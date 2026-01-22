From Isolated Products to a Connected Ecosystem: PVPFUN Takes Shape





SINGAPORE, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PVPFUN is a Web3-oriented Vibe Coding ecosystem, built around its self-developed Agentic IDE engine, FunScript Engine. The platform enables creators and independent developers to generate and deploy Web3 applications using natural language, compressing the journey “from idea to product” into a clear, executable path. On this foundation, PVPFUN is exploring decentralized mechanisms for application discovery, usage, and execution, aiming to redefine how Web3 applications are distributed and sustained.

At present, PVPFUN has entered the market with a relatively complete technical architecture and is transitioning into its next phase—one centered on application deployment and ecosystem expansion. Focusing on high-frequency interactive scenarios such as prediction markets and on-chain games, the platform has successively launched Fun Predict and BoomFun as core components of its application ecosystem.

Despite the broader crypto market entering a corrective phase since the second half of 2025, the PVPFUN ecosystem has continued to progress steadily. Over the past 30 days, the platform recorded more than 38,000 new registered users, bringing total registrations above 250,000, with approximately 30,000 daily active users.

Within the ecosystem, 12 developers or partner projects have completed integration or entered active onboarding, while prediction-market-related interactions have exceeded 360,000. These milestone metrics provide early validation for upcoming product launches and future scalability.

Building on this momentum, PVPFUN continues to expand its user and developer network—moving from tool capabilities to deployed applications, and from isolated experiments toward a structured, system-level rollout. Its application ecosystem is now evolving from individual points into a connected network.

A Maturing Product Ecosystem

PVPFUN is constructing a sustainably extensible Web3 product ecosystem across multiple verticals. In the current phase, the platform has prioritized two entry points—prediction markets and high-frequency on-chain games—introducing Fun Predict and BoomFun as application-layer gateways.

Fun Predict focuses on event forecasting and outcome settlement, emphasizing clear participation paths and reusable prediction structures. BoomFun, by contrast, targets high-frequency participation scenarios, exploring scalable on-chain entertainment through time-synchronized interaction and unified settlement mechanisms.

These applications are not isolated products; they are being progressively integrated into a unified ecosystem, continuously strengthening PVPFUN’s application-layer capacity and extensibility.

Fun Predict: System-Level Construction from Prediction Logic to On-Chain Settlement

As a core component of the PVPFUN ecosystem, Fun Predict represents the platform’s prediction market offering. Unlike prediction applications built around a single gameplay mechanic, Fun Predict was designed from inception as a long-term, scalable prediction infrastructure, providing a stable, extensible system-level solution for prediction use cases. Its beta version is scheduled for official release in March.

Fun Predict has already implemented a comprehensive prediction event lifecycle management system, covering event creation, multi-outcome modeling, time-window control, result verification, and settlement. All outcomes are settled through on-chain logic, ensuring verifiability, auditability, and minimal room for human intervention—establishing clear operational boundaries for prediction activities.

To meet real-world usage demands, Fun Predict has focused on optimizing participation efficiency, settlement determinism, and reward distributability. Participation flows are streamlined to minimize interaction friction in high-frequency scenarios; settlement logic is executed through standardized event state machines to maintain stability under high concurrency; and reward distribution is embedded directly at the protocol layer, allowing prediction activity to naturally translate into ecosystem-wide value flows rather than remaining at the application surface.

On the frontend, Fun Predict has entered its beta phase, supporting full participation and result-tracking workflows. Recent iterations emphasize improved probability visualization, clearer odds structures, and optimized onboarding for new users—aiming to deliver a Web2-intuitive experience while preserving on-chain verifiability.

Why Prediction Markets as the Initial Focus

Since 2025, prediction markets have been evolving from a relatively peripheral crypto application into event-based contract products with real-world relevance. Prediction applications centered on elections, sports, and other real-world events are now emerging with clearer settlement rules and more robust product structures, increasingly entering regulatory and legal discussions. Prediction markets are no longer viewed merely as entertainment or speculative betting, but as mechanisms for pricing uncertainty and settling outcomes.

