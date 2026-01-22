Talisker Intersects 99.6 g/t Au over 0.5 metres, within 26.48 g/t over 2.00 metres, from the 2025 Bralorne Gold Project Resource Conversion Program

TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talisker Resources Ltd. (“Talisker” or the “Company”) (TSX:TSK | OTCQX:TSKFF) is pleased to announce results from the first 20 drill holes from late 2025, predominantly targeting dip and strike extensions on the Alhambra, BK, and BK-9870 veins at its currently producing Mustang Mine.

Highlights from the first 20 drill holes (all underground) include:

UB-2025-001 - 46.50 g/t Au over 0.70 m within 27.38 g/t Au over 1.20 m on the Alhambra Vein

UB-2025-002 - 26.00 g/t Au over 0.50 m within 16.55 g/t Au over 1.50 m on the BK-9870 Vein

UB-2025-007 - 9.01 g/t Au over 0.70 m within 5.92 g/t Au over 1.20 m on the Alhambra Vein

UB-2025-008A - 10.25 g/t Au over 0.60 m within 5.36 g/t Au over 1.15 m on the BK Vein

UB-2025-008A - 23.00 g/t Au over 0.65 m within 9.58 g/t Au over 1.95 m on the BK Splay Vein

UB-2025-009 - 7.99 g/t Au over 1.20 m within 5.50 g/t Au over 1.75 m on the Alhambra Vein

UB-2025-010 - 18.60 g/t Au over 0.50 m within 17.82 g/t Au over 1.25 m on the Alhambra Vein

UB-2025-014 - 17.20 g/t Au over 0.51 m within 8.70 g/t Au over 1.01 m on the BK Vein

UB-2025-014 - 11.60 g/t Au over 0.50 m within 6.87 g/t Au over 1.00 m on a BK HW Vein

UB-2025-015 - 12.10 g/t Au over 0.80 m within 9.82 g/t Au over 1.40 m on the BK Vein

UB-2025-015 - 14.30 g/t Au over 0.50 m within 7.52 g/t Au over 1.00 m on the BK HW Vein

UB-2025-016 - 25.70 g/t Au over 0.70 m within 14.39 g/t Au over 1.50 m on the Alhambra Vein

UB-2025-016 - 99.60 g/t Au over 0.50 m within 26.48 g/t Au over 2.00 m on the BK9870 Vein

UB-2025-020- 39.30 g/t Au over 0.76 m within 19.52 g/t Au over 1.65 m on Alhambra Vein

In 2025, a total of 35 underground diamond drill holes for 7,515 metres were completed from three drill bays in the Mustang Mine, and a total of 15 surface diamond drill holes for 5,367 metres were completed from one drill pad at Bralorne West. The underground resource conversion drill program was focused on infill drilling at the Alhambra, BK, and BK-9870 Veins within the Mustang Mine. All 2025 diamond drilling assays have now been received and are being incorporated into the vein model wireframes. Results from the remaining holes will be made public in upcoming press releases.

Kyle Orr, Talisker’s Vice President Exploration commented, “Following up on the success of the 2023 and 2024 Mustang infill drilling campaigns, this year we continue to see excellent continuity in the vein structures and their grades at Mustang. The infill drilling data is feeding into mine planning and optimization as we leverage our currently producing Mustang mine and capitalize on current gold prices.”

All drill holes in this release are located in the Mustang Mine and hosted in diorite intrusive. Major vein structures intersected are orogenic quartz-carbonate veins with banded sulfide septae. Crack-seal septae host fine-grained arsenopyrite and pyrite mineralization. Alteration halos consist of strong silica – sericite ± mariposite alteration with disseminated sulfides.

