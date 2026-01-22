Goliath Resources Fast Tracks 100% Ownership Of The Golddigger Property Hosting The High-Grade Surebet Gold Discovery And Reduces The NSR from 3% to 2%, Golden Triangle, B.C.

TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goliath Resources Limited (TSX-V: GOT) (OTCQB: GOTRF) (Frankfurt: B4IF) (the "Company" or "Goliath") is very pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement to amend its existing property option agreement with The J2 Syndicate and J2 Syndicate Holdings Ltd. (the “Syndicate”) to fast track its ownership in the Golddigger Property located in the Golden Triangle, B.C. that hosts the high-grade Surebet gold discovery from 49% to 100% and to reduce the Net Smelter Returns (“NSR”) held by the Syndicate from 3% to 2% for consideration including the issuance of 3,000,000 Goliath common shares to the Syndicate (no warrants) not later than March 15, 2026. The contemplated transaction is subject to TSXV approval.

Other significant amendments to the existing property option agreement include:

Goliath is to publish a Maiden Resource Estimate (MRE) on the Golddigger Property or before June, 1 2030 and on every 3 year anniversary of June 1,2030 thereafter vs. the requirement in the original agreement to publish the MRE by June 1, 2027 and every 3 year anniversary thereafter;



Goliath will pay the Syndicate US$1 for every gold equivalent ounce over 4,000,000 gold equivalant ounces in the MRE vs. the requirement in the original agreement to pay the Syndicate US $1.0 million plus US$1 for every gold equivalent ounce over 2,000,000 gold equivalent ounces; and



Should there be a change of control of Goliath prior to Goliath publishing a MRE, the Acquirer would generally assume Goliath’s obligations under the amended agreement although the requirement to deliver an Initial Resource Report (MRE) would be changed from June 1, 2030 to the third anniversary of the date of completion of the Change of Control transaction and the payment exemption for the first 4,000,000 gold equivalent ounces in the MRE would be removed.



About Goliath Resources Limited

Goliath Resources is an explorer of precious metals projects in the highly prospective Golden Triangle of Northwestern British Columbia. All of its projects are in high quality geological settings and geopolitical safe jurisdictions amenable to mining in Canada. Goliath is a member and active supporter of CASERM which is an organization that represents a collaborative venture between Colorado School of Mines and Virginia Tech. Goliath recently completed its largest drill campaign to date for a total of 64,364 meters in 2025. It is fully funded for a similiar sized drill program in 2026. A total of 110 holes have assays pending for gold equivalent results from its 2025 drill program. The Company’s key strategic cornerstone shareholders include Crescat Capital, a Global Commodity Group (Singapore), McEwen Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX), Waratah Capital Advisors, Rob McEwen, Eric Sprott and Larry Childress.

