Woof Gang Announces Opening of 300th Location in Florida

Milestone Signifies the Strength of America’s Largest Pet Grooming Brand’s Franchisee Collaborations, Growth Opportunities, and the Woof Gang Way

Recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as a Leading Franchise Brand

MIAMI, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming (“Woof Gang” or “the Company”), the neighborhood pet grooming and treat boutique, is proud to announce the opening of its 300th location, a meaningful brand milestone made even more special by the franchisees and community behind it.

The 300th store officially opened this week in Middleton, Florida, part of the growing The Villages community just outside Orlando. It is the third Woof Gang location opened by longtime franchise partners Beth and Woody Whitcomb, which further reinforces the strength of the partnerships that Woof Gang develops with its franchise partners and the growth opportunities for the company even in its more mature markets. Beth and Woody’s passion for care, leadership, and local connection have helped define the Woof Gang experience across the country.

“We’re honored to open Woof Gang’s 300th location, and to do it here in The Villages, a community that has embraced Woof Gang in such a big way,” said Beth Whitcomb. “Since opening our first Woof Gang in 2015, we’ve seen firsthand how deeply pet parents value a place they can trust for premium grooming and thoughtfully curated products. Bringing our third Woof Gang to The Villages is the clearest proof of that loyalty and the continued need for what the brand delivers every day: exceptional care, elevated experiences, and a neighborhood destination built around pets and the people who love them. We’re excited to keep meeting that demand and serving even more local families with the Woof Gang experience.”

More than a store opening, this moment also highlights the power of franchisee collaboration. Beth and Woody’s thoughtful approach to customer service and grooming excellence helped inspire the Company’s now-signature standard of care, known across the country as “The Woof Gang Way.” Their success reflects the strength of Woof Gang’s franchise model and shared values.

“The opening of our 300th location is a major moment, not just for our brand, but for what it represents,” said Ricardo Azevedo, CEO of Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming. “The Whitcombs have helped shape who we are, and how we show up for pets and people. Their passion and leadership continue to influence how we support our franchisees, connect with communities, and grow with purpose.”

Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500® Ranking

In line with its growth and the value Woof Gang unlocks for its franchisee partners, the Company was recognized as one of the top 500 franchises in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®, the world’s most comprehensive franchise ranking. For 47 years, The Franchise 500® has been recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees, and placement in the ranking has been a highly sought-after honor within the franchise industry. Woof Gang ranked No. 284 on the list, which is up from No. 428, the Company’s previous ranking.

About Woof Gang

Founded in 2007, Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming is the leading pet grooming and specialty retail franchise in North America, with more than 450 locations open or under development across the United States. At its core, Woof Gang is redefining the grooming industry through a personalized, salon-style experience built on safety, care, and love. Beyond grooming, Woof Gang offers exclusive gourmet treats, premium pet food, and curated supplies that enhance the health, happiness, and well-being of pets—and how they look!

Woof Gang has been recognized as a Top 10 Retailer by Pet Business Media and one of the nation’s fastest-growing pet chains by Pet Insight Magazine. The franchise has received the Retailer of the Year Franchise Award from Pet Product News, the Best Overall Multi-Unit Retailer and Multiservice Excellence Award from Pet Business Media, and has been ranked on Entrepreneur’s Annual Franchise 500®. In 2025, Woof Gang was also named to Entrepreneur’s Fastest-Growing Franchises list and secured a spot in the Franchise Times Top 400 for the fourth consecutive year. For more information, please visit https://woofgangbakery.com/.

