The Nashville Health Care Council Selects Monogram Health Executives to Serve on the Board of Directors, Leadership Health Care Advisory, and Council Fellows Program

For more than 30 years, the Nashville Health Care Council has brought together the industry's most influential executives to exchange ideas, share solutions, influence policy, and foster innovation. This January, Michael Uchrin, Co-Founder and CEO of Monogram Health, was added to the board of world-class healthcare leaders to help guide, elevate, inform, and grow the Council’s impact and influence both locally and nationally. Having previously led several regional and national health plans and provider organizations for two decades, Michael Uchrin offers a unique vantage point to the distinguished board of healthcare luminaries.

“We are proud to welcome Michael Uchrin to the Council’s inaugural independent Board of Directors as we continue to serve as a catalyst for strategic and trusted exchange, economic development, and the next generation of healthcare talent,” said Apryl Childs-Potter, CEO of the Nashville Health Care Council. “Michael Uchrin and his team bring a fresh perspective and a shared commitment to innovating and advancing the future of healthcare for the better.”

In addition to the board of directors, Monogram’s Southeast Region President, David Wedemeyer, was selected for the 2026 Council Fellows cohort. Now in its 13th year, the Council Fellows program has a successful track record for identifying and connecting the healthcare industry’s brightest minds, most influential leaders, and top drivers of change to reimagine the future of healthcare. As a seasoned healthcare executive on a mission to revolutionize the delivery of care for the most complex patients, David Wedemeyer will play a critical role in shaping, inspiring, and innovating the U.S. healthcare ecosystem.

In 2002, the Nashville Health Care Council created Leadership Health Care, a program designed to foster the next generation of healthcare leaders by curating educational and networking opportunities for rising members. Dedicated to empowering young leaders in the healthcare space, James Porter, Vice President of Provider Partnerships at Monogram Health, was newly elected as Vice Chair of the Council’s Leadership Health Care Advisory. With his storied background rooted in healthcare consulting, advising and operations, James Porter is well suited for the position on Leadership Health Care Advisory as they continue their earnest work to cultivate talented healthcare professionals into the industry leaders of tomorrow.

About Monogram Health:

Monogram Health is the leading multispecialty provider of in-home, evidence-based care for the most complex of patients who have multiple chronic conditions. Unique to healthcare, Monogram Health does not silo itself by specialty, rather it takes a comprehensive and personalized approach to a person’s health, simultaneously evaluating and treating the whole person and all chronic conditions that are present – such as diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, heart failure, depression, COPD, and other metabolic disorders.

Monogram Health employs a robust and integrated clinical team, leveraging specialists across multiple disciplines (including nephrology, cardiology, endocrinology, pulmonology, behavioral health, and palliative/end of life care) to diagnose and treat all present and prevalent chronic conditions; review and prescribe medication; provide guidance, education, and counselling on a patient’s healthcare options; as well as assist with daily needs such as access to food, eating healthy, obtaining transportation, financial assistance, and more. Monogram Health is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and on holidays, to support and treat patients in their home.

Monogram Health’s innovative treatment model and corresponding care plans are personalized and customized to each patient and proven to dramatically improve patient outcomes and quality of life while reducing medical costs across the health care continuum. Monogram Health is based in Nashville, Tennessee, operates throughout much of the U.S., and is privately held by Frist Cressey Ventures, Norwest Venture Partners, TPG Capital, and other leading strategic and financial investors. To learn more about Monogram Health, ranked by Inc. Magazine as the 3rd fastest growing private company in the United States in 2024 and 7th in 2025, please visit here.

About the Nashville Health Care Council

The Nashville Health Care Council strengthens and elevates Nashville as The Healthcare City. With a $72.1 billion economic impact and 372,160 jobs locally, Nashville’s healthcare ecosystem is a world‑class healthcare hub. Founded in 1995, the Council serves as the common ground for the city’s vibrant healthcare cluster, offering engagement opportunities where the industry’s most influential executives come together to exchange ideas, share solutions, build businesses and grow leaders. For more information on the Council, please visit www.healthcarecouncil.com.