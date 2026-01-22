Gilat to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results on Tuesday, February 10

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results on Tuesday, February 10, 2026.

Conference Call and Webcast

Following the release, Adi Sfadia, Chief Executive Officer, and Gil Benyamini, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss Gilat’s fourth quarter 2025 results and business achievements and participate in a question and answer session:

In English: Date: Tuesday, February 10, 2026 Start: 08:30 AM EST / 15:30 IST

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available on the Gilat website at www.gilat.com and through this link: https://www.veidan-conferencing.com/gilat

Or Dial-in: US: 1-888-407-2553 International: +972-3-918-0609 In Hebrew: Date: Tuesday, February 10, 2026 Start: 09:30 AM EST / 16:30 IST

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available on the Gilat website at www.gilat.com and through this link: https://gk-biz.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_G88a-1dHSZmui4RWxTEjLg

The webcasts will also be archived for a period of 30 days on the Company’s website and through the link above.

About Gilat

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT) is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications. With over 35 years of experience, we develop and deliver deep technology solutions for satellite, ground, and new space connectivity, offering next-generation solutions and services for critical connectivity across commercial and defense applications. We believe in the right of all people to be connected and are united in our resolution to provide communication solutions to all reaches of the world.

Together with our wholly owned subsidiaries Gilat Wavestream, Gilat DataPath, and Gilat Stellar Blu, we offer integrated, high-value solutions supporting multi-orbit constellations, Very High Throughput Satellites (VHTS), and Software-Defined Satellites (SDS) via our Commercial and Defense Divisions. Our comprehensive portfolio is comprised of a software-defined platform and modems, high-performance satellite terminals, advanced Satellite On-the-Move (SOTM) antennas and ESAs, highly efficient, high-power Solid State Power Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC) and includes integrated ground systems for commercial and defense markets, field services, network management software, and cybersecurity services.

Gilat’s products and tailored solutions support multiple applications including government and defense, IFC and mobility, cellular backhaul, enterprise, aerospace and critical infrastructure clients all while meeting the most stringent service level requirements. For more information, please visit: http://www.gilat.com

Certain statements made herein that are not historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Gilat to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, changes in general economic and business conditions, inability to maintain market acceptance to Gilat’s products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, rapid changes in the market for Gilat’s products, loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition, introduction of competing products by other companies, inability to manage growth and expansion, loss of key OEM partners, inability to attract and retain qualified personnel, inability to protect the Company’s proprietary technology and risks associated with Gilat’s international operations and its location in Israel. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with Gilat’s business, reference is made to Gilat’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