Bralorne Gold Project – 2025 Mustang Diamond Drilling Top Intercepts Table Drill Hole Name From

(m) To

(m) Interval (m) Au

(g/t) Interpreted Structure UB-2025-001 80.15 80.65 0.50 0.60 Vein Halo UB-2025-001 80.65 81.35 0.70 46.50 Alhambra Vein UB-2025-001 81.35 81.85 0.50 0.24 Vein Halo UB-2025-001 115.20 115.70 0.50 0.45 Vein Halo UB-2025-001 115.70 116.70 1.00 5.44 BK Vein UB-2025-001 116.70 117.25 0.55 0.36 Vein Halo UB-2025-002 76.55 77.05 0.50 0.19 Vein Halo UB-2025-002 77.05 77.55 0.50 8.74 Alhambra Vein UB-2025-002 77.55 78.05 0.50 1.08 Vein Halo



UB-2025-002 78.05 79.05 1.00 1.49 UB-2025-002 116.45 117.40 0.95 0.12 Vein Halo











UB-2025-002 117.40 118.40 1.00 0.17 UB-2025-002 118.40 118.90 0.50 0.62 UB-2025-002 118.90 119.40 0.50 1.30 BK-9870 Vein























UB-2025-002 119.40 120.00 0.60 1.42 UB-2025-002 120.00 120.50 0.50 4.38 UB-2025-002 120.50 121.00 0.50 26.00 UB-2025-002 121.00 121.50 0.50 5.74 UB-2025-002 121.50 122.00 0.50 17.90 UB-2025-002 122.00 122.50 0.50 0.29 Vein Halo



UB-2025-002 122.50 123.00 0.50 0.47 UB-2025-003 73.00 73.50 0.50 1.33 Vein Halo UB-2025-003 73.50 74.00 0.50 4.53 Alhambra Vein UB-2025-003 74.00 74.50 0.50 0.10 Vein Halo UB-2025-004 72.80 74.00 1.20 2.83 Vein Halo UB-2025-004 74.00 74.60 0.60 1.72 BK Vein UB-2025-004 74.60 75.60 1.00 1.89 Vein Halo UB-2025-005 84.25 85.50 1.25 0.20 Vein Halo UB-2025-005 85.50 86.00 0.50 8.62 BK Vein UB-2025-006 135.80 136.70 0.90 0.43 Vein Halo



UB-2025-006 136.70 137.20 0.50 0.12 UB-2025-006 137.20 138.25 1.05 8.67 BK Vein UB-2025-007 148.40 148.90 0.50 0.67 Vein Halo UB-2025-007 148.90 149.60 0.70 9.01 Alhambra Vein UB-2025-007 149.60 150.10 0.50 1.60 Vein Halo UB-2025-007 181.25 182.00 0.75 0.87 Vein Halo UB-2025-007 182.00 182.60 0.60 5.99 BK Vein UB-2025-007 182.60 183.15 0.55 0.55 Vein Halo UB-2025-008A 148.40 148.90 0.50 3.67 Alhambra Vein UB-2025-008A 148.90 149.40 0.50 0.95 Vein Halo



UB-2025-008A 149.40 150.40 1.00 1.17 UB-2025-008A 181.85 182.45 0.60 10.25 BK Vein UB-2025-008A 182.45 183.00 0.55 0.03 Vein Halo UB-2025-008A 183.00 184.50 1.50 0.18 Vein Halo UB-2025-008A 199.45 200.75 1.30 2.87 Vein Halo UB-2025-008A 200.75 201.40 0.65 23.00 BK Splay Vein UB-2025-008A 201.40 202.90 1.50 1.38 Vein Halo UB-2025-009 162.45 163.00 0.55 0.07 Vein Halo UB-2025-009 163.00 164.20 1.20 7.99 Alhambra Vein UB-2025-009 164.20 165.00 0.80 0.02 Vein Halo UB-2025-010 142.25 142.75 0.50 8.79 Alhambra Vein







UB-2025-010 142.75 143.50 0.75 17.3 UB-2025-010 143.50 144.00 0.50 18.6 UB-2025-011 262.80 263.50 0.70 1.91 Vein Halo UB-2025-011 263.50 264.15 0.65 5.18 BK-9870 Vein UB-2025-011 264.15 164.75 0.60 0.52 Vein Halo UB-2025-012A 197.55 198.10 0.55 1.28 Vein Halo UB-2025-012A 198.10 198.95 0.85 3.49 BK Vein UB-2025-012A 198.95 199.50 0.55 0.19 Vein Halo UB-2025-013 163.50 164.25 0.75 2.39 Vein Halo







