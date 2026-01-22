Ice Hockey Equipment Market Trends and Growth Outlook 2026-2031 | Professional Leagues Fuel Ice Hockey Equipment Demand in New Markets

Opportunities exist in regions like Asia-Pacific, with rising winter sports interest and infrastructure developments, though high equipment costs pose participation barriers

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ice Hockey Equipment - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ice hockey equipment market is poised for robust growth, projected to climb from USD 2.2 billion in 2026 to USD 2.79 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 4.83%. Catalysts for this expansion include increased worldwide participation, expansion into new markets by professional leagues, and innovations prioritizing lightweight materials and superior impact protection. Significant capital injections in 2024 fueled by private-equity investments are fostering advancements in research, manufacturing, and digital retail.

Market Trends and Insights

Enhanced global interest in ice hockey is driving equipment demand, particularly in emerging markets like the Asia-Pacific region, which benefits from ice rink construction in countries like China and Japan. The NHL's international strategy underscores hockey's growing popularity. European players make up 30% of NHL rosters, indicating the sport's global reach. Meanwhile, upcoming tournaments such as the 4 Nations Face-Off and the 2026 Olympics are set to boost visibility and equipment sales across burgeoning markets like the Philippines.

Professional Leagues and Growing Visibility

Professional leagues are key in amplifying equipment demand through media exposure and evolving purchasing habits among amateur players. The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) draws substantial crowds, securing over 40 sponsorships, including major equipment manufacturers like Bauer. This league plans to extend into Vancouver in the 2025-26 season, highlighting untapped market potential in North America.

Challenges of High Equipment Costs

The high costs associated with hockey equipment present challenges, especially hindering youth participation in emerging economies. Youth hockey in North America incurs significant annual expenses, straining many families financially. These barriers restrict player base growth, directly influencing equipment demand. While premium prices enable innovation, they also cultivate market segmentation, limiting accessibility.

Segment Analysis and Market Dynamics

Ice hockey gear commands a 47.62% market share, reflecting investment in safety-focused equipment. Ice hockey skates show growth prospects with a 5.61% CAGR through 2031, driven by blade and boot innovations. Male players dominate the market, with a 73.05% share, influenced by historical investments in male-centric infrastructure. However, female participation is rising with a 5.76% CAGR, spurred by the PWHL and tailored product development.

Geographical Market Overview

Europe holds a 48.20% market share, driven by ingrained hockey traditions and strategic government investments. The Asia-Pacific region is experiencing a 6.36% CAGR through 2031, backed by infrastructural investments and growing winter sports enthusiasm. North America remains a mature market but faces affordability challenges, particularly for youth participants.

Key Topics Covered

1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition
1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET LANDSCAPE
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Consumer Behaviour Analysis
4.5 Regulatory Outlook
4.6 Porter's Five Forces

5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)
5.1 By Product Type
5.2 By End User
5.3 By Category
5.4 By Distribution Channel
5.5 By Geography

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Market Concentration
6.2 Strategic Moves
6.3 Market Ranking Analysis
6.4 Company Profiles

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

  • Bauer Hockey LLC
  • CCM Hockey
  • New Balance Inc.
  • True Temper Sports Inc.
  • Sher-wood Hockey Inc.
  • Graf Skates AG
  • Vaughn Hockey
  • Winnwell Inc.
  • Roller Derby Skate Corp.
  • Canadian Tire Corp. (NHL Fanatics)
  • Easton Hockey
  • Mylec Inc.
  • Oakley Inc. (Visors)
  • HTM Sport GmbH (Head)
  • Pallas Textiles (STX)
  • Karbona Co. (Asia OEM)
  • Torspo Hockey
  • Verbero Hockey
  • No-Sweat Co. (Helmet Liners)
  • Ferland Sports

