Malaysia Oil & Gas Market Report 2026-2031: Deep-Water Exploration Investments Propel Malaysia's Oil & Gas Sector to $9.66 Billion in 2026

The Malaysia oil and gas market is poised for significant growth, with estimates suggesting a market size of USD 9.66 billion by 2026, progressing from USD 9.16 billion in 2025, and further climbing to USD 12.56 billion by 2031. This growth trajectory reflects a 5.42% CAGR over 2026-2031, primarily attributed to deep-water exploration, downstream petrochemical integration, and advancements in carbon management.

Petronas' robust value-chain footprint ensures feedstock reliability, while Production Sharing Contract (PSC) revisions lure international collaborations, especially in offshore basins of Sarawak and Sabah, which are expected to boost volumes and solidify Malaysia's stature as a key regional gas hub.

This report is segmented by sector (Upstream, Midstream, Downstream), location (Onshore, Offshore), and service type (Construction, Maintenance, Decommissioning), with market sizes and forecasts detailed in USD value.

Trends and Insights:

Surging Demand for Refined Petroleum Products: There's a notable recovery in regional fuel consumption and emerging mobility trends are enhancing refinery utilization rates in Southeast Asia. The Pengerang Integrated Complex, operational since November 2024 with a 300,000 barrels-per-day capacity, positions Peninsular Malaysia to cater to deficit markets in Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. Furthermore, Petronas Chemicals' upcoming 33,000-tonnes-per-annum chemical recycling plant by 2026 emphasizes the shift towards circular-economy practices and bolsters Malaysia as a processing hub.

Untapped Deep-Water Reserves in Sarawak & Sabah: Opportunities in the Langkasuka and Layang-Layang clusters present substantial gas and condensate potential requiring high-spec technologies. The Malaysia Bid Round 2025 is set to drive investment through exploration blocks and Development and Risk-sharing Options. Leading firms like ConocoPhillips and Shell are aligning capital towards gas developments to ensure LNG feedstock security, supported by a stable PSC framework that speeds time to market.

Crude-Price Volatility: Economic calculations are challenged by the Brent price fluctuations between USD 70-90 per barrel in 2024-2025, impacting cash flow planning and delaying certain investment decisions. The Malaysian Oil, Gas and Energy Services Council's call for fiscal relief spotlights sensitivity to market changes, although hedging strategies and cost optimization provide some cushioning.

Additional Market Drivers and Restraints Include:

Rising Asian LNG demand boosting Malaysian exports

Momentum in downstream petrochemical integration

The global investment shift towards energy transition

Segment Analysis

The upstream sector leads the market with a significant 74.85% share in 2025, energized by active PSC and Petronas project pipelines. The Jerun, Kasawari, and Gumusut-Kakap Redevelopment projects support production while mitigating natural declines, showcasing the rich geological and fiscal conditions that accelerate field monetization.

Upstream investments will persist through 2031, driven by international acquisitions in deep-water and marginal redevelopments. Meanwhile, midstream operators confront the challenge of gas rerouting post-2027 as the Sabah-Sarawak Gas Pipeline retires, yet downstream operators will enjoy new feedstock supply from upstream debottlenecking.