UB-2025-013 164.25 164.75 0.50 1.27 UB-2025-013 164.75 165.45 0.70 2.75 UB-2025-013 165.45 165.95 0.50 3.36 Alhambra Vein UB-2025-013 204.00 204.50 0.50 2.99 Vein Halo







UB-2025-013 204.50 205.45 0.95 0.40 UB-2025-013 205.45 206.35 0.90 0.78 UB-2025-013 206.35 207.00 0.65 4.38 BK Vein UB-2025-014 225.24 225.75 0.51 17.20 BK Vein UB-2025-014 225.75 226.25 0.50 0.02 Vein Halo UB-2025-014 257.00 257.50 0.50 2.13 Vein Halo UB-2025-014 257.50 258.00 0.50 11.60 BK HW UB-2025-014 258.00 259.50 1.50 1.81 Vein Halo UB-2025-015 256.10 256.60 0.50 0.03 Vein Halo UB-2025-015 256.60 257.40 0.80 12.10 BK Vein







UB-2025-015 257.40 258.00 0.60 6.79 UB-2025-015 258.00 258.50 0.50 0.16 Vein Halo UB-2025-015 281.20 281.70 0.50 0.15 Vein Halo UB-2025-015 281.70 282.20 0.50 14.30 BK HW UB-2025-015 282.20 282.70 0.50 0.74 Vein Halo UB-2025-016 176.75 178.00 1.25 1.40 Vein Halo



UB-2025-016 178.00 178.80 0.80 4.50 UB-2025-016 178.80 179.50 0.70 25.70 Alhambra Vein UB-2025-016 179.50 180.00 0.50 0.89 Vein Halo UB-2025-016 218.20 218.70 0.50 2.38 BK-9870 Vein







UB-2025-016 218.70 220.20 1.50 2.11 UB-2025-016 220.20 220.70 0.50 99.60 UB-2025-016 220.70 222.00 1.30 0.82 Vein Halo



UB-2025-016 222.00 223.00 1.00 2.84 UB-2025-016 223.00 223.60 0.60 7.21 BK HW Vein UB-2025-017 188.45 189.45 1.00 2.10 Vein Halo UB-2025-017 189.45 190.05 0.60 3.28 Alhambra Vein



UB-2025-017 190.05 190.90 0.85 3.27 UB-2025-017 190.90 192.00 1.10 0.98 Vein Halo UB-2025-018 156.45 157.00 0.55 2.34 Alhambra Vein



UB-2025-018 157.00 158.00 1.00 2.12 UB-2025-019 195.82 196.35 0.53 5.69 BK Vein UB-2025-019 196.35 196.90 0.55 2.72 Vein Halo



UB-2025-019 196.90 197.40 0.50 3.88 UB-2025-020 156.00 156.89 0.89 2.62 Vein Halo UB-2025-020 159.89 157.65 0.76 39.3 Alhambra Vein UB-2025-020 159.89 157.65 0.76 52.4 lab duplicate of above Note:The bolded assay samples in this table have been used for the composite assay values and intervals reported in the highlights section above and in the cross-section intercept labels below. Red assay results above 5 g/t. True thicknesses of structures in this release may range from 50% to 95% of the apparent thicknesses.





Bralorne Gold Project – Drill Collar Locations Table (values rounded to nearest meter) Drill Hole Name UTM Easting UTM Northing Elevation (m) UB-2025-001 513352 5625361 1108 UB-2025-002 513351 5625360 1108 UB-2025-003 513352 5625361 1108 UB-2025-004 513352 5625361 1108 UB-2025-005 513352 5625361 1108 UB-2025-006 513357 5625361 1107 UB-2025-007 513362 5625291 1086 UB-2025-008A 513362 5625291 1087 UB-2025-009 513364 5625291 1085 UB-2025-010 513364 5625291 1087 UB-2025-011 513363 5625291 1086 UB-2025-012A 513363 5625291 1086 UB-2025-013 513362 5625290 1086 UB-2025-014 513362 5625290 1086 UB-2025-015 513362 5625290 1086 UB-2025-016 513362 5625290 1086 UB-2025-017 513362 5625290 1086 UB-2025-018 513362 5625290 1086 UB-2025-019 513362 5625290 1086 UB-2025-020 513363 5625291 1086





