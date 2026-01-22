Malaysia Payments Market Trends and Growth Strategies 2026-2031: Government's Interoperable QR Push Boosts Cashless Adoption in Malaysia's Rural Areas

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Malaysia Payments - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Malaysia payments market is poised for significant growth, with its size estimated to reach USD 291.79 billion in 2026, up from USD 262.5 billion in 2025. By 2031, projections indicate a market value of USD 494.9 billion, driven by an 11.15% CAGR between 2026-2031. This trajectory highlights the impact of Malaysia's interoperable QR strategy, instant transfer infrastructure, and cashless incentives aimed at rural micro-merchants.

Key trends contributing to this growth include the expansion of e-commerce, which benefits from an 88% urban e-wallet penetration rate, and the rise of Islamic fintech solutions. Popular super-apps utilizing account-to-account (A2A) payment rails cater to Malaysia's expanding gig economy, while cross-border tourist spending is facilitated through shared QR infrastructure. Despite competition, traditional card schemes remain crucial for high-value online transactions, with ongoing growth mainly in tokenized credentials used at contactless POS terminals across urban areas like Klang Valley. Cybersecurity remains essential to counter QR scams, supported by the National Fraud Portal's efforts to enhance banking app security.

The Malaysia Payments Market Report segments the market by payment mode (POS and online sales) and end-user industry (retail, entertainment, and more). It covers companies like Maybank, CIMB Group, Visa, Mastercard, and others, offering additional insights such as market estimates and analyst support.

Market Dynamics

The government's endorsement of interoperable QR and contactless card payments plays a vital role. The DuitNow national QR standard encompasses 80 million Alipay-enabled merchants and facilitates cross-region transactions, now active in Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, and Cambodia. Bank Negara Malaysia's regulation of single merchant display QRs cuts clutter and reduces onboarding costs for micro-enterprises. Cross-border payment limits increased significantly, allowing higher-value transactions among Touch 'n Go users during peak tourist seasons.

E-commerce is rapidly expanding through social-commerce, live selling, and free shipping campaigns that leverage stored-value wallets. Mobile conversion rates soar as e-wallets like ShopeePay integrate directly into various platforms, making digital checkouts the norm for consumer spending. The acquisition of Jaya Grocer by Grab exemplifies the shift towards integrating e-commerce with daily services, paving the way for increased adoption of buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) models like BigPay Later.

Despite advancements, a cash preference persists among SMEs and rural consumers. Seventy-seven percent of SMEs cite high merchant discount rates (MDR) and unreliable coverage as barriers to QR code adoption. In regions like Sabah and Sarawak, dependence on cash remains due to simpler float management. Government subsidy schemes boost digital uptake during holidays, but cash usage rebounds post-subsidy, creating a dual-payment ecosystem outside urban centers, slowing market penetration.

The report further examines other factors affecting the market, such as the rise of Islamic fintech, ASEAN interoperability initiatives, and cybersecurity challenges. In 2025, digital wallets accounted for 35.10% of the market, equivalent to USD 92.14 billion, with further growth anticipated alongside smartphone penetration. A2A payments, leveraging DuitNow's instant rails, exhibit the fastest growth, particularly among gig workers. Card payments remain important for high-ticket items, but contactless MyDebit card issuance is shifting low-value transactions away from token systems. The relevance of cash-on-delivery diminishes as parcel lockers now support QR payments, reducing driver float losses. BNPL usage rose by 40% in 2024, following regulatory comfort with installment credit within wallet frameworks.

Second-generation wallets integrate loyalty programs, international roaming via Alipay+, and micro-investments within super-apps. GrabPay's PayPal API collaboration extends global marketplace reach while retaining favorable local MDR structures under the PayNet interchange cap. Competitive advantages now focus on fraud reduction and payment speed, with banks investing in advanced payment services to maintain deposit channels. Providers are also pushing for Request-to-Pay functionalities, allowing merchants to bypass QR codes and directly bill consumers within banking apps.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION 1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition 1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET LANDSCAPE 4.1 Market Overview 4.2 Market Drivers 4.3 Market Restraints 4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis 4.5 Regulatory Landscape 4.6 Technological Outlook 4.7 Impact of Macroeconomic Factors 4.8 Industry Stakeholder Analysis 4.9 Evolution of the Payments Landscape in Malaysia 4.10 Key Trends Driving Cashless Adoption 4.11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis 4.12 Key Regulations and Standards 4.13 Major Case Studies and Use Cases 4.14 Demographic Influences on Payment Preferences 4.15 Customer Experience and Global Trend Convergence 4.16 Cash Displacement and Contactless Momentum 4.17 Investment Analysis

5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (Value) 5.1 By Mode of Payment 5.2 By End-User Industry

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE 6.1 Market Concentration 6.2 Strategic Moves and Partnerships 6.3 Market Share Analysis 6.4 Company Profiles

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES and FUTURE OUTLOOK 7.1 White-space and Unmet-need Assessment



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Malayan Banking Berhad (Maybank)

CIMB Group Holdings Berhad

Touch 'n Go Digital Sdn. Bhd.

PayPal Holdings, Inc.

Visa Inc.

Mastercard Incorporated

UnionPay International Co. Ltd.

Payments Network Malaysia Sdn Bhd (PayNet)

Ipay88 (m) Sdn. Bhd.

Boost Holdings Sdn. Bhd.

Razer Merchant Services Sdn. Bhd.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (Huawei Pay)

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (Samsung Pay)

Stripe, Inc.

BigPay Later Sdn. Bhd.

Pine Labs Private Ltd. (FavePay)

Ant Group Co. Ltd. (Alipay)

United Overseas Bank (Malaysia) Bhd.

Bank Islam Malaysia Berhad

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ipl39k

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.