Porphyry-Style Copper Targets Defined by IP and Soil Sampling at AZ Property

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yukon Metals Corp. (CSE: YMC, FSE: E770, OTCQB: YMMCF) (“Yukon Metals” or the “Company) is pleased to report results from its autumn 2025 Induced Polarization (“IP”) and geochemical soil sampling program completed on its AZ property (the “AZ Property” or “Property”). Multiple geophysical targets and copper-dominant soil anomalies were identified that expand the Property’s exploration potential beyond areas tested by previous drilling. The Property is located 6 kilometers west of the Alaska Highway and 36 kilometers south of Beaver Creek, in the southwestern Yukon.

Highlights:

Chargeability and resistivity of geophysical anomalies consistent with sulphide-bearing porphyry systems provide clear drill targets for 2026.



consistent with sulphide-bearing porphyry systems provide clear drill targets for 2026. Large copper-gold soil anomaly identified at the Property’s Southeast area outlines a new priority target on the Property.



identified at the Property’s Southeast area outlines a new priority target on the Property. Strong and widespread copper values, including up to 0.22% Cu in soils , with multiple gold values greater than 0.4 g/t Au are associated with molybdenum, a porphyry indicator.



including up to , with multiple are associated with molybdenum, a porphyry indicator. New targets build on copper mineralization drilled in 2025, including 14.4 m at 0.44% Cu (including 0.9 m at 2.10% Cu and 1.5 m at 0.37 g/t Au) in hole AZ25-001, expanding the Property-scale exploration opportunity.





“These results greatly increase our confidence in the presence of a major copper-gold porphyry system at AZ,” said Jim Coates, Interim CEO of Yukon Metals. “The alignment of soil anomalies and bedrock geology, combined with well-defined geophysical images provide clear drill targets for 2026.”

Results from the 2025 soil geochemical and IP programs highlight the Southeast occurrence as the most prospective area identified on the Property to date, where a broad Cu–Mo–Au + Ag soil anomaly coincides with intrusive rocks and IP chargeability features typical of porphyry-style systems.

The strongest soil samples returned values of up to 2,210 ppm Cu, up to 248 ppm Mo, and up to 1.14 g/t Au, while geophysical data provide additional vectors to help prioritize drill targets. These results complement earlier drilling elsewhere on the Property, including 14.4 m at 0.44% Cu (including 0.9 m at 2.10% Cu and 1.5 m at 0.37 g/t Au) in hole AZ25-001, and support continued target refinement and follow-up exploration.

IP Survey

A 1.8-kilometre pole-dipole IP survey line was completed over the Southeast occurrence area, with an estimated depth of investigation of approximately 200 metres. The survey identified two principal responses: a high-amplitude chargeability anomaly in the Southern portion of the line, and a second chargeability anomaly coincident with reduced resistivity in the central portion of the survey area.

Integration of IP results with magnetic data, surface rock sampling, and nearby drilling indicates that the central anomaly is spatially associated with copper-bearing intrusive rocks exhibiting potassic alteration and disseminated to vein-hosted chalcopyrite. Nearby rock samples returned copper values ranging from 100 to 500 ppm. Diamond drilling completed in 2025 intersected diorite cut by multiple intermediate dykes in proximity to the IP line, supporting interpretation of a multi-phase intrusive system.

Figure 1- Induced polarization chargeability and electrical resistivity images showing subsurface features suggestive of a porphyry-style mineralizing system. A vertically oriented zone of elevated chargeability (A) coincides with a zone of reduced resistivity. (B) This combination of responses is commonly associated with rocks containing higher concentrations of sulphide minerals, which can both increase electrical conductivity and hold an electrical charge. This is a compelling drill target. A broader zone of elevated chargeability is also present at (C) and represents a priority target for follow-up exploration. Drill hole AZ25-004 was completed approximately 350m from the anomaly (A).

