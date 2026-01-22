Liquid Carbon Dioxide Research Report 2026: $9.23 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Liquid Carbon Dioxide Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The liquid carbon dioxide market is poised for robust growth, with the market size increasing from $6.54 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $9.23 billion by 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. This growth is driven by rising adoption of supercritical CO2 for sustainable processing, demand for liquid CO2 in precision cooling, and expansion in fire suppression solutions. The increased deployment of carbon capture infrastructure and advancements in liquefaction technologies are also crucial growth factors.

The food and beverage industry remains a significant driver, utilizing liquid CO2 for carbonation, refrigeration, and preservation. Statistics Canada reported in June 2025 that food and beverage sales comprised nearly one-quarter of Canada's total retail spending in 2024, highlighting rising consumer demand. This growth is further supported by technological innovations such as liquid carbon dioxide carriers, designed to optimize storage and reduce transportation costs, exemplified by Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. Ltd.'s introduction of a new carrier in 2025.

Strategic acquisitions are also shaping the market landscape. In January 2025, Alto Ingredients Inc. acquired Kodiak Carbonic LLC, a move aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and profitability through the optimized use of byproduct CO2. Such acquisitions highlight the focus on securing sustainable revenue streams and expanding market presence.

Major companies such as Linde plc, Air Liquide Deutschland GmbH, and Praxair Inc. are leading innovations across various applications from food and beverage processing to metal fabrication and pharmaceuticals. North America was the largest market in 2025, but Asia-Pacific is expected to lead growth through the forecast period, reflecting the dynamic regional shifts within the industry.

However, the market faces challenges from global trade relations and tariffs, potentially reshaping dynamics by increasing import costs for industrial gases and related equipment. These factors have prompted local manufacturers to bolster regional capacities, enhancing supply security and competitiveness amid rising international costs.

Overall, the liquid carbon dioxide market offers considerable opportunities for growth and innovation. With advancements across multiple sectors and strategic actions by key players, the market is set to thrive despite potential geopolitical challenges. This market analysis provides a comprehensive exploration of current trends, future opportunities, and strategic insights for stakeholders invested in the future of the liquid carbon dioxide industry.

Report Scope:

Source of Production: Natural and Synthetic Production

Purity Level: Industrial, Food, Pharmaceutical Grades

Distribution Channels: Direct, Distributors, Online, Retail

Applications: Food and Beverage, Oil and Gas, Medical, Chemical, Metallurgical

End-Users: Industrial, Food Processing, Healthcare, Agriculture, Research & Development

Subsegments include: Geothermal Wells, Volcanic Activity, Industrial Fermentation, Fossil Fuel Combustion

Companies Featured:

Linde plc, Air Liquide, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Messer Group, BOSCO India, and more.

Geographies Covered:

Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, USA, and others across Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, and more.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $7.02 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.23 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Linde plc

Air Liquide Deutschland GmbH

Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

Messer Group GmbH

BOSCO India

Westfalen AG

SOL Group

Matheson Tri-Gas Inc.

Gulf Cryo Holding

Continental Carbonic Products Inc.

Praxair Inc

INOX Air Products Private Limited

BOC Ltd.

Goyal MG Gases Pvt. Ltd.

SICGIL Industrial Gases Limited

Southern Industrial Gas Sdn Bhd

Coregas Pty Ltd.

Axcel Industrial Gases Pvt. Ltd.

Bathinda Industrial Gases Pvt. Ltd.

UIG Universal Cryo Gas LLC

Sri Venkateswara Carbonic Gases Private Limited

Iwatani Corporation

