PyroGenesis Announces Second Titanium Powder Order Under Powder Supply Agreement with U.S. Minerals and Metal Technology Company

MONTREAL, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyroGenesis Inc. (“PyroGenesis”) (TSX: PYR) (OTCQX: PYRGF) (FRA: 8PY1), the leader in ultra-high temperature processes & engineering innovation, and a plasma-based technology provider to heavy industry & defense, announces today an additional contract for one tonne of titanium powder under the recently signed powder supply agreement with a U.S. minerals and metal technology company. This powder was produced by PyroGenesis’ NexGen™ plasma atomization process. This order is the second received since the signing of the agreement in Q4 2025 and will be delivered to the client over the next few days.

PROJECT HIGHLIGHTS

Purpose: provide a reliable, high-quality feedstock for the development of titanium alloys, a critical mineral needed by key industries, including space, aerospace, medical, defense, consumer electronics, hydrogen, and electric vehicles.

Scope: a one tonne order, the second order under recently signed supply agreement, to deliver high quality titanium metal powder produced by PyroGenesis’ NexGen™ plasma atomization process, with recurring orders as needed.

Timeline: the metal powder will be delivered to the client over the next few days.

Strategic Impact: supports the protection of the critical mineral supply chain for titanium while utilizing a novel, closed-loop, sustainable manufacturing process.

As announced previously (press release dated December 15, 2025), PyroGenesis signed a powder supply agreement with a U.S. minerals and metal technology company, to supply the client on a recurring as-needed basis. The client uses their patented technologies to produce high performance alloys from titanium and other critical minerals that are essential for advanced U.S. industries, including space, aerospace, defense, consumer electronics, hydrogen, electric vehicles and additive manufacturing. The first order under this agreement was for 3.5 tonnes of PyroGenesis’ “off-cut” titanium (Ti64) powder. The order announced today is for an additional one tonne of the same powder cut.

Off-cuts are powders produced during PyroGenesis’ plasma atomization process in particle sizes not currently being used by the existing range of commercial metal 3D-printers used in industrial additive manufacturing. This non-prime titanium material has latent value, as it maintains consistent chemistry and characteristics appropriate for industrial reprocessing. As a result, PyroGenesis has been stockpiling these powders for eventual sale, with the assumption that the continuous evolution of the additive manufacturing industry as well as the inherent higher quality of PyroGenesis’ NexGen™ plasma atomized metal powder, would eventually combine to deliver a market demand for this material. Today’s order marks a second commercial order of this kind for PyroGenesis.

“The receipt of a second recurring order under this contract further validates the market opportunity for our titanium off-cut powder. Reintroducing our stockpiles of this high-value titanium into the supply chain reduces waste and helps to safeguard critical mineral supply,” said P. Peter Pascali, President and CEO of PyroGenesis. “The establishment of a market for off-cut material, in addition to our fine and course cut titanium powders, increases the effectiveness and profitability of each production run from our NexGen™ reactor and increases the overall sustainability of the process.”





Image: PyroGenesis’ titanium metal powder as produced by its NexGen™ plasma atomization system.

INDUSTRY AND MARKET CONTEXT

The global 3D printing market specific to titanium powder is expected to increase from $214 million in 2023 to $1.4 billion by 2032. 1

Titanium is classified as a critical mineral by both Canada 2 and the U.S. 3

and the U.S. Titanium is used by multiple industries, including space, aerospace, defense, consumer electronics, medical, hydrogen, and electric vehicles, due to its high strength-to-weight ratio and corrosion resistance.





PyroGenesis is the inventor of the plasma atomization process and in fact coined the term “plasma atomization” in its original patent. The Company’s NexGen™ system is a patented upgrade to what is considered the gold standard process for the development of metal powder for additive manufacturing, also referred to as metal 3D printing.

About PyroGenesis Inc.

PyroGenesis leverages 35 years of plasma technology leadership to deliver advanced engineering solutions to energy, propulsion, destruction, process heating, emissions, and materials development challenges across heavy industry and defense. Its customers include global leaders in aluminum, aerospace, steel, iron ore, utilities, environmental services, military, and government. From its Montreal headquarters and local manufacturing facilities, PyroGenesis’ engineers, scientists, and technicians drive innovation and commercialization of energy transition and ultra-high temperature technology. PyroGenesis’ operations are ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D certified, with ISO certification maintained since 1997. PyroGenesis’ shares trade on the TSX (PYR), OTCQX (PYRGF), and Frankfurt (8PY1) stock exchanges.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

