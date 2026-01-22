Landsbankinn hf.: Financial results for the year 2025 to be published 29 January 2026

Landsbankinn will publish the financial results for the year 2025 on Thursday, 29 January 2026.
Investor relations
For further information please contact Investor Relations by emailing ir@landsbankinn.is.
