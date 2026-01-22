Hydrogen Generation Market Trends and Expansion Forecast 2026-2031 - EU RFNBO Rules Drive Certified Green Hydrogen Demand; U.S. Section 45V Tax Credit Boosts Electrolyzer Production

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydrogen Generation - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Hydrogen Generation Market reached a notable valuation of USD 185.49 billion in 2025, with projections indicating growth from USD 192.82 billion in 2026 to USD 234.06 billion by 2031, reflecting a CAGR of 3.95% during 2026-2031. This expansion is driven by policy-backed demand for low-carbon molecules, favoring investments in electrolysis and carbon-capture retrofits.

Regulatory mechanisms, such as the EU's Renewable Fuels of Non-Biological Origin (RFNBO) rules and the U.S. Section 45V production tax credit, have transformed voluntary decarbonization into compliance mandates, offering a predictable revenue stream. Concurrently, advancements in technology and falling renewable electricity prices, coupled with carbon-pricing regimes, widen the cost disparity between traditional and clean hydrogen molecules. Key industrial sectors such as steel, ammonia, and methanol are adopting long-term offtake agreements, enhancing the market's diversity beyond traditional refinery applications.

The report segments by Source (e.g., Grey, Blue