2025 Soil Geochemical Sampling

The 2025 soil geochemical program consisted of 643 soil samples collected across the Southern Property area, centered on the Southeast and South-Central occurrences. Samples were assayed for a broad 51-element suite, with additional evaluation for copper, molybdenum, gold and silver.

Figure 2- 2025 soil geochemical map highlighting copper distribution (Cu, ppm), elevated gold values (>0.4 g/t Au), and updated bedrock geology. Yellow circle indicates IP target area A.

Results revealed consistently elevated copper values, particularly in the Eastern portion of the survey area where copper anomalies coincide with molybdenum and gold, and locally silver. This area is underlain by a large dioritic to granodioritic intrusion, while western portions of the survey are underlain by clastic sediments near the South-Central Diorite.

Multiple copper-dominant soil anomaly zones were identified and collectively define two main target areas: one associated with the Eastern mapped diorite and a broader, more continuous anomalous zone within a Kluane Ranges Suite intrusive complex at the Southeast occurrence (~200-400m south of the 2025 drillhole AZ25-004). The strongest response occurs at the Southeast area, where soil sampling returned values of up to 2,210 ppm Cu, up to 248 ppm Mo, and up to 1.14 g/t Au and is interpreted as a potential porphyry-style core zone.

Methodology

IP Survey

A 1.8-kilometre time-domain IP survey line was completed over the Southeast area using a pole-dipole array to measure subsurface chargeability and resistivity. Data was collected at 100-metre station spacing along a line oriented approximately parallel to the local valley trend. The survey was designed to investigate the subsurface to an estimated depth of greater than 200 meters. Due to time and site constraints, a localized remote current electrode configuration was used; however, the survey successfully resolved coherent chargeability and resistivity responses. Station locations were recorded using standard GPS methods.

Soil Samples

Soil samples were collected with a handheld soil auger with a minimum sample weight of 0.25 kg. Samples were sent to ALS Minerals Ltd. for analysis with sample preparation in Whitehorse, Yukon and analysis in North Vancouver, British Columbia. Samples were dried and sieved to 180 um (Prep-41A) and analysed for 51 elements by aqua regia digestion and ICP-MS (AuME-TL43). Samples over 1.0 ppm Au were analysed with Au-AROR43.

Yukon-based and Local First Nation Contractors Engaged

Soil sampling services at the AZ Property was completed by Vision Quest Drilling, a Kluane First Nation citizen-owned company. Helicopter support was provided by Yukon-based Capital Helicopters. Geophysical services were provided by Aurora Geosciences, a long-standing Yukon-based exploration contractor.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Helena Kuikka, P.Geo., VP Exploration for Yukon Metals and a Qualified Person (as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects).

About Yukon Metals Corp.

Yukon Metals is a well-financed exploration company with a 17-project portfolio covering more than 43,000 hectares. Built on over 30 years of Berdahl family prospecting, the same team behind Snowline Gold Corp.’s district-scale assets, Yukon Metals provides exposure to copper, gold, silver, and critical metals. While advancing high-priority drill targets at the Birch and AZ copper-gold systems and the Star River gold-silver project, the Company is also conducting generative exploration across its broader portfolio to develop the next pipeline of discovery opportunities. Guided by an experienced leadership team with technical, financial, and Yukon expertise, the Company is well positioned to unlock new mineral discoveries across the Yukon territory.

Yukon Metals is committed to fostering sustainable growth and prosperity within Yukon’s local communities, while also enhancing shareholder value. Rooted in a philosophy of inclusiveness and shared prosperity, the Company’s strategy offers both local community members and investors the opportunity to contribute to and benefit from its success.

The Yukon

The Yukon remains one of the world’s last underexplored mineral belts, offering strong discovery potential. The Territory is home to a highly skilled and conscientious local workforce, shaped by generations of exploration experience coupled with a deep respect for the land.

Recent major discoveries with local roots, such as Snowline Gold Corp.’s Rogue Project - Valley Discovery, highlight the Yukon’s potential to generate fresh district-scale mining opportunities.

