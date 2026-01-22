Acoustic Recognized as a Leader in the 2025 SPARK Matrix™ for Multichannel Marketing Hubs by QKS Group

Pune, India, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QKS Group today announced that it has positioned Acoustic as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Multichannel Marketing Hubs (MMH), 2025, recognizing the company’s strong performance across both technology excellence and customer impact.

Acoustic’s flagship platform, Acoustic Connect™, was recognized for its comprehensive, enterprise-grade capabilities that enable brands to understand customer intent in real time and activate personalized, cross-channel engagement at scale.

“Acoustic Connect stands out in the SPARK MatrixTM: Multichannel Marketing Hubs, 2025 space by embedding real-time journey orchestration and audience intelligence at the foundation of its platform, rather than treating them as modular add-ons,” said Richa Choubey, Senior Analyst at QKS Group. “Its ability to respond to behavioral and transactional signals across email, SMS, mobile, and web allows marketers to execute adaptive, high-precision campaigns with minimal operational overhead. Acoustic Connect’s integrated consent management, deliverability controls, and unified audience model provide the governance and data discipline enterprises need in regulated environments. Combined with strong analytics, integration depth, and a clear focus on innovation, Acoustic distinguishes itself as a leader for organizations seeking scalable, compliant, and performance-driven customer engagement.”

The SPARK Matrix™ evaluates vendors based on in-depth analysis of global market dynamics, emerging trends, and competitive differentiation, providing organizations with strategic insights to assess vendor capabilities and long-term market positioning.

“This recognition as a Multichannel Marketing Hub Leader validates our vision for what modern customer engagement should be,” said Jon Ziglar, CEO of Acoustic. “Acoustic Connect was purpose-built to help brands move beyond static campaigns to intent-driven engagement, where every interaction is informed by real-time behavior, powered by first-party data, and orchestrated seamlessly across channels. As enterprises look to replace legacy marketing stacks, our focus on speed, intelligence, and measurable outcomes is what truly differentiates Acoustic in the market.”

With decades of experience supporting global enterprises and delivering billions of personalized brand messages annually, Acoustic continues to invest in innovation that helps marketers act in the moments that matter, turning customer intent into meaningful, measurable engagement.

About Acoustic

Acoustic, L.P. delivers the modern alternative to legacy ESPs, giving B2C brands a unified platform for intent-driven, omnichannel customer engagement. Its flagship solution, Acoustic Connect, combines native first-party behavioral data, real-time product catalog insights, predictive analytics, and multichannel orchestration into a single, cloud-native system purpose-built for today’s digital consumer. Acoustic empowers marketers to eliminate redundant tools, accelerate campaign execution, and activate precise, signal-driven journeys that increase CLV, loyalty, and revenue. Trusted by brands around the world, Acoustic enables marketers to deliver billions of personalized messages annually faster, smarter, and with more impact. Learn more at www.acoustic.com .

Media Contacts:

Betsy Whitney

Elizabeth.whitney@acoustic.com

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK Matrix™ evaluation framework, SPARK Plus™ analyst advisory platform, QKS Intelligence™ for market and competitive tracking, and QKS Community™ for CXO leaders and practitioners. All offerings are powered by a Human-Intelligence-driven framework and QKS’s closed-loop research methodology - integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modeling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.

For more available research, please visit Research



Media Contacts:

Shraddha Roy

PR & Media Relations

QKS Group

5th Floor, Wing 2, Cluster C,

EON Free Zone, Kharadi,

Pune, India

Email: shraddha.r@qksgroup.com



Content Source: https://qksgroup.com/newsroom/acoustic-recognized-as-a-leader-in-the-2025-spark-matrix-for-multichannel-marketing-hubs-by-qks-group-1605



Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/qksgroup/