SweetWater Introduces Big Trip Double IPA: A Bold New Craft Beer





ATLANTA, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SweetWater Brewing Company (“SweetWater Brewing” or “SweetWater”), the leading craft beer brand in the Southeast by Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), today announces the launch of Big Trip Double IPA, a high-ABV extension of its popular Daytrip IPA. Big Trip delivers bright citrus notes and a smooth, tropical aroma, all wrapped in a bold 9% ABV profile.

“Double IPAs continue to trend in popularity as the number two craft style in the Southeast,” said Evan Woolard, Senior Brand Manager for SweetWater Brewing. “Building on the huge success of Daytrip, we are continuing the momentum by doubling down on the flavor, ABV and innovation with Big Trip. Big Trip taps into our expertise of blending drinkability with flavor-forward brews that appeal to both craft enthusiasts and casual drinkers.”

Crafted with a blend of Mosaic, Idaho 7, Sultana, Citra and El Dorado hops, and 2-row, Pilsner and Wheat grains, the brew delivers a refreshing smooth flavor without the maltiness of most imperial styles. Available in 19.2 oz and 6-pack 12 oz cans, Big Trip is rolling out nationwide in taprooms, liquor stores, groceries, convenience stores and more.

“Double IPAs are the number one style for 19.2 oz cans, and this introduction evolves SweetWater’s robust portfolio in that format,” continued Woolard. “With tall singles and six packs accounting for 80% of sales for high-ABV brews in the Southeast, this rollout reinforces our strategy to prioritize those formats and build on one of the brand’s best-selling IPAs.”

Big Trip can be found in 6-pack 12-ounce cans and individual 19.2-ounce cans across the Southeast. For more information, please visit sweetwaterbrew.com and to find Big Trip in a store near you, please visit our beer finder.

About SweetWater Brewing

SweetWater Brewing Company, the largest craft brewer in the southeast, is an award-winning brewery known for its stash of heady brews including the original 420 Extra Pale Ale and loads of IPAs. Sweetwater’s craft beers and ready-to-drink cocktails are available coast to coast and in more states than ever before. Inspired by the outdoors, SweetWater is a passionate advocate for healthy waterways and conservation initiatives. Through its annual Save Our Water campaign, SweetWater continues to raise funds to support nonprofit organizations fighting for clean water and habitat conservation, including the Waterkeeper Alliance, Bonefish & Tarpon Trust, and Trout Unlimited. SweetWater Brewery is a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life. For further information about SweetWater Brewing Company, please visit www.sweetwaterbrew.com and follow @SweetWaterBrew.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

