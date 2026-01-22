Belt Loader Industry Report 2026: $1.49 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Belt Loader Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The belt loader market has experienced robust growth in recent years and is anticipated to continue expanding. Between 2025 and 2026, the market is projected to grow from $1.08 billion to $1.15 billion at a CAGR of 6.5%. This growth is driven by the widespread adoption of various belt loader types for airport ground handling, such as manual, low-profile, and telescopic models. The increasing use of hybrid and solar-powered belt loaders highlights the industry's push towards more fuel-efficient and environmentally sustainable operations.

Looking forward, the belt loader market is expected to grow to $1.49 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.7%. Key drivers include the rising demand for autonomous belt loaders, expansion of zero-emission technologies, and heightened focus on ergonomic and safety-enhancing features for ground staff. Airport modernization efforts and the need for efficient cargo handling further bolster market prospects. Notable trends include the preference for self-propelled and low-profile loaders designed for compatibility with diverse aircraft types.

Customer demand is primarily influenced by the global increase in passenger traffic, driven by higher disposable incomes that spur leisure and business travel. Efficient baggage handling is crucial during peak travel times, necessitating the adoption of advanced belt loaders. Eurostat reported a significant rise in EU air passenger numbers, reaching 973 million in 2023, a 19.3% increase from the previous year, which illustrates the growing need for effective ground handling solutions.

Additionally, the belt loader market is propelled by the growth in air cargo volumes, largely due to the e-commerce boom demanding fast, reliable shipping solutions. Belt loaders play a critical role in optimizing airport logistics, enhancing operational efficiency, and contributing to reduced turnaround times. For instance, the Bureau of Transportation Statistics noted air cargo revenue ton-miles rose to 83.82 billion in 2024, underscoring the sector's expansion.

Leading manufacturers like Mallaghan Engineering Ltd., Textron Inc., and Weihai Guangtai Airport Equipment are focusing on technological advancements, such as automatic height adjustment systems and electric self-propulsion, to enhance efficiency and minimize aircraft handling risks. The introduction of innovations like the SkyBelt belt loader by Mallaghan underscores the industry's drive towards zero-emission and safety features.

Regionally, North America held the largest market share in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is forecasted to be the fastest-growing region. However, the market faces challenges from trade relations and tariffs, particularly affecting production costs in Asia-Pacific and Europe. Despite these hurdles, the situation stimulates domestic manufacturing and innovation in sustainable loader designs.

This belt loader market report provides comprehensive insights, including global market size, regional shares, competitive landscape, and long-term growth opportunities. It equips stakeholders with a detailed analysis of current industry dynamics and future forecasts, preparing them for navigating this rapidly evolving market landscape.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.15 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.49 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.7% Regions Covered Global



By Product Type: Self-Propelled; Electric; Diesel; Towable; Gas

By Ownership: New Delivery; Resale; Lease or Rent

By Weight: 0-1000 Kilogram (KG); 1000 - 5000 Kilogram (KG); < 5000 Kilogram (KG)

By Application: Commercial Airports; Military Airports

By Self-Propelled: Hydraulic Drive; Electric Drive; All-Wheel Drive

By Electric: Battery-Powered; Plug-In Electric; Solar-Assisted

By Diesel: Low Emission Diesel; High-Capacity Diesel; Turbo Diesel

By Towable: Manual Tow; Motorized Tow; Adjustable Height

By Gas: Compressed Natural Gas (CNG); Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Dual-Fuel Gas Systems

Textron Inc.

Weihai Guangtai Airport Equipment Co. Ltd.

Mallaghan Engineering Limited

TLD Group Inc.

Fast Global Solutions Inc.

Trepel Airport Equipment?GmbH

Power Stow A/S

Aero Specialties Inc.

Aviogei Airport Equipment S.r.l.

LAS-1 Company Ltd.

Sammitr Motors Manufacturing Public Company Limited

MULAG Fahrzeugwerk GmbH

Hangfu Airdrome Equipment Co. Ltd.

Jetall GPU Ground Support Equipment Co. Ltd.

Shanghai Waycan Industrial Co. Ltd.

Darmec Technologies S.r.l.

Ersel Technology S.r.l.

Harlan Global Manufacturing LLC

Jiangsu Tianyi Aviation Industry Co. Ltd.

Shanghai Cartoo Machinery Co., Ltd.

