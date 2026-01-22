Luxury Vinyl Tile Floor Coverings Market 2026-2031 | Global Revenues to Reach USD 51.6 Billion by 2031, Driven by Cost-Effective and Durable Solutions

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Luxury Vinyl Tile Floor Covering - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The luxury vinyl tile (LVT) floor covering market is on track to expand significantly, with projected growth from USD 32.73 billion in 2025 to USD 51.6 billion by 2031, reflecting a 7.88% CAGR between 2026 and 2031. This growth is driven by the affordability, authentic aesthetics, and waterproof durability of LVT, allowing it to rival hardwood and ceramic tiles across both renovation and new construction projects. Enhanced domestic production, improved installation methods, and omnichannel retailing are making the product more accessible, while digital printing increases its realism to meet design professionals' standards.

The healthcare, hospitality, and hybrid office sectors are increasingly recognizing LVT as a hygiene-conscious, low-maintenance choice that aligns with branding needs. Homeowners value its easy installation, scratch resistance, and seamless room transition features. LVT's cost-effective replication of natural materials like oak offers a budget-friendly alternative to hardwood without compromising quality, extending its appeal amidst consumer financing pressures.

Rigid-core Waterproof Renovations

Rigid-core products such as Stone Plastic Composite (SPC) and Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) cores are gaining traction for their superior moisture resistance, making them suitable for basements, bathrooms, and kitchens. These features appeal to flood-prone areas, as insurance companies often recommend them in renovation claims. Rigid-core solutions are increasingly popular in multi-generational housing, enhancing the market share of luxury vinyl tile.

PVC Feedstock Price Volatility

Despite rising feedstock prices, strategies such as hedging could mitigate effects, though smaller manufacturers face challenges due to inadequate storage and volatile costs. Existing public-sector procurement restrictions further complicate price adjustments, impacting order volumes until PVC cost volatility stabilizes.

Segment Analysis

In 2025, rigid-core products constituted 63.92% of LVT market revenue, indicating a strong market position. The CAGR of 13.71% reflects growing reliance on SPC and WPC materials for their performance benefits in environments demanding durability and noise reduction. Glue-down tiles remain prevalent in high-traffic commercial settings, whereas interlocking profiles have gained preference due to their installation convenience and reduced health risks.

LVT's flexibility enables it to serve budget-conscious renovations, with new designs offering seasonal refreshes through digital printing without tooling changes. Innovations in adhesive technology streamline glue-down installations, expanding their application across diverse settings where quick, economical flooring is prioritized.

Geographical Insights

Asia-Pacific generates substantial revenue, driven by urban expansion and consumer preference for hard surfaces that appear modern and clean. North America benefits from domestic production incentives, while Europe emphasizes sustainability, rewarding manufacturers offering environmentally verified products. South American and Gulf regions show promise, with growing hospitality requirements for events like the FIFA World Cup encouraging quick-installation products.

