR, adjusted(4)$141,043 $149,779 $120,475 $77,458 $111,522 $488,755 $369,394 
        
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 45,509,370  46,233,167  46,215,394  46,616,704  46,770,961  46,127,375  46,989,204 
Diluted earnings per common share$2.12 $2.18 $1.58 $0.92 $1.43 $6.79 $1.28 
Diluted earnings per common share, adjusted$2.08 $2.18 $1.63 $0.92 $1.43 $6.80 $4.43 
        
Average total assets$32,606,318 $32,162,709 $31,419,469 $31,103,609 $32,212,087 $31,828,074 $30,613,195 
Return on average assets 1.22% 1.30% 0.99% 0.61% 0.88% 1.04% 0.25%
Return on average assets, adjusted 1.20% 1.30% 1.02% 0.61% 0.88% 1.04% 0.74%
        
Average common equity$3,419,967 $3,324,184 $3,195,041 $3,114,389 $3,120,933 $3,264,399 $2,955,467 
Return on average common equity 11.18% 12.04% 9.17% 5.56% 8.50% 9.59% 2.04%
Return on average common equity, adjusted 10.98% 12.04% 9.48% 5.56% 8.50% 9.61% 7.05%
        
Efficiency ratio(5) 56.2% 56.0% 61.9% 72.4% 60.7% 61.2% 81.3%
Efficiency ratio, adjusted(5) 56.9% 56.0% 61.1% 72.4% 60.7% 61.1% 66.8%
        
Average earning assets$31,413,694 $31,003,701 $30,302,351 $29,946,425 $31,033,803 $30,671,487 $29,449,530 
Non-interest income to average earning assets 0.76% 0.88% 0.72% 0.60% 0.69% 0.74% 0.11%
Non-interest income to average earning assets, adjusted 0.76% 0.88% 0.74% 0.60% 0.69% 0.75% 0.72%
Non-interest expense to average earning assets 2.33% 2.44% 2.52% 2.75% 2.21% 2.50% 2.57%
Non-interest expense to average earning assets, adjusted 2.35% 2.44% 2.50% 2.75% 2.21% 2.51% 2.52%

(1)   Net interest income plus non-interest income. On an adjusted basis, net interest income plus non-interest income, adjusted.
(2)   Net interest income plus non-interest income, less non-interest expense, provision for credit losses and income tax expense. On an adjusted basis, net interest income plus non-interest income, adjusted, less non-interest expense, adjusted, provision for credit losses and income tax expense, adjusted.
(3)   Net income, less preferred stock dividends. On an adjusted basis, net income, adjusted, less preferred stock dividends.
(4)   Net interest income plus non-interest income, less non-interest expense. On an adjusted basis, net interest income plus non-interest income, adjusted, less non-interest expense, adjusted.
(5)   Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income. On an adjusted basis, non-interest expense, adjusted, divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income, adjusted.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
