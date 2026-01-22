Qatar E-Commerce Market Report 2026-2031: Set to Grow at 9.31% CAGR - High Last-Mile Costs Outside Doha and a Reliance on Cash Payments Challenge Further Growth

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Qatar E-Commerce - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Qatar ecommerce market is poised for significant growth, with projections for 2026 estimating a market size of USD 4.96 billion, up from USD 4.54 billion in 2025. By 2031, forecasts suggest the market will reach USD 7.75 billion, sustaining a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.31% between 2026 and 2031.

Key drivers supporting this momentum include Qatar's robust digital infrastructure, a legacy of the FIFA 2022 World Cup, and governmental initiatives such as the TASMU program and National Digital Agenda 2030. Consumer confidence is boosted by high smartphone penetration, averaging 95%, with an average transaction value of USD 3,960 per user in 2024. The payments landscape is rapidly evolving with innovations like instant transfers and Buy-Now-Pay-Later (BNPL) options. Furthermore, cross-border demand is bustling, propelled by duty exemptions on goods valued up to QR1,000 (USD 275), broadening the market's reach.

FIFA 2022 Legacy Fuels Infrastructure Enhancements

Infrastructure improvements, resulting in nationwide fibre coverage and modernised payment systems, uphold ecommerce operations. Commentators highlight sustained economic activity, evidenced by elevated nighttime luminosity and a significant uptick in digital transactions, with QR3.66 billion (USD 1 billion) processed online in March 2024, marking a 43.5% rise year-on-year. The event catalyzed retail investments in omnichannel platforms, with brands leveraging virtual showrooms and achieving notable online conversion rates.

Luxury Spending Drives Market Growth

With high GDP per capita, Qatar's luxury market is booming. The average digital transaction values topped USD 3,960 in 2024, far exceeding regional averages. Sectors like luxury fashion and fine jewellery experience strong demand from both local and expatriate consumers, fostering diverse product strategies and substantial cross-border engagement.

Challenges in Last-Mile Delivery

Beyond Doha, sparse population density inflates delivery costs. Innovations like mobile parcel stations and drone deliveries are under trial to mitigate these costs, although broader service accessibility remains a challenge. Encouragingly, click-and-collect options are being explored to enhance delivery logistics.

Additional Market Insights:

Qatar's National Vision 2030 and the TASMU program are pivotal in sustaining ecommerce growth.

The B2C sector dominates, accounting for 77.40% of the market in 2025, driven by comprehensive internet access and high social-media engagement.

Mobile ecommerce is surging, with 69.25% of market revenue generated via smartphones in 2025, supported by tech innovations like biometrics and instant-pay systems.

While desktop and laptops still hold a niche for complex transactions, new channels like smart TV and voice commerce are emerging.

