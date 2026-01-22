Drilling Underway at Mirasol’s Sobek Copper-Gold Project in the Vicuña District, Chile

Drilling is in progress at the 46 South Target located just 7 km west of Filo del Sol in the Vicuña District, at the south end of Sobek Central

The 46 South target sits on the margin of a district scale magnetic high where coincident mag-susceptibility, MT anomalies and ground-based IP responses lie directly below a large geochemical soil survey anomaly where hydrothermal and tourmaline breccias outcrop on surface

Recently completed deep Vectoring IP and MT geophysical survey has defined a shallow coincident IP anomaly with strong MT-resistivity and chargeability responses interpreted as a High Sulphidation Epithermal (HSE) target, underlain by a strong cylindrical magnetic anomaly



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mirasol Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: MRZ) (OTC: MRZLF) (the “Company” or “Mirasol”) is pleased to announce that drilling is in progress at the Company’s 100%-owned Sobek Copper-Gold-Silver Project (“Sobek” or “the Project”) in the Vicuña District of Chile. The 46 South target lies at the southern end of a 3-km N-S trending corridor hosting alteration and mineralization at Sobek Central that runs parallel to Filo del Sol which is only ~7 km to the east.

Results from the ground based Deep Vectoring IP and MT geophysical survey launched late last year (news release dated December 1, 2025) has defined a shallow coincident IP anomaly with strong MT-resistivity and chargeability responses which starts at approximately 200m below surface and continues down over 500m depth. These responses are interpreted as High Sulphidation Epithermal (HSE) or a lithocap root above a strong magnetic anomaly potentially related to an intrusive/porphyry at depth.

“The recently completed Deep Vectoring IP and MT results integrated with the previous results from the IP ground geophysics and soil sampling survey combined with the underlying airborne magnetic and MT anomalies, coupled with the hydrothermal and tourmaline breccias encountered on surface reinforce the potential for 46 South to represent a significant mineralized system,” Mirasol’s President and CEO Tim Heenan stated. “The 46 South target already stood out as the most technically compelling target we have defined at our Sobek project. The results from the latest geophysical survey have strengthened the shallow HSE portion of the target, which starts at just 200m below surface, and will be the primary focus of this maiden drill hole.”

The current drilling strategy prioritizes the IP 10–20 mV/V range chargeability corridor adjacent to the resistive core, aiming to test the coincident resistive–chargeable architecture and its relationship to the mapped HSE system, while minimizing reliance on peak chargeability alone as a vector to mineralization. The planned drillhole has a projected depth of approximately 1000m, and is optimized to test structural intersections, with a strong focus on intersecting the NW–WNW set of structures, while at the same time testing the resistive core and sulphide halo at depth, adjacent to the strong magnetic anomaly within the deeper target zone.

The Sobek Project is located in Chile within the Vicuña District which hosts both the Filo del Sol deposit and the Lunahuasi discovery across the border in Argentina. The 46 South target lies at the southern end of a 3-km N-S trending corridor hosting alteration and mineralization that runs parallel to Filo del Sol which is only ~7 km to the east.

Located at the south end of Sobek Central, the 46 South target resides on the southern margin of a district-scale magnetic high where both the airborne MT and magnetics surveys outlined distinct cylindrical anomalies. The grid-based soil survey outlined a coincident prominent, large and coherent copper-gold-moly geochemical anomaly on surface that directly overlays IP-PDP resistivity and chargeability responses from IP ground geophysics surveys completed late last season. Structurally controlled tourmaline breccias and hydrothermal breccias were also identified while prospecting and mapping in the target area (news release dated December 1, 2025).

To further resolve the geometry of these shallow IP/Res domains and the deeper MT responses, an innovative and proven Deep Vectoring IP and MT geophysical survey was completed. The survey was designed to refine the characterization of the existing resistive/chargeable domains at shallow levels and the deeper MAG response, providing the vectoring required to refine final drill targets. Comparable approaches at projects such as ATEX’s Valeriano, directly south of Sobek in Chile, and Aldebaran’s Altar in Argentina have demonstrated the effectiveness of this technology in telescoped porphyry-epithermal systems.

Integrating the recently delivered Vector IP (3D inversion) with ground MT (3D resistivity) with the previously completed PDP/IP, airborne/ground magnetics (susceptibility modelling), and existing geology/alteration mapping increased the ranking of the shallow HSE target located approximately 200m below surface and which extends to over 500m depth. This new compilation has revealed a coherent resistive core (“dome/pipe”) as defined by MT, with the resistivity values commonly >2,000 ohm-m, interpreted as representing a silica-rich High Sulphidation Epithermal (HSE) core / silica-rich breccia or silicified structural zone.

The Vector IP chargeability has also outlined a coincident structurally controlled highly chargeability sulphide halo, including a “chargeability neck” (~10–20 mV/V) spatially associated with the NW structural corridor, supporting the interpretation of a focused feeder-style architecture beneath the mapped HSE alteration footprint. A higher-chargeability core (>25–30 mV/V) is recognized toward the southern part of the system, and this domain is interpreted to represent a more pyrite-rich zone, although could potentially be a possible structural zone with high sulphide concentration where copper-bearing sulphides could be present.

Geochemical vectoring has defined two domains (structural blocks) separated by the NW structural orientation, which are:

The southern domain (structural block) showing the strongest Copper-Gold-Moly soil footprint with coherent multi-element associations consistent with HSE fluid pathways and sulphide zoning, including Arsenic-Antimony-Mercury and Moly-Rhenium, and Bismuth-Tellurium-Selenium in the broader outer halo.

The northern domain (structural block) associated with the tourmaline breccia’s and a distinct geophysical character, interpreted as reflecting magmatic fluid input and/or a deeper-seated intrusive center.

High-Profile Vicuña Copper-Gold-Silver District

Mirasol staked the Sobek Project in 2016 based on prospective local geology and attractive structural architecture prior to the 2021 discovery of the high-grade feeder zone at the Filo del Sol gold-copper deposit and the 2023 discovery of Lunahuasi. The consolidated Sobek Project is located on the same regional N-S trending structural corridor and just 7km to the west of the Filo del Sol deposit and 3km to the southwest of NGEx Mineral’s discovery at Lunahuasi.

Sobek is located within a prospective geological environment with a compelling north-northeast trending mineralized structural corridor crosscut by a north-northwest trending deep-seated trans-cordilleran lineament. This is a common structural configuration hosting numerous Andean metal deposits in both Chile and Argentina.

