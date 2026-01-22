Ready Mix Mortars Industry Report 2026: $69.5+ Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ready Mix Mortars Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The ready mix mortars market is experiencing robust growth, with projections indicating a rise from $49.74 billion in 2025 to $53.31 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. This surge is primarily fueled by the adoption of pre-formulated mortars to boost construction efficiency and cut on-site labor, coupled with an increase in the demand for specialized mortars such as waterproofing and fire-resistant options in both residential and commercial settings.

Forecasts suggest the ready mix mortars market will continue to expand, reaching $69.52 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.9%. This growth is driven by the booming urban construction sector, advanced additive technologies enhancing mortar durability, and the rising demand for products meeting green building standards. Technological advancements are propelling the development of mortars that boast improved performance consistency and extended shelf lives, supporting the sector's expansion.

Construction activities worldwide are underpinning this market's expansion, spurred by government investments in infrastructure projects aimed at fostering economic growth. Ready-mix mortars are invaluable in these efforts, offering time efficiencies by eliminating the need for on-site mixing. For example, a November 2024 report by the Office for National Statistics revealed an increase of $7,670 million in the UK's construction sector in 2023, favoring both private (2.1% rise) and public (10.2% rise) new work. This uptick directly correlates with heightened demand for ready mix mortars.

Key industry players are innovating to keep pace with market demand. Notable is JSW One Platforms, which in December 2024 introduced JSW One Concrete, aimed at accelerating India's construction sector. This product highlights superior quality, consistency, and timely delivery, showing an industry shift towards sustainable and efficient building practices. Major market players like Sika AG, which acquired MBCC Group in May 2023, are strengthening their global foothold, expanding geographic reach and technology offerings.

Regionally, Asia-Pacific leads the market, projected to be the fastest-growing area. Its dominance underscores the region's pivotal role in the ready mix mortars market. Global trade issues are influencing this market as tariff changes drive up production costs but also incentivize local sourcing and manufacturing innovations.

Leading companies such as BASF SE, Saint-Gobain Weber GmbH, and CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. are significant market contributors. Product offerings span fire-resistant, thermal insulation, acoustic, and polymer-modified mortars, each tailored to enhance specific construction needs. Overall, the ready mix mortars market analysis provides comprehensive insight into industry dynamics, showcasing a vibrant sector poised for sustained growth amid evolving global challenges.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:

Types: Structural Mortar, Masonry Mortar, Grout, Other Types

Chemical Properties: Standard Mortar, Polymer Modified Mortar, Water Repellent Mortar, Acid Resistant Mortar

Applications: Residential, Commercial, Industrial Construction, Infrastructure Development, Others

End-Users: Contractors, DIY Enthusiasts, Construction Companies, Architects, Engineers

Subsegments:

Structural Mortar: Repair Mortar, High-Performance Structural Mortar, Polymer-Modified Structural Mortar

Masonry Mortar: Cement-Lime Mortar, Thin-Bed Mortar, Pre-Mixed Lime Mortar

Grout: Tile Grout, Non-Shrink Grout, Cementitious Grout, Epoxy Grout

Other Types: Floor Screeds, Plastering Mortar, Waterproofing Mortar, Fire-Resistant Mortar

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $53.31 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $69.52 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

BASF SE

Saint-Gobain Weber GmbH

Holcim Ltd.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.

Sika AG

UltraTech Cement Limited

Mapei S.p.A.

Bostik SA

Quikrete Holdings Inc.

Tarmac Limited

Pidilite Industries Limited

Tremco CPG Inc.

MC-Bauchemie Muller GmbH & Co. KG

JK Cement Limited

Fosroc International Limited

Ardex GmbH

Sievert AG

Heidelberg Cement

CPI EuroMix Limited

KILTO Oy

Instarmac Group plc

ACC Ltd.

