Unlocking the Future of Metals Supply from Above-Ground Assets

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnviroGold Global Limited (CSE: NVRO | OTCQB: ESGLF | FSE: YGK) (“EnviroGold” or the “Company”) today announced it will host a live investor webinar focused on the growing global opportunity to recover precious and critical metals from existing, above-ground assets, and how its proprietary NVRO Process™ supports global supply-security objectives while delivering improved economic and environmental outcomes. A registration link is provided below.

The webinar will outline the Company’s concise strategy, path to revenue and earnings, technology buildout, strategic partnerships and key objectives for 2026.

In addition, the webinar will address how rising metal prices, geopolitical uncertainty, evolving ESG expectations, and critical-minerals policy, particularly in the United States and allied jurisdictions, are converging to create a compelling opportunity for technology enabled metal recovery that complements traditional mining operations. The webinar presentation will be informational in nature and will not include the disclosure of material non-public information.

Tailings are a Large, Under-Recognized Source of Metal Supply

Global demand for gold, silver, copper and critical minerals continues to rise, driven by electrification, infrastructure investment, defence requirements and supply chain resilience. At the same time, the development of new mines is increasingly constrained by lengthy permitting timelines, capital intensity, and environmental considerations.

What is often overlooked is that significant quantities of these metals have already been mined, crushed and processed, but were not fully recovered using historic methods. These metals now reside in tailings and mine waste on existing sites, permitted, above ground, and largely written off or treated as environmental liabilities.

EnviroGold was established to help unlock this opportunity.

Through its proprietary NVRO Process™, the Company enables mining companies and tailings owners to recover additional precious and critical metals from existing materials, improving asset returns while reducing long term environmental and closure liabilities. EnviroGold refers to this approach as “Metals Without Mining”, a technology led pathway that enhances and complements existing mining operations.

Aligned with U.S. and Global Critical Minerals Mandates

Governments worldwide are increasingly prioritizing secure, domestic sources of precious and critical metals. In the United States, recent critical minerals mandates explicitly recognize recycling, re-processing and secondary recovery as essential components of supply-chain security.

Because tailings are already above ground and permitted, recovery using the NVRO Process™ can often be achieved faster and at lower cost than developing new mines, while delivering improved environmental outcomes. This positions EnviroGold to support U.S. and allied efforts to strengthen metal supply without the time, cost and complexity traditionally associated with new mining development.

Webinar Focus

During the webinar, EnviroGold’s management team will discuss:

The scale of the global above-ground metals opportunity

The economic and environmental advantages of tailings recovery

How critical-minerals policy tailwinds support this approach

How the NVRO Process™ recovers precious and critical metals from tailings

EnviroGold’s capital-light, licensing-led business model

Key milestones and value-creation catalysts expected in 2026





The presentation is designed for existing and prospective investors seeking a clear, non-technical understanding of EnviroGold’s opportunity, strategy and pathway to long-term value creation.

Investor Webinar Details

Date: Tuesday, January 27, 2026

Tuesday, January 27, 2026 Time: 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time

2:30 p.m. Eastern Time Format: Live online webinar (registration required)

Live online webinar (registration required) Presenters: David Cam , Founder & Executive Chair Grant Freeman , Chief Executive Officer







A question-and-answer session will follow the presentation. Investors must submit their questions in advance.

Registration Link: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_g7bhDcOoRiyJlRtm0DWa4Q#/registration

A replay will be made available following the event on the Company’s website at www.envirogoldglobal.com/investors and YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/@NVROTV

About EnviroGold Global

EnviroGold Global is a clean-technology company that enables the recovery of high-value precious, base and critical metals from mine waste and tailings using its proprietary NVRO Process™. By unlocking metals from existing, above-ground assets, EnviroGold delivers scalable, lower-impact metal recovery solutions that complement traditional mining operations and align with global ESG frameworks and critical-minerals strategies.

Additional information, including the Company’s investor presentation and corporate profile, is available at www.envirogoldglobal.com.

CONTACTS:



Investor Cubed

Neil Simon, CEO

+1 647 258 3310

nsimon@investor3.ca

ir@envirogoldglobal.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s business strategy and objectives; including its anticipated pathway to revenue and earnings; the development, scale-up, and commercialization of the NVRO Process™; the anticipated economic and environmental benefits of tailings and mine-waste reprocessing; the Company’s capital-light, licensing-led business model; anticipated strategic partnerships; expected milestones and value-creation catalysts in 2026; and the role of critical-minerals policy, commodity prices, and market conditions in supporting technology-enabled metal recovery.

Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs as of the date hereof, including, but not limited to: assumptions regarding the technical performance and scalability of the NVRO Process™; the availability and suitability of tailings and mine-waste materials for reprocessing; the willingness of mining companies and tailings owners to adopt the Company’s technology and business model; the continued alignment of government policy and regulatory frameworks with secondary metal recovery; favourable commodity price and market conditions; and the Company’s ability to execute its business plan and strategic initiatives within anticipated timelines.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements due to various risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to: technical or operational challenges; delays in technology validation, scale-up, or deployment; permitting, regulatory, or approval delays; changes in government policy or regulatory frameworks; inability to secure commercial agreements or strategic partnerships on expected terms or timelines; changes in market or commodity price conditions; increased competition; adverse economic, geopolitical, or market developments; and other risks and uncertainties beyond the Company’s control. This list is not exhaustive.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, EnviroGold disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events, or otherwise.