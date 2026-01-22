Avionics Radiation Dosimetry Research Report 2026: $2+ Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Avionics Radiation Dosimetry Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The avionics radiation dosimetry market is witnessing robust growth, expanding from $1.3 billion in 2025 to an estimated $1.42 billion in 2026, with a CAGR of 9.7%. This growth is supported by factors such as increased long-haul flights, heightened awareness of cosmic radiation, adoption of dosimetry software, and regulatory requirements for flight safety. The market is projected to grow further, reaching $2.04 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.4%, driven by advanced dosimeters, radiation monitoring services, integration with predictive analytics, space tourism expansion, and automated risk assessment platforms.

Commercial aviation is a major factor propelling the market's growth. With global air travel demand rising, driven by middle-class expansion and increased disposable incomes, the sector demands efficient radiation dosimetry. For instance, the International Energy Agency noted commercial air passenger traffic surged from 6 trillion passenger-kilometers in 2022 to 8 trillion in 2023.

Space exploration is another catalyst for market expansion. The sector's growth is fueled by advances that enhance mission feasibility and cost-effectiveness. Radiation dosimetry is crucial for monitoring exposure during space missions, ensuring crew safety and equipment reliability. The UK Space Agency reported a significant increase in space-related activities in 2023, with 175 new UK organizations entering the arena, marking an 11% rise from the previous year.

Key partnerships in this sector, like the collaboration between Advacam and Vector Space Biosciences, aim to develop AI models and CubeSat payloads to advance space biotechnology and pharmaceutical research. This partnership underscores the integration of advanced radiation measurement with AI-driven data for innovative research outcomes.

The market is dominated by companies including Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., and Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, among others. While North America was the largest market in 2025, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to lead growth during the forecast period. Global trade dynamics, especially regarding tariffs, impact the market. Tariffs on essential components like semiconductor detectors have raised costs and delayed procurement, influencing sectors like semiconductor-based dosimeters. However, they also encourage domestic production and technological innovations in radiation monitoring.

The latest market research report provides comprehensive insights into the avionics radiation dosimetry industry. It covers market size, regional shares, competitive landscape, trends, and opportunities. It also offers an in-depth analysis of current and future industry scenarios. This includes a focus on key product types, such as active and passive dosimeters, and the significant geographical markets, such as the USA, China, and India. The report also evaluates market dynamics, highlighting revenues derived from services like radiation dose assessments and monthly reports, emphasizing the role of personal and specialized dosimeters.

Overall, the avionics radiation dosimetry market is poised for significant advancement, bolstered by the growth of commercial aviation and space exploration. Despite challenges like global tariffs, the market's trajectory remains optimistic, supported by technological innovations and increasing demand for radiation safety solutions.

Report Highlights

Market Characteristics: Defines and explains the market while assessing products, brand-level differentiation, and innovation trends.

Defines and explains the market while assessing products, brand-level differentiation, and innovation trends. Supply Chain Analysis: Overview of the value chain, key raw materials, resources, and competitive roles.

Overview of the value chain, key raw materials, resources, and competitive roles. Trends and Strategies: Highlights emerging technologies influencing digital transformation and competitive positioning.

Highlights emerging technologies influencing digital transformation and competitive positioning. Regulatory and Investment Landscape: Overview of influencing policies, investment flows, and funding trends.

Overview of influencing policies, investment flows, and funding trends. Total Addressable Market (TAM): Evaluates market potential and strategic growth opportunities.

Evaluates market potential and strategic growth opportunities. Market Segmentation: Breaks down the market into sub-markets for detailed analysis.

Breaks down the market into sub-markets for detailed analysis. Regional and Country Breakdown: Analyzes market size and growth forecasts across various geographies.

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type: Active Dosimeters, Passive Dosimeters, Personal Dosimeters, Area Monitors, Others

By Technology: Semiconductor-Based, Thermoluminescent, Optically Stimulated Luminescence

By Application: Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation, Spacecraft, Others

By End-User: Airlines, Defense Organizations, Space Agencies, Research Institutes, Others

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.42 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.04 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.4% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

HORIBA Ltd.

Fluke Biomedical

Ludlum Measurements Inc.

PTW Freiburg GmbH

RaySafe Technologies Ltd.

ATOMTEX Group

Berkeley Nucleonics Corporation

Kromek Group plc

IBA Dosimetry GmbH

PCE Instruments Inc.

Polimaster Ltd.

ACMAS Technologies Private Limited

Radiation Solutions Inc.

SE International Inc.

MegiQ B.V.

Sper Scientific Industries Inc.

ADVACAM s.r.o.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5yu040

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment