Pinewood.Ai to Make Official North American Debut at NADA

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinewood.AI , the leading cloud-based full-service technology provider to automotive retailers and OEMs, will officially enter the North American market with its debut at NADA 2026, taking place February 4-6 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Exhibiting at Booth 7707N, Pinewood.AI will showcase its latest innovations alongside Seez, the automotive AI company it acquired in 2025, including the world debut of its new Project Intelligence solution, Pi, developed by Seez.

With operations spanning 36 countries, Pinewood.AI is a well-established global provider trusted by dealers and over 50 OEMs to support critical retail and operational workflows. While many solutions on the market are still focused on digitizing legacy processes, Pinewood.AI is setting the next standard for automotive retail.

Launch of Project Intelligence (Pi):

Code named Project Intelligence, Pi is an autonomous AI agent designed to carry out complex digital tasks for dealers and OEMs. It operates directly in the Pinewood Automotive Intelligence™ Platform, clicking, typing, reading, and making intelligent decisions like a human, only faster and more precise. Built to be fully autonomous, Pi can reduce friction between disconnected systems and free up humans to focus on core revenue generating activities. At a high level, Pi enables:

Autonomous task execution across dealership and OEM systems, including logins, navigation, form completion, and multi-step workflows

Cross-system coordination without APIs or custom integrations, operating directly through existing browser interfaces

Real-time decision-making that adapts to changing screens, prompts, and workflows as tasks progress

Reduced operational friction by eliminating manual data entry and repetitive back-and-forth between disconnected platforms

“Dealership staff spend hours every day on managing repetitive processes across multiple systems such as copying data between systems, navigating complex OEM portals, and filling in forms across disconnected platforms,” said Bill Berman, CEO of Pinewood.AI. “Pi eliminates this friction by acting as a tireless digital worker that handles these tasks, so teams can focus on customers. We are excited to officially launch at NADA in Las Vegas next month and introduce a first of its kind, fully integrated intelligence platform designed to support dealers across the entire retail journey.”

Alongside Pi, the Seez team has developed its own AI-powered event assistant, Miles, built on the proprietary conversational platform which currently powers Pinewood.AI’s CARS suite. The AI assistant will be accessible to all NADA delegates during the show week, providing instant, accurate answers to common event-related questions, including booth locations, event schedules, session agendas, and general information. The AI assistant will help attendees navigate the event more efficiently, find relevant sessions faster, and reduce friction when accessing information throughout the show, in real time.

Attendees will also be able to experience CARS, with demos of each of the modular products. CARS, standing for Connect, Assist, Reach, and Serve, was built specifically for the automotive sector, designed with the ability for products to be mixed and matched while offering compatibility with any dealer management system (DMS). Key features include:

Connect: A customer-facing, multi-LLM powered AI agent that engages shoppers and owners directly on dealer websites, answering questions, guiding vehicle discovery, and booking sales or service appointments 24/7. Connect will be demonstrated alongside Pi at NADA.

Assist: An internal AI co-pilot for sales advisors, BDCs, and call-center teams that delivers faster, more accurate responses to inventory, finance, and service questions, enabling teams to respond up to 50% faster and allowing new hires to handle significantly higher inquiry volumes. Assist will be demonstrated alongside Pi at NADA.

Reach: A lead qualification AI agent that proactively engages prospects and existing customers across SMS, email, and messaging channels to nudge test drives, follow up on inquiries, and drive appointments, helping ensure no lead goes cold. Reach will be demonstrated alongside Pi at NADA.

Serve: An AI-driven aftersales solution that identifies customers due for service and automatically manages outreach, scheduling, and follow-ups across digital channels, increasing service engagement and driving measurable revenue lift. Serve will be demonstrated alongside Pi at NADA.

“The CARS suite highlights the broader potential of conversational AI to drive real impact across the automotive industry,” said Tarek Kabrit, CEO and co-founder of Seez. “CARS offers a tangible example of how AI powered assistants can enhance engagement and scale personalized experiences across both physical and digital touchpoints. These principles are central to our approach to modern automotive retail.”

NADA attendees can pre-book demonstrations of the Pinewood Automotive Intelligence Platform and CARS product suite, offering the opportunity to meet directly with the company’s technology and sales teams.

For more information about Pinewood.AI at NADA and to book a product demo, visit Pinewood.AI/NADA

About Pinewood Technologies Group PLC

Established in 1981, Pinewood Technologies Group PLC (Pinewood.AI) is a leading cloud-based full-service technology provider to automotive retailers and OEMs. Pinewood.AI's system is a market-leading automotive intelligence platform, which has been developed collaboratively with dealers and OEMs to provide secure software across sales, aftersales, accounting and CRM. With headquarters located in the UK and North America, Pinewood.AI serves a global user base spanning over 36 countries and has long-standing partnerships with over 50 OEM brands.

Previously part of Pendragon PLC, in 2024 Pinewood.AI became an independent entity following the sale of Pendragon's UK Motor and Leasing divisions to Lithia Motors Inc, one of the largest automotive retailers in North America. In February 2025, Pinewood Technologies Group PLC acquired Seez, an automotive AI & ML SaaS platform. LON: PINE, OTCQX: PINWF

For more information, visit Pinewood.AI/NA

About Seez

Seez is a leading automotive technology company redefining the modern dealership through AI, data, and transformative digital tools since 2016. The company was acquired by Pinewood.AI in early 2025. Headquartered in Dubai, with an office in Copenhagen, Seez delivers a suite of SaaS products designed to enhance efficiency, automation, and customer engagement. Its offerings include AI-powered chat solutions, AI-driven performance marketing, as well as omnichannel retail platforms and predictive pricing models. Operating in 25 countries, Seez empowers automotive businesses with actionable data and smarter digital experiences.

