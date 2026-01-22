Gen. (Ret.) Michael Kurilla, Former CENTCOM Commander, Named First Speaker for Pallas Speakers Bureau

WASHINGTON, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pallas Advisors is pleased to announce the launch of the Pallas Speakers Bureau, a platform connecting audiences with top-tier national security and technology leaders. As the first featured speaker, General (Ret.) Michael “Erik” Kurilla brings unparalleled operational experience and strategic insight from his distinguished 37-year career in the United States Army.

General Kurilla most recently served as the 15th Commander of United States Central Command (CENTCOM) from 2022-2025. Previously, he commanded the XVIII Airborne Corps, 82nd Airborne Division, the 75th Ranger Regiment and was the Director of Operations and Assistant Commanding General for the Joint Special Operations Command. Over a career spanning four decades, General Kurilla led Airborne, Ranger, Joint Special Operations Forces, Mechanized, and Stryker units in combat and operational deployments across the globe. He has been a driving force in innovation and technology initiatives that significantly advanced warfighting capabilities across the Department of Defense.

General Kurilla was wounded twice in combat and was involved in some of the most strategic and consequential missions affecting the United States and regional security and stability. He is a Senior Advisor for several US Companies, a distinguished fellow at The Washington Institute for Near East Policy, and serves on the Board of Directors for two non-profit companies that help our Service-members and their families.

“General Kurilla’s operational expertise and reputation for leading tech adoption make him an exceptional inaugural speaker for the Pallas Speakers Bureau,” said Sally Donnelly, Founding Partner at Pallas Advisors. “Audiences will benefit from his unique combination of operational prowess, strategic thought, and global experience.”

“The Pallas Speakers Bureau stands out for its commitment to delivering credible, experience-based voices in an increasingly crowded national security space,” said General Kurilla. “I look forward to sharing lessons learned from leading large organizations during complex operations and combat deployments – and exploring how these experiences can inform strategic decision-making in the private sector.

General Kurilla is available to speak on U.S. national security and emerging technology, leadership in complex environments, and the intersection of defense, economics, and geopolitics.

Media Contact: Salwa Balla | speakers@pallasadvisors.com

