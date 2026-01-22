trivago N.V.'s Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings Release Scheduled for February 3, 2026; Webcast Scheduled for February 4, 2026

DÜSSELDORF, GERMANY – January 22, 2026 - trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter for the period ended December 31, 2025 on Tuesday, February 3, 2026 after market close. On Wednesday, February 4, 2026, trivago N.V.'s management will conduct a webcast beginning at 2:15 PM CET / 8:15 AM EST. These items will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at https://ir.trivago.com/ . A replay of the call is expected to be available for at least three months.

About trivago N.V.

trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) is a leading global hotel search and price comparison platform and one of the most recognized travel brands in the world. When price savvy travelers are searching for a hotel, we want trivago to be the obvious choice. We aim to help travelers find the best place to stay and the best time to go. trivago aims to enable them to book with confidence, saving travelers valuable time and money. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, we seek to personalize and simplify the hotel search experience for millions of travelers every month. We provide access to more than 5.0 million hotels and other types of accommodation in over 190 countries.

Investor Contact:

ir@trivago.com

Media Contact:

comms@trivago.com