Americold Realty Trust, Inc. Announces 2025 Tax Treatment of Distributions

ATLANTA, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: COLD) (the “Company” or “Americold”), a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics, real estate, and value-added services focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, today announced the 2025 tax treatment of the Company’s common stock distributions, as described below. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of the Company’s distributions.

CUSIP 03064D108

Declared Paid Qualified Ordinary ROC Total 2024 Q4 Dividend 12/17/2024 1/15/2025 0.1510 0.0690 0.2200 2025 Q1 Dividend 3/17/2025 4/15/2025 - 0.1579 0.0721 0.2300 2025 Q2 Dividend 5/20/2025 7/15/2025 - 0.1579 0.0721 0.2300 2025 Q3 Dividend 9/3/2025 10/15/2025 - 0.1579 0.0721 0.2300 - 0.6246 0.2854 0.9100





The Company paid its fourth quarter 2024 dividend of $0.22 per share in calendar year 2025. The total amount of the 2024 fourth quarter dividend of $0.22 per share is included with the shareholders’ 2025 distributions. The Company paid its fourth quarter 2025 dividend of $0.23 per share in calendar year 2026. The 2025 fourth quarter dividend will be included with the shareholders’ 2026 distributions and is not included on the 2025 Form 1099.

Americold (NYSE: COLD) is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics and real estate, with a more than 120-year legacy of innovation and reliability. With more than 230 facilities across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America – totaling approximately 1.4 billion refrigerated cubic feet – Americold ensures the safe, efficient movement of refrigerated products worldwide.

Our facilities are an integral part of the global food supply chain, connecting producers, processors, distributors, and retailers with tailored, value-added services supported by responsive and reliable supply chains. Leveraging deep industry expertise, smart technology, and sustainable practices, Americold delivers world-class service that creates lasting value for our customers and the communities we serve. Visit www.americold.com to learn more.