At the same time, usage frequency has accelerated significantly. Over the past year, several major platforms have reached tens of billions of dollars in trading volume, with prediction themes expanding from isolated one-off events to recurring political cycles, sports seasons, and entertainment schedules. In certain periods, participation has shown high-frequency, repetitive, and sustained patterns. The widespread adoption of stablecoin settlement has further reduced friction for small-value, high-frequency, cross-regional participation—allowing prediction markets, for the first time, to operate as long-term systems.

From a structural perspective, the core value of prediction markets lies not in the popularity of individual events, but in their highly reusable and extensible frameworks. Events across different themes and cycles can be continuously generated within a unified structure, where each prediction is both a complete experience and a building block within a broader application system.

For these reasons, PVPFUN has chosen prediction markets as its initial focus, positioning Fun Predict as a foundational module capable of continuously onboarding new themes, cycles, and scenarios—serving as a persistent engine for user activity within the ecosystem.

BoomFun: High-Frequency Participation and Network-Synchronized Interaction

BoomFun represents PVPFUN’s core exploration into high-frequency interactive applications and is scheduled for launch in early February. Unlike traditional blockchain games that emphasize individual progression or long-term accumulation, BoomFun is designed around high-frequency participation, synchronized decision-making, and unified settlement, aiming to deliver a near real-time on-chain interaction model.

Built on a minesweeper-style gameplay template, BoomFun introduces network-wide state synchronization. Each game round operates within a defined time window: all participants complete actions within the allotted time, after which the system processes data collectively and enters settlement. This shifts on-chain interaction from asynchronous execution to a synchronized, rhythm-driven collective experience.

Through fixed-round structures and on-chain settlement logic, BoomFun addresses challenges related to multi-user concurrency, temporal consistency, and outcome credibility. Player choices are locked before countdown completion, eliminating information asymmetry, while result generation combines on-chain state with system logic to ensure unpredictability alongside verifiability and replayability.

More importantly, BoomFun’s high-frequency participation and unified settlement allow the platform to continuously capture stable, predictable behavioral data under real high-concurrency conditions, transforming each interaction into measurable, traceable on-chain signals. As such, BoomFun is not merely an entertainment product, but a sustainable high-frequency interaction paradigm—laying the groundwork for future interactive applications and long-term ecosystem operation.

Ecosystem Expansion: Partnerships in Execution

As core products mature, PVPFUN has simultaneously advanced key ecosystem partnerships to strengthen external support for real-world application execution.

In January, PVPFUN announced a collaboration with 4AI, enabling advanced AI Agent solutions to be progressively integrated into the platform—supporting prediction models, strategy assistance, and user behavior analysis. In parallel, PVPFUN continues discussions with the Sei ecosystem, exploring expansion opportunities in higher-performance chain environments optimized for high-frequency interaction and improved user experience.

The platform is also advancing cooperation with Kite, creating synergy in trading data integration and ecosystem tooling, while maintaining ongoing collaboration with Mantle, including continued coordination around Fun Predict and related products.

On the market side, $PVP has successfully launched on LBank BoostHub, expanding liquidity channels and providing a more stable foundation for new users, developers, and upcoming application releases.

Overall, these partnerships align closely with the operational needs of PVPFUN’s application ecosystem, offering stronger structural support for multi-product parallelization and long-term expansion.

Closing

PVPFUN is completing a critical transition—from tool-level capabilities to a structured application ecosystem. Prediction market applications, represented by Fun Predict, have become the most defining expression of this shift. Prediction is no longer confined to short-term gameplay or conceptual experiments; through reusable event structures, stable on-chain settlement logic, and continuously generated participation, it is entering a sustainable operational trajectory.

From an industry perspective, this shift is far from accidental. In 2025, prediction markets generated approximately $44 billion in real trading volume. With the expansion of high-frequency sports and entertainment events, the normalization of stablecoin settlement, and growing involvement from traditional financial institutions, the industry widely anticipates 2026 as a transition from tens of billions to hundreds of billions in scale. Prediction markets are moving from the periphery toward a more mainstream event-contract market.

Within this emerging window, PVPFUN has chosen prediction markets as its strategic entry point, building Fun Predict as a system-level infrastructure designed for long-term operation. By transforming real-world uncertainty into participatory, settleable, and continuously callable on-chain event structures, PVPFUN is laying down reusable operational foundations for the next phase of prediction markets—and positioning itself as a potential core value carrier within this rapidly expanding domain.

