Broadcast Equipment Market Rising at 6.23% CAGR to 2031 Driven by Online Streaming and Digital Adoption says a 2026 Mordor Intelligence Report

Hyderabad, India, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new report published by Mordor Intelligence, the broadcast equipment market is estimated at USD 5.93 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 8.02 billion by 2031, reflecting a CAGR of 6.23% during the forecast period. The industry is witnessing strong momentum as broadcasters accelerate IP-based transmission, transition to cloud-enabled production workflows, and scale content delivery to meet multi-screen and OTT consumption. This rapid modernization is driving demand for encoders, transmitters, antennas, routers, and production switchers, as media networks upgrade legacy infrastructure, adopt remote production systems, and expand digital broadcasting capabilities supported by hybrid broadcasting models, content expansion, and high-resolution (HD/UHD) distribution requirements.

Technology Shifts Defining the Broadcast Equipment Industry

Permanent Shift Toward Remote Production

Remote production has become a permanent part of broadcast operations, replacing many traditional on-site workflows. Broadcasters now rely on low-latency encoders, bonded connectivity, and IP-based switchers to run multi-camera productions from centralized hubs. This shift cuts travel costs, improves crew efficiency, and supports sustainability goals. As a result, demand is rising for scalable IP infrastructure and cloud-enabled production tools that streamline end-to-end REMI setups

Shift Toward Flexible, Multi-Codec Encoding

Broadcasters are increasingly opting for encoders that can handle multiple codecs within one platform, allowing them to serve everything from older set-top boxes to modern streaming devices. Vendors are rolling out smarter, AI-driven compression tools and flexible software upgrades that help operators stay ready for new formats and major live events. With higher-resolution trials gaining traction in regions across Asia, adaptable and software-defined encoding workflows are becoming essential, keeping demand strong in this segment of broadcast technology.

Regional Market Insights

North America:

Broadcast modernization continues to accelerate across the United States, Canada, and Mexico as networks upgrade to IP-based systems, expand cloud-enabled production, and align with new broadcasting standards. Government-led spectrum reforms, major investments in remote production studios, and nationwide digital transitions support steady equipment procurement across encoders, transmitters, and production infrastructure.

Asia-Pacific:

The region is seeing rapid technology advancement driven by large-scale digitization efforts, next-generation broadcast trials, and strong adoption of immersive formats. Countries such as Japan, South Korea, China, and India are expanding high-resolution services and strengthening their transmission networks, while emerging markets focus on upgrading foundational broadcast infrastructure to support modern distribution workflows.

Table of Contents (Partial) - Broadcast Equipment Market

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4. MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growing Demand for Encoders Supporting Multiple Codecs

4.2.2 Direct-To-Consumer OTT Expansion Accelerating Equipment Upgrades

4.2.3 Rapid Transition to IP-Based Broadcasting Infrastructure

4.2.4 Surge in Remote Production (REMI) Workflows Post-Pandemic

4.2.5 and more

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Persistent Lack of Global Standardization of Media Formats

4.3.2 High Capital Expenditure for UHD and 8K Transmission Gear

4.3.3 Spectrum Allocation Constraints in Urban Regions

4.3.4 and more

4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.8 Impact of Macroeconomic Factors

5. MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Technology

5.1.1 Analog Broadcasting

5.1.2 Digital Broadcasting

5.2 By Product

5.2.1 Dish Antennas

5.2.2 Switches

5.2.3 Video Servers

5.2.4 Encoders

5.2.5 and more

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Radio Broadcasting

5.3.2 Television Broadcasting

5.3.3 Internet Live Streaming

5.3.4 Satellite Broadcasting

5.4 By End User

5.4.1 Broadcasters

5.4.2 Cable Network Operators

5.4.3 Streaming Service Providers

5.4.4 Production Studios

5.5 By Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 United Kingdom

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Russia

5.5.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 India

5.5.3.4 South Korea

5.5.3.5 Australia

5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Middle East and Africa

5.5.4.1 Middle East

5.5.4.1.1 Saudi Arabia

5.5.4.1.2 United Arab Emirates

5.5.4.1.3 Rest of Middle East

5.5.4.2 Africa

5.5.4.2.1 South Africa

5.5.4.2.2 Egypt

5.5.4.2.3 Rest of Africa

5.5.5 South America

5.5.5.1 Brazil

5.5.5.2 Argentina

5.5.5.3 Rest of South America

6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as Available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for Key Companies, Products and Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Cisco Systems Inc.

6.4.2 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

6.4.3 EVS Broadcast Equipment SA

6.4.4 Grass Valley USA LLC

6.4.5 Harmonic Inc.

6.4.6 Clyde Broadcast Technology Ltd

6.4.7 Sencore Inc.

6.4.8 Eletec Broadcast Telecom Sarl

6.4.9 AVL Technologies Inc.

6.4.10 and more

7. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-space and Unmet-Need Assessment

For details on other market segments and the full table of contents, visit - https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/broadcast-equipment-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Related Reports by Mordor Intelligence

Super Hi-Vision Market

The Super Hi-Vision Market is set to grow from USD 93.51 billion in 2025 to USD 268.76 billion by 2030 (23.51% CAGR), driven by rising adoption of 8K/16K displays, immersive content demand, and upgrades in next-gen broadcast systems. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., NHK (Japan Broadcasting Corporation), LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Sharp Corporation are the major companies operating in this market.

Read more about companies active in Super Hi-Vision: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/super-hi-vision-market/companies?utm_source=globenewswire

Broadcast Infrastructure Market

The Broadcast Infrastructure Market will increase from USD 5.77 billion in 2025 to USD 8.27 billion by 2030, supported by the shift to IP-based production, cloud workflows, and modernization of studio and transmission setups.

Podcast Market

The Podcast Market is projected to grow from USD 31.49 billion in 2025 to USD 114.48 billion by 2030, driven by expanding listener bases, strong advertiser demand, and wider availability of streaming platforms.

About Mordor Intelligence

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals. With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.