Aurora Mobile's MoonFox Releases 2025 China Internet Annual Report: AI-Driven Transformation, Consumption Shifts, and Cross-Border Innovation

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MoonFox, a leading provider of alternative data intelligence on China’s digital economy, has released its highly anticipated 2025 China Internet Annual Summary Report, Chaos: The Beginning of a New Chapter. The comprehensive report, compiled by the Aurora MoonFox Research Institute, delivers in-depth analysis of macroeconomic trends, digital consumption, AI-driven innovation, and cross-industry shifts shaping the world’s largest internet market.

About the Report

The 2025 Annual Summary Report is compiled based on extensive data collection and in-depth analysis, drawing on MoonFox’s proprietary alternative data assets and advanced analytics capabilities. It is designed to serve as a valuable resource for institutional investors, multinational corporations, policymakers, and industry professionals who seek to gain insights into the structural changes and emerging trends in China’s dynamic internet sector.

The research methodology integrates macroeconomic analysis, sector-specific monitoring, and digital behavioral insights, delivering a holistic perspective on the factors driving China’s digital transformation. The report also examines the implications of technological advancement and regulatory evolution for global stakeholders.



Who Should Read This Report



This publication is particularly relevant to the following groups:



Institutional investors and asset managers seeking to deepen their understanding of China’s market environment



Corporate strategists and decision-makers assessing growth opportunities and risk factors in the digital economy



Policy analysts and researchers focusing on the intersections of technology, regulation, and economic development



Global technology and consumer brands interested in the latest developments in the world’s largest internet market

“The 2025 report captures a pivotal moment for China’s internet industry, as AI-driven transformation, cross-industry collaboration, and global integration reshape the landscape,” said a spokesperson for MoonFox. “Our research provides institutional investors, corporates, and global partners with actionable intelligence to navigate this dynamic market.”

About MoonFox Data

As a sub-brand of Aurora Mobile (NASDQ: JG), MoonFox Data is a leading expert in data insights and analysis services across all scenarios. With a comprehensive, stable, secure and compliant mobile big data foundation, as well as professional and precise data analysis technology and AI algorithms, MoonFox Data has launched iAPP, iBrand, iMarketing, Alternative Data and professional research and consulting services of MoonFox Research, aiming to help companies gain insights into market growth and make accurate business decisions.

Download the Full Report: Access the 2025 China Internet Annual Review (PDF)

For Media Inquiries:

Contact: zhouxt@jiguang.cn | Website: http://www.moonfox.cn/en