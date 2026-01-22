Space-Based Metal Mining Research Report 2026: $3.25+ Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Space-Based Metal Mining Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The space-based metal mining market has shown substantial growth, anticipated to expand from $1.65 billion in 2025 to $1.9 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 15.2%. This upward trend is linked to technological advances and funding in asteroid and lunar mining, alongside the development of robotic space mining prototypes. The market is set to surge further, reaching $3.26 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 14.5%, driven by the rising demand for rare metals essential for in-space manufacturing and earth-bound innovations.

This demand is significantly fueled by the growing production of electric vehicles, which require rare minerals for components such as batteries and motors. The space-based mining sector provides access to these scarce resources on celestial bodies, reducing the Earth's resource dependency. For instance, a report from the International Energy Agency highlighted a 30% increase in lithium demand in 2024, underscoring the sector's potential.

Prominent companies are prioritizing innovations like on-orbit refining systems, aiming to enhance the efficiency of processing materials directly in space, thereby curtailing the need for transporting raw materials to Earth. AstroForge is at the forefront, launching the Brokkr missions to demonstrate these technologies. Despite initial setbacks with Brokkr-1, Brokkr-2 successfully advanced the concept of asteroid mining via space simulation.

In 2024, AstroForge secured a groundbreaking commercial deep-space license for its Odin mission from the U.S. FCC, marking a significant step in private sector space exploration and technology enhancement for deep-space communications.

The sector boasts participation from major players like Northrop Grumman Corporation, SpaceX, AstroForge, and others, all contributing to the market's dynamic ecosystem. In 2025, North America led the market, with Asia-Pacific projected as the fastest-growing region.

Nonetheless, global trade dynamics, particularly tariffs, impose potential cost challenges, impacting space mining equipment and spacecraft component expenses, especially in Asia-Pacific and North America. These pressures also spur diversification of sources, local production, and innovation, which might fortify market resilience.

The comprehensive research report on the space-based metal mining market offers insights into current and futuristic industry scenarios, with detailed market statistics, trends, and strategic recommendations. The report covers various geographical markets and involves revenues from mining types such as asteroid, Moon, and Mars mining, detailing services and products within the industry.

The market's growth trajectory is supported by the extraction of valuable materials from asteroids rich in metals like platinum and gold, critical for industries ranging from electronics to aerospace. As enterprises navigate the fast-evolving global trade environment, the report's strategic guidance will be crucial for stakeholders operating within this burgeoning market sector.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.26 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.5% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

Anglo American Platinum Limited

Helios Project Ltd

ispace, inc.

Dawn Aerospace B.V

AstroForge Inc.

Bradford Space Group Inc.

Astrobotic Technology Inc.

Moon Express Inc.

OFF-WORLD INC.

Asteroid Mining Company UAB

Deep Space Industries Inc.

Karman+ Inc.

Kleos Space S.A.

Planetary Resources Inc.

Shackleton Energy Company Inc.

SpaceFab.US Inc

Trans Astronautica Corporation

Origin Space Technology Co. Ltd.

