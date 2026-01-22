Asesuisa Becomes a Founding Partner of CoreNest Accelerator in El Salvador

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asesuisa, a subsidiary of Grupo Ficohsa, announced its incorporation as a Founding Partner of the Insurance vertical of CoreNest Accelerator , an acceleration and innovation platform designed to connect startups with leading corporations, venture capital and global networks, positioning El Salvador as an innovation hub in Latin America.

CoreNest Accelerator is part of the CoreNest Capital global ecosystem, an international venture capital firm investing in high-growth technology startups worldwide. From El Salvador, CoreNest Accelerator operates as a vehicle that integrates early-stage capital, structured acceleration and corporate pilots, reducing risk and accelerating technology adoption across key sectors of the economy.

The incorporation of Asesuisa as a Founding Partner will enable a specialized InsurTech pipeline, focused on artificial intelligence, process automation, customer experience, risk prevention, digital health and innovation in service models. Through this alliance, Asesuisa will play an active role in identifying, validating and piloting solutions that address real challenges within the insurance sector, both locally and regionally.

“Asesuisa joining as a Founding Partner marks a milestone for insurance innovation across LATAM, showing how applied innovation can drive real regional impact,” said José Roberto Rodríguez , CEO of CoreNest Accelerator.

As a Founding Partner, Asesuisa joins the CoreNest Accelerator model not only from an institutional positioning perspective, but as a strategic ecosystem player, participating in the design of innovation challenges, gaining priority access to startup deal flow, co-creation spaces, corporate pilots, and an international network of investors and experts.

For his part, Enzo Bizzarro , Executive Chairman of Asesuisa, highlighted:

"Joining CoreNest Accelerator as a Founding Partner reflects our vision to anticipate change and deliver greater value through innovation across the region.”

This alliance is part of CoreNest Accelerator’s strategy to activate sector-based verticals led by reference corporations, strengthening the connection between innovation, capital and market, and consolidating El Salvador as a key destination for startups seeking to scale across the region.

About CoreNest Accelerator

CoreNest Accelerator is part of the CoreNest Capital global ecosystem, an international venture capital firm investing in high-growth technology startups worldwide. The Accelerator serves as CoreNest’s on-the-ground platform in El Salvador, linking local innovation with global capital, corporate partners, and international markets.

About CoreNest Capital

CoreNest Capital is an international venture capital firm focused on investing in high-growth technology startups. Through its venture capital expertise, it supports the expansion of emerging ecosystems and the connection between innovation, capital and global markets.

About Asesuisa

With 56 years of experience in property & casualty, life and surety insurance in El Salvador, Asesuisa delivers a comprehensive portfolio of protection solutions in an efficient and timely manner. Asesuisa ranks first in consumer preference and is a benchmark in the Salvadoran insurance industry, recognized for its financial strength, prestige, track record and trust.

About Grupo Ficohsa

A leading financial group in Central America, with operations in Honduras, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Panama and El Salvador, as well as offices in the United States. The group is composed of leading companies in banking, insurance and pensions, serving 2.1 million clients and employing more than 6,000 people, positioning itself as one of the region’s leading financial groups.

