Middle-East Oil & Gas Line Pipes Market Report 2026-2031: Market Concentration, Strategic Moves, Market Share Analysis, Company Profiles

The Middle-East Oil and Gas Line Pipe Market, valued at USD 6.30 billion in 2025, is anticipated to grow to USD 7.71 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 3.43% between 2026 and 2031. Robust upstream gas programs, cross-border trunk lines, and hydrogen-ready pilots are key drivers, while localization mandates favor domestic mills. The rising demand for large-diameter spiral-welded pipes and duplex alloys, bolstered by sovereign spending, enhances the competitive landscape for regional manufacturers.

The market is segmented by Type (Seamless and Welded), Material (Carbon Steel, Alloy Steel, Stainless/CRA, and Duplex/Super-Duplex), Diameter (Below 12 Inch, 12 To 24 Inch, and Above 24 Inch), Application (Transmission, Down-Hole Casing and Tubing, Oil and Gas Gathering, and Water/Gas Injection), and Geography (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Iraq, and More).

Rising Upstream Investment in Arabian Gulf Offshore Gas Fields

ADNOC's USD 17 billion Hail & Ghasha program demands CRA-lined lines for ultra-sour gas, adding premium corrosion-resistance requirements. Qatar's North Field West, valued at USD 17-18 billion, boosts subsea pipe demand. Saudi Arabia targets a 60% gas production growth by 2030, favoring flexible flowlines in shallow waters, creating niche opportunities for composite alternatives. Offshore projects now mandate > 24-inch diameters, pushing volumes toward welded SAW supply.

Expansion of Cross-Border Crude Export Trunk Lines

The 1,200 km Basra-Aqaba pipeline aims for 2.25 million bpd export capacity. However, banking sanctions extend execution timelines. Shared pipelines for the Dorra gas field and the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor demand hydrogen-compatible steels, evolving specifications that increase tonnage and value.

Oil-Price Volatility Postponing EPC Awards

Historic data shows a lag in EPC awards following crude-price dips. Current pipeline EPCTs include cost-escalation clauses for oil prices below USD 50/barrel for 90 days. Iraqi projects face budget cycle delays due to revenue shortfalls, though Saudi and UAE funds provide some buffer against such risks.

Other Market Dynamics:

Aging Pipeline Network Replacement Demand

Hydrogen-Ready Line-Pipe Pilots by ADNOC & Aramco

EU CBAM Cost Impact on GCC Steel Pipe Exports

Segment Analysis

Welded pipe accounted for 62.25% of the market in 2025, primarily for long-distance projects. G5PS's SAR 186 million order with Aramco underscores SAW acceptance. Seamless pipes remain vital for high-pressure applications, but their market share is slightly decreasing. Localization strengthens welded plants' competitiveness, leading to a projected 3.44% CAGR through 2031.

Automated inspection and robotic welding improve quality and reduce costs. Tenaris Saudi Steel Pipes expanded capacity in Jubail to meet upcoming demands. Mills incorporating in-house coating and threading enhance value and delivery timelines.

Carbon steel leads with 64.40% share in 2025 due to its cost-effectiveness. However, duplex alloys grow at a 6.00% CAGR, driven by corrosion and embrittlement resistance for hydrogen and ultra-sour gas projects. SABIC's blue ammonia FEED project demands cryogenic-capable duplex lines, with procurement tilting towards higher-strength alloys like API 5L X80.

Investment by Emirates Steel Arkan into super-duplex melt routes reflects a pursuit of specialty margins, offering protection from commodity price fluctuations.

