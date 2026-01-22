Dry Mix Mortar Industry Report 2026: $54.25+ Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dry Mix Mortar Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global dry mix mortar market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, with projections indicating expansion from $40.24 billion in 2025 to $42.83 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. This growth is driven by a shift towards factory-produced dry mix solutions for consistent quality, increased use of wall plaster and masonry mortar due to rising residential and commercial construction, and advancements in self-leveling screeds. Additionally, the adoption of repair mortars for infrastructure restoration and innovations in additive and polymer formulations that enhance mortar strength are pivotal growth factors.

Looking ahead, the dry mix mortar market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $54.26 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.1%. Expected growth factors include the rising demand for energy-efficient thermal insulation mortars, adoption of automated mixing equipment, and the expansion of prefabricated construction practices. The market will also see an increasing focus on sustainable and low-emission mortars and the development of specialized high-performance mortars for industrial applications.

Increased global construction activities, fueled by rapid urbanization and the demand for residential and commercial infrastructure, are major drivers for the market's expansion. Dry mix mortar enhances construction efficiency by offering ready-to-use, high-performance solutions that reduce on-site labor. For instance, the Australia Bureau of Statistics reported a rise in dwellings under construction from 240,065 units in 2022 to 240,813 units in 2023, highlighting the demand surge fueling market growth.

Innovation remains a key focus for companies within the market. Firms are developing ready-to-use blended sand-cement mixes to enhance construction efficiency. Malabar Cements Limited, for example, introduced a ready-to-use plastering product in March 2023, featuring a pre-mixed blend of sand, cement, and additives for superior performance and ease of application.

Strategic acquisitions are helping companies strengthen their market position. In July 2023, Saint-Gobain S.A. acquired United Paints and Chemicals S.A.E. for $25 million, expanding its construction chemicals portfolio and enhancing its manufacturing capabilities in Egypt.

Major industry players include BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Weber Saint-Gobain S.A, Holcim Ltd., Cemex S.A.B. de C.V., and others. Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market as of 2025, with ongoing recent changes in trade relations and tariffs impacting the global landscape. These factors, along with increased production costs due to tariffs, are challenging companies to find efficient sourcing and production strategies.

Despite these challenges, the market holds promising opportunities for growth, as detailed in a series of new reports covering market size, regional shares, and trends. The dry mix mortar market is ripe for innovations and strategic developments that can cater to the evolving demands of the construction industry.

Key Companies Mentioned: BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Weber Saint-Gobain S.A, Holcim Ltd., Cemex S.A.B. de C.V.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $42.83 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $54.26 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Global



