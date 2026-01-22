Redispersible Polymer Powder Research Report 2026: $3.5+ Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Redispersible Polymer Powder Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "Redispersible Polymer Powder Market Global Report 2026" offers vital insights for strategists, marketers, and senior management to assess the growing landscape of the redispersible polymer powder market. This report provides an in-depth analysis of trends shaping the market over the next decade and more, making it an indispensable resource for stakeholders and investors.





The redispersible polymer powder market has witnessed substantial growth, expanding from $2.6 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $2.77 billion by 2026, marking a CAGR of 6.5%. Historical growth has been driven by the heightened adoption of redispersible polymer powders in tile adhesives to enhance bond strength and flexibility, amplified use in wall putty formulations for enhanced surface finishing in residential construction, and increased demand for plastering mortars enriched with polymer powders to improve workability. Additional growth contributors include the expansion of self-leveling compounds prompted by modern flooring system upgrades and the burgeoning utilization of repair mortars to facilitate structural maintenance and renovation activities.

The market's future trajectory predicts robust advancement, projecting growth to $3.51 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.1%. Key drivers include escalating demand for high-performance tile adhesives, the increasing adoption of advanced polymer powders to boost water resistance and durability, and the growing use of polymer-modified mortars in green building initiatives. There is notable expansion in self-leveling compounds for commercial and industrial flooring improvements, underpinned by technological advancements that enhance re-emulsification properties and broaden application versatility.

Increased construction of residential and commercial buildings significantly fuels market growth. This surge is largely driven by rapid urbanization, compelling a greater demand for housing and commercial spaces. For example, the House of Commons of the United Kingdom cited a 7% increase in seasonally adjusted house building starts in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the previous quarter, with a 52% rise over the same period in 2023.

Leading companies within the market are heavily investing in cutting-edge production facilities to amplify quality, improve output, and satisfy surging demand across construction and adhesives sectors. In March 2025, JSC Pigment launched a new production facility in Russia, streamlining the synthesis and drying of polyvinyl acetate dispersion. These facilities are dedicated to creating powders that retain their crucial properties when reconstituted in water, key to meeting modern construction requirements.

Strategic maneuvers continue to reshape the industry landscape. In November 2024, Protech Group, a Canadian real estate developer, acquired Caldwell Chemical Coatings, expanding its industrial coating capabilities and enhancing its market position. The acquisition supports Protech's growth strategy in liquid industrial coatings, leveraging Caldwell's established clientele.

Major players in the market include BASF SE, Dow Inc., Arkema S.A., Univar Solutions Inc., Wacker Chemie AG, and Synthomer plc, among others. Regional dynamics place Asia-Pacific as the largest and fastest-growing region, although global trade relations and tariff shifts could impact future projections. Tariffs on petrochemical feedstocks and imported chemical additives have notably increased manufacturing costs for VAE- and acrylic-based formulations, particularly in Asia-Pacific and Europe. Despite this, tariffs are prompting strategic investments in domestic polymer production, fortifying supply chains and expanding regional production capacities.

The market report provides comprehensive data on market size, regional shares, competitive landscape, and future trends. It presents critical insights for stakeholders, detailing everything from market movements to strategic recommendations for navigating the rapidly-evolving international environment.

