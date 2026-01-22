Invivyd Announces Partnership with World Champion Skier Lindsey Vonn to Educate Americans on Antibodies and Disease Prevention

The educational campaign will focus on teaching the American public about antibodies and preventing infectious disease

The collaboration will advance public understanding of antibodies as a centerpiece of modern wellness strategies

Media campaign planned to launch in spring 2026 following Ms. Vonn’s closely watched and inspiring comeback season





NEW HAVEN, Conn., Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invivyd, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVVD) today announced a partnership with renowned ski champion Lindsey Vonn to elevate public understanding of antibodies, one of the most important parts of the immune system, and their role in preventing disease. A national multimedia education campaign is planned to launch in early Spring 2026.

Known as one of the world’s most decorated and successful ski racers, Vonn is the only American woman ever to win Olympic downhill gold and has amassed 84 World Cup victories (which ranks third all-time worldwide among men or women), 138 World Cup podium finishes, eight World Championship medals, and 20 World Cup titles, including four Overall World Cup Crystal Globes. Vonn retired in 2019 and has since mounted an inspiring comeback. Vonn returned to competition in 2024, rejoined the U.S. Ski Team and, in December, qualified for Downhill for the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games.

Vonn will serve as the public‑facing spokesperson for Invivyd’s education initiative, helping to connect antibody science with broader conversations around health and wellness. Additional details about the campaign will be shared at launch.

“Americans deserve more information and choices about how to stay healthy, especially in light of our ongoing national discussion on prevention of infectious disease. Partnering with Lindsey Vonn will expand awareness of antibody science in a way that is relatable, understandable, and trustworthy,” said Marc Elia, Chairman of Invivyd’s Board of Directors. “Lindsey’s extraordinary work ethic, inspiring comeback, and dedication to personal well‑being make her a compelling voice for this effort. We look forward to working together and wish her the very best as she prepares for the upcoming competitions. We are cheering for Lindsey, and we are proud to partner with an awe-inspiring role model.”

“My athletic career has been about maximizing the potential of what my body can do: training hard, recovering smart, and learning to listen when it tells me something. My entire job is to take care of my body — I can’t afford to get sick,” said Lindsey Vonn. “That is why Invivyd’s mission to advance antibody science resonates with me, and I’m excited to collaborate with them on this important educational initiative. This movement is about helping everyone understand the potential to enhance their immune system, including antibody protection. Health shouldn’t be confusing or intimidating. It should be empowering.”

About Invivyd

Invivyd, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVVD) is a biopharmaceutical company devoted to delivering protection from serious viral infectious diseases, beginning with SARS-CoV-2. Invivyd deploys a proprietary integrated technology platform unique in the industry designed to assess, monitor, develop, and adapt to create best in class antibodies. In March 2024, Invivyd received emergency use authorization (EUA) from the U.S. FDA for a monoclonal antibody (mAb) in its pipeline of innovative antibody candidates. Visit https://invivyd.com/ to learn more.

Trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “expects,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “potential,” “predicts,” “projects,” and “future” or similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning, among other things, the company’s expectations regarding its partnership with Lindsey Vonn; the company’s planned educational campaign partnership to elevate public understanding of antibodies and their role in disease protection, including the timing thereof, and expectations for Ms. Vonn’s role as spokesperson of this education initiative; the company’s devotion to delivering protection from serious viral infectious diseases, beginning with SARS-CoV-2; and other statements that are not historical fact. The company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in the company’s forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the company’s forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from the results described in or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: whether the anticipated benefits of the company’s partnership with Lindsey Vonn are realized; the timing and execution of the company’s educational campaign on antibodies and disease prevention; the timing, progress and results of the company’s discovery, preclinical and clinical development activities; the risk that results of nonclinical studies or clinical trials may not be predictive of future results, and interim data are subject to further analysis; unexpected safety or efficacy data observed during preclinical studies or clinical trials; whether the company’s product candidates are able to demonstrate and sustain neutralizing activity against major SARS-CoV-2 variants, particularly in the face of viral evolution; changes in the regulatory environment; uncertainties related to the regulatory authorization or approval process, and available development and regulatory pathways; how long the EUA granted by the U.S. FDA for a mAb in the company’s pipeline will remain in effect and whether such EUA is revised or revoked by the U.S. FDA; changes in expected or existing competition; the company’s reliance on third parties; complexities of manufacturing mAb therapies; macroeconomic and political uncertainties; the company’s ability to continue as a going concern; and whether the company has adequate funding to meet future operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements. Other factors that may cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, each filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and in the company’s other filings with the SEC, and in its future reports to be filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and Invivyd undertakes no duty to update such information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

This press release contains hyperlinks to information that is not deemed to be incorporated by reference in this press release.

Contacts:

Media Relations

(781) 208-0160

media@invivyd.com

Investor Relations

(781) 208-1747

investors@invivyd.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6562b9b5-53c3-4e3a-8268-f7aa2c5c86b4