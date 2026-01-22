Food Processing Machinery Market Report 2026-2031: Automation and IoT Revolutionizing Plant Floor Operations, Driving Global Revenues to $116 Billion by 2031

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Processing Machinery - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The market is segmented by machinery type, automation level, application, and geography, with forecasts provided in value terms.

The global food processing machinery market is on a remarkable growth curve, with projections estimating its size at USD 88.21 billion by 2026, rising from USD 83.48 billion in 2025, and reaching an impressive USD 116.18 billion by 2031 with a steady CAGR of 5.67% during 2026-2031. Key factors such as modernization of plant floors, stringent hygiene regulations, and increased consumption of packaged foods are driving this upward trajectory.

Processing machinery continues to secure the largest revenue share, as manufacturers prioritize primary transformation equipment to achieve throughput gains and maintain consistent product quality. The Asia-Pacific region is witnessing accelerated demand due to its industrial expansion and rising purchasing power, which aligns with the region's food-safety mandates. While semi-automatic lines are currently predominant, there is a growing adoption of smart and AI-enabled equipment aimed at predictive maintenance, resource efficiency, and real-time quality monitoring. The fragmented supplier base provides opportunities for innovation, with technology disruptors gaining traction by offering specialized, connected solutions.

Rising Demand for Processed and Convenience Foods

Changing consumer lifestyles favor convenience foods, prompting increased equipment investment in processing and packaging segments. The U.S. ready meals market, growing at 9.1% CAGR, fuels upstream demand for flexible processing lines. This trend is particularly advantageous for manufacturers providing modular systems for rapid product changeovers. Ghost kitchens prefer compact, ventless solutions, as demonstrated by Alto-Shaam's Vector H Series Multi-Cook Oven, which supports multi-concept operations. Delivery-centric models combined with advanced processing technologies are creating unique market segments for suppliers targeting urban commissary operations.

Rapid Automation and IoT Integration in Plant Floors

Manufacturing intelligence platforms are shifting operational models from reactive to predictive, optimizing equipment usage and product quality. For instance, Rockwell Automation's FactoryTalk Analytics platform reduces unplanned downtime significantly while improving equipment effectiveness. Smart processing equipment with edge computing capabilities is addressing latency concerns in time-sensitive operations, and the integration of AI, as shown by Chef Robotics' systems, enhances consistency and reduces waste.

High Capex and OpEx of Advanced Hygienic Machinery

The investment in advanced hygienic processing equipment can be significant, deterring some manufacturers. However, firms like GEA offer entry-level solutions to smaller companies, minimizing capital requirements. Despite high operational expenses, such as cleaning chemicals and maintenance, suppliers are introducing flexible financing to support emerging market manufacturers.

Other drivers and restraints analyzed include:

Stricter Global Food-Safety and Hygiene Regulations

Expanding Food Manufacturing Capacity Across APAC

Escalating Energy and Skilled-Labor Costs

Segment Analysis

Processing equipment accounted for 53.92% of 2025 revenue, with technology advancements driving thermal, non-thermal, and extrusion expansion. Buhler's SmartLine, produced in India, exemplifies how automation can adapt high-end features to meet regional pricing. The integration of packaging machinery with upstream processes enhances efficiency.

Geography Analysis

Asia-Pacific is a pivotal player, projected to contribute 38.21% to global revenue in 2025, growing at 5.33% CAGR. The region's growth is driven by rising exports, urban consumption, and government incentives. North America focuses on digital upgrades, facing higher fabrication costs due to tariffs. Robotics adoption is increasing due to labor shortages and hygiene standards. South America, the Middle East, and Africa are enhancing food processing infrastructure to improve food security and reduce post-harvest losses, with innovations tailored to regional challenges.

Challenges like foreign exchange volatility delay machinery orders, but the objective remains to bridge capacity gaps and align supply with growing demand.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction 1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition 1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape 4.1 Market Overview 4.2 Market Drivers 4.3 Market Restraints 4.4 Regulatory Landscape 4.5 Technological Outlook 4.6 Porter's Five Forces

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value) 5.1 By Machinery Type 5.1.1 Processing Machinery 5.1.2 Packaging Machinery 5.1.3 Utilities and Ancillary Systems 5.2 By Automation Level 5.3 By Application 5.4 By Geography

6 Competitive Landscape 6.1 Market Concentration 6.2 Strategic Moves 6.3 Market Share Analysis 6.4 Company Profiles

7 Market Opportunities and Future Outlook

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Buhler AG

GEA Group AG

Tetra Laval (Tetra Pak)

John Bean Technologies (JBT)

Krones AG

Marel hf.

Alfa Laval AB

SPX FLOW Inc.

Tomra Systems ASA

Satake Corp.

Anko Food Machine Co.

Hosokawa Micron Corp.

Atlas Pacific Engineering

Provisur Technologies

Syntegon Technology

Marelec Food Tech

Key Technology

Heat and Control

Middleby Corp.

Urschel Laboratories

