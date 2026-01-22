Aerospace Fasteners Research Report 2026: $13.4 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerospace Fasteners Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The aerospace fasteners market is experiencing robust growth, projected to expand from $9.05 billion in 2025 to $9.88 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. This surge is attributed to increased commercial aircraft production, demand for maintenance and repair operations, and military aircraft procurement expansion. The utilization of lightweight metals like aluminum and titanium in airframe structures and standardized fastening systems has also contributed to this upward trajectory.

Looking forward, the market is anticipated to reach $13.4 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 7.9%. This growth is driven by the production of next-generation aircraft, which require advanced fastener materials, and the rising adoption of composite airframes. Additionally, the UAV manufacturing boom and innovations in corrosion-resistant and high-strength fastener technologies are propelling the industry forward. Key trends include the increased use of lightweight titanium fasteners, demand for high-strength corrosion-resistant fasteners, and the expansion of fastener applications in composite structures.

Commercial aircraft demand plays a pivotal role in driving the market, with aerospace fasteners providing essential strength and reliability. For example, Airbus SE reported 766 deliveries to 86 clients in 2024, an increase from the previous year, highlighting the growing demand for commercial aircraft and fueling market growth.

Strategic partnerships are a significant trend, as companies collaborate to enhance supply chain efficiency. In September 2024, Goebel Fasteners Inc. teamed up with NAPPCO Fastener Company to expand distribution across the United States. Similarly, MEIDOH Co., Ltd.'s acquisition of Pilgrim Aerospace Fasteners strengthens its market position and expands its presence in the aerospace fasteners sector.

Major players in this industry include Boeing Company, Wurth Group, Stanley Black & Decker Inc., Illinois Tool Works Inc., and more. Europe dominated the market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. Trade relations and tariffs are impacting the market, with increased production costs and raw material disruptions. However, these challenges also present opportunities for localized production and market resilience.

The aerospace fasteners market research report provides comprehensive insights into market statistics, regional shares, competitor analysis, market trends, and opportunities. This report offers an in-depth analysis of the industry's current and future state, providing a complete perspective for those involved in the aerospace fasteners market.

In conclusion, the aerospace fasteners sector is set for significant growth, driven by advancements in aircraft production, strategic collaborations, and innovative technologies, despite challenges posed by trade policies.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $9.88 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $13.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.9% Regions Covered Global



