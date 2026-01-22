Global Mantle Cell Lymphoma Market Set for Robust 7.91% CAGR Growth Through 2031

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mantle Cell Lymphoma Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Mantle Cell Lymphoma Market is projected to expand from USD 2.71 Billion in 2025 to USD 4.28 Billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.91%. This rare and aggressive B-cell malignancy, marked by cyclin D1 overexpression, is seeing increased demand for therapeutics due to the rising prevalence of hematologic cancers in aging populations and the regulatory success of targeted oral drugs and immunotherapies. These structural drivers provide a solid foundation for long-term industry growth that remains distinct from fleeting market trends or temporary prescribing shifts.

However, the sector faces significant obstacles regarding the high acquisition costs of advanced treatments, which limit widespread patient access and reimbursement coverage. This financial strain places severe pressure on healthcare systems and restricts market penetration in cost-sensitive regions. To illustrate the scale of the disease burden, the American Cancer Society estimated that approximately 80,350 new cases of non-Hodgkin lymphoma would occur in the United States in 2025, with Mantle Cell Lymphoma representing a critical and aggressive subset of this total.

Market Drivers: The rapid approval of novel targeted therapies, particularly Bruton tyrosine kinase inhibitors, serves as a primary catalyst for market growth by shifting the treatment paradigm away from traditional cytotoxic chemotherapy. This transition is supported by clinical trials demonstrating superior safety and progression-free survival in both frontline and relapsed settings. For example, AstraZeneca reported in June 2024 that the ECHO trial showed acalabrutinib reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 27% compared to standard care, encouraging healthcare providers to adopt these premium-priced oral therapies earlier in the treatment continuum.

Simultaneously, the growing adoption of CAR-T cell therapies and immunotherapies is addressing high unmet needs for patients with refractory disease who have exhausted other options. These distinct biological treatments offer durable remission possibilities, sustaining market value through their high reimbursement potential. According to Gilead Sciences' third-quarter 2024 financial results, sales of the cell therapy Tecartus totaled $98 million, highlighting significant adoption despite the niche patient population, which the Lymphoma Research Foundation noted in 2024 accounts for roughly 6% of all non-Hodgkin lymphoma cases.

Market Challenges: The primary barrier hampering the Global Mantle Cell Lymphoma Market is the prohibitive cost associated with novel therapeutic modalities. Advanced treatments, such as CAR-T cell therapies and continuous oral kinase inhibitors, carry substantial price tags that frequently exceed the budgetary limits of public and private payers. This financial toxicity necessitates strict utilization management and rigorous reimbursement criteria, which directly restricts patient access to these potentially life-extending regimens and dampens overall revenue expansion in cost-sensitive regions.

This economic friction is further intensified by the orphan nature of the disease, which compels manufacturers to maintain high per-patient pricing to recover development costs from a limited population. The constrained volume of the target market makes the industry highly sensitive to access limitations. As reported by the American Society of Hematology, the annual incidence of Mantle Cell Lymphoma in the United States was projected to reach approximately 3,589 cases in 2025. This small patient pool, coupled with high treatment costs, forces a selective approach to prescribing that impedes the broader commercial trajectory of innovative therapies.

Market Trends: The widespread adoption of non-covalent BTK inhibitors is systematically addressing the therapeutic void left by covalent resistance mechanisms, particularly for patients whose disease progresses on standard frontline agents. By utilizing a reversible binding mode, novel therapies such as pirtobrutinib effectively re-establish disease control in tumors harboring mutations that render traditional irreversible inhibitors ineffective. This clinical utility is driving substantial market traction; Eli Lilly reported in October 2024 that third-quarter revenue for the non-covalent inhibitor Jaypirca reached $81 million, reflecting its rapid integration into treatment protocols for relapsed cases.

Concurrently, the emergence of bispecific antibodies acts as a disruptive force by providing immediate, off-the-shelf immunotherapeutic options that rival the efficacy of cell-based therapies. These agents bypass the manufacturing delays and logistical complexities of autologous CAR-T cells by engaging endogenous T-cells to directly target tumor antigens, making them highly suitable for patients with rapidly progressing disease. Underscoring the high efficacy of this approach, OncLive reported in December 2024 that study results presented at the 2024 ASH Annual Meeting demonstrated that glofitamab monotherapy elicited an overall response rate of 82% in the relapsed/refractory setting.

Key Players Profiled in the Mantle Cell Lymphoma Market:

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

F. Hoffman La Roche Ltd.

Abbvie, Inc.

Celgene Corporation

Eli Lilly and Company

Amgen, Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

AstraZeneca PLC

Johnson and Johnson Services Inc.

BeiGene GmBH

Report Scope: In this report, the Global Mantle Cell Lymphoma Market has been segmented into the following categories:

Mantle Cell Lymphoma Market, by Diagnosis:

Laboratory exams

Imaging Tests

Bone marrow Biopsy

Others

Mantle Cell Lymphoma Market, by Treatment:

Diagnosis

Therapy - Mantle Cell Lymphoma Market, by End User:

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Care Centers

Others

Mantle Cell Lymphoma Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 181 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.71 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $4.28 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.9% Regions Covered Global





