Saudi Arabia Ecommerce Market Trends and Expansion Potential 2026-2031 | Vision 2030 Boosts Saudi Ecommerce with 99% Internet Penetration; 78% 5G Coverage

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Ecommerce - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Saudi Arabia Ecommerce Market is poised for significant growth, with a projected size of USD 31.29 billion in 2026, expanding from USD 27.96 billion in 2025, and anticipated to reach USD 54.87 billion by 2031, marking an impressive 11.92% CAGR from 2026-2031. This robust growth emphasizes the Kingdom's transition towards a digital-commerce ecosystem, driven largely by Vision 2030 infrastructure investments, which include impressive internet and 5G coverage rates of 99% and 78%, respectively.

The shift from cash to card payments, facilitated by the Mada network, combined with increasing social-commerce engagement from Gen-Z and AI-driven last-mile delivery innovations, is accelerating ecommerce adoption. Advanced payment solutions such as biometric payments and dark-store logistics are enhancing conversion rates and reducing delivery times. Furthermore, regulatory clarity surrounding the Personal Data Protection Law (PDPL) is bolstering consumer confidence while creating higher entry barriers for under-resourced competitors. In this competitive landscape, key players like Amazon.sa, Noon, and local enablers Zid and Salla are championing AI personalization and SME onboarding, despite high rural fulfillment costs that challenge nationwide expansion.

Saudi Arabia Ecommerce Market Trends and Insights:

99% Internet Penetration and 5G Coverage Spur Mobile Commerce: Saudi Arabia's comprehensive 5G coverage coupled with nearly universal internet accessibility provides seamless shopping experiences. Government initiatives such as fiber roll-outs and Fixed Wireless Access enhance digital connectivity, bridging the urban-rural divide. Moreover, 5G's low-latency capabilities facilitate advanced shopping features like augmented-reality product trials and real-time order tracking, which enhance consumer confidence and transaction volumes.

Saudi Arabia's comprehensive 5G coverage coupled with nearly universal internet accessibility provides seamless shopping experiences. Government initiatives such as fiber roll-outs and Fixed Wireless Access enhance digital connectivity, bridging the urban-rural divide. Moreover, 5G's low-latency capabilities facilitate advanced shopping features like augmented-reality product trials and real-time order tracking, which enhance consumer confidence and transaction volumes. Mada Network Accelerates the Cash-to-Card Shift: In 2024, the National Payment Network processed USD 52.6 billion in ecommerce sales, reflecting a 25.8% increase from 2023. The strategic interoperability of Mada debit cards with Apple Pay and mada Pay supports this transition by offering contactless PIN-free transactions, further reducing cash-on-delivery reliance. Wage digitalization accelerates this shift, embedding card use into consumer habits.

In 2024, the National Payment Network processed USD 52.6 billion in ecommerce sales, reflecting a 25.8% increase from 2023. The strategic interoperability of Mada debit cards with Apple Pay and mada Pay supports this transition by offering contactless PIN-free transactions, further reducing cash-on-delivery reliance. Wage digitalization accelerates this shift, embedding card use into consumer habits. High Last-Mile Delivery Costs Limit Rural Reach: Logistical challenges in sparsely populated regions drive up delivery costs, posing a barrier to widespread ecommerce penetration beyond urban areas. Initiatives like consolidated pickup points and drone trials are mitigating these challenges, while ongoing infrastructure improvements under Vision 2030 aim to address these disparities over time.

Additional factors influencing the market include rapid grocery delivery adoption in Tier-2 cities, SME digitization efforts by Monsha'at, and the complexities of cyber-fraud and compliance.

Segment Analysis

B2C commerce retained dominant market share in 2025, accounting for 73.54% of revenue as digital shopping for groceries, fashion, and electronics became routine. B2B growth is supported by Monsha'at initiatives, with a projected 13.45% CAGR, expanding market opportunities for wholesalers and manufacturers. B2B platforms incorporate features like credit-scoring and invoice-financing, facilitating larger order volumes and highlighting platform scalability.

Payment behaviors are evolving with credit/debit cards maintaining a 42.62% market share due to robust banking integrations, though mobile wallets are gaining popularity, driven by a 14.71% CAGR. STC Pay's users enjoy real-time transactions and QR-based payments, while platforms like Apple Pay and Google Pay attract younger demographics through enhanced security features.

Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Business Model

5.2 By Product Category for B2C E-commerce

5.3 By Payment Mode for B2C E-commerce

5.4 By Device Type for B2C E-commerce



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-space and Unmet-Need Assessment



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Amazon Inc. (Amazon.sa)

Noon AD Holdings Ltd.

Jarir Marketing Co.

United Electronics Co. (eXtra)

Nahdi Medical Co.

STC Pay Co.

Ounass (Al Tayer Insignia LLC)

Sary Co.

Lulu Group International

Carrefour Saudi (Majid Al Futtaim)

Nana Direct Co.

Talabat (Delivery Hero SE)

HungerStation (Delivery Hero SE)

Haraj Co.

Namshi Holding Limited

Shein Group Ltd.

eXtra Stores App (United Electronics Co.)

CarrefourNow (Majid Al Futtaim)

IKEA Saudi Arabia (Ghassan Ahmed Al Sulaiman Co.)

Noon AD Holdings One Person Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5mvtp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.