Bralorne Gold Project – Drill Collar Orientations Table Drill Hole Name Azimuth (o) Dip (o) Total Depth (m) UB-2025-001 335.00 -16.50 120.00 UB-2025-002 317.50 3.50 130.00 UB-2025-003 328.00 -4.00 106.50 UB-2025-004 340.00 -6.50 102.00 UB-2025-005 002.50 -19.00 120.00 UB-2025-006 035.00 -29.00 156.00 UB-2025-007 331.50 -0.25 261.00 UB-2025-008A 328.00 3.70 205.45 UB-2025-009 350.00 -16.00 291.00 UB-2025-010 353.00 5.50 171.00 UB-2025-011 338.00 -16.00 302.67 UB-2025-012A 336.00 -14.30 288.00 UB-2025-013 322.00 -13.00 231.00 UB-2025-014 315.00 -15.00 279.00 UB-2025-015 309.00 -17.50 306.00 UB-2025-016 319.00 -14.50 238.40 UB-2025-017 318.00 -20.00 255.00 UB-2025-018 330.00 -11.80 225.00 UB-2025-019 329.00 -21.00 225.00 UB-2025-020 343.00 -14.00 219.00

Complete collar coordinates with collar orientations, and all gold assay results from 2025 drill holes UB-2025-001 to UB-2025-020 are now available on the Company’s website.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Kyle Orr, P.Geo., Talisker’s Vice President Exploration, who is a Qualified Person as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Orr is not independent of the Company in accordance with NI 43-101.

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker (taliskerresources.com) is a junior resource company involved in the exploration and development of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker’s flagship asset is the high-grade, fully permitted Bralorne Gold Project where the Company is producing at the Mustang Mine. Talisker projects also include the Ladner Gold Project, an advanced stage project with significant exploration potential from an historical high-grade producing gold mine and the Spences Bridge Project where the Company has a significant landholding in the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt, and several other early-stage Greenfields projects.

Sample Preparation and QAQC

Drill core in this new release from the Bralorne Gold Project was drilled in NQ size (47.6mm). Drill core samples are a minimum of 50 cm and a maximum of 150 cm long along the core axis. Samples are focused on an interval of interest, such as a vein or zone of mineralization. Shoulder samples bracket the interval of interest such that a total sampled core length of not less than 3m both above and below the interval of interest must be assigned. Sample QAQC measures of unmarked certified reference materials (CRMs), blanks, and duplicates are inserted into the sample sequence and makeup 10% of the samples submitted to the lab for holes reported in this release. Actlabs performs sample preparation and analyses in Kamloops, British Columbia. Drill core sample preparation includes drying in an oven, crushing of the sample up to 80% passing 2 mm, sample splitting using a riffle splitter,and pulverizing a 250 g split to 95% passing 105 microns (ACT code RX1). Gold in diamond drill core is analyzed by fire assay and atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) of a 50g sample (ACT code 1A2-50-ORE). Gold assay technique 1A2-50-ORE has an upper detection limit of 100 ppm. Any sample that produces an over-limit gold value via the gold assay technique is sent for gravimetric finish (ACT method 1A3-50) which has an upper detection limit of 10,000 ppm Au. ALS Geochemistry performs sample preparation and analyses in North Vancouver, British Columbia. Drill core sample preparation includes drying in an oven, crushing of the sample to a target of 70% passing 2 mm, sample splitting using a riffle splitter and pulverizing a 250 g split to a target of 85% passing 75 microns (ALS code PREP-31A). Gold in diamond drill core is analyzed by fire assay and atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) of a 50g sample (ALS code Au-AA26). Gold assay technique Au-AA26 has an upper detection limit of 100 ppm. Any sample that produces an over-limit gold value via the gold assay technique is sent for gravimetric finish (ALS method Au-GRA21) which has an upper detection limit of 10,000 ppm Au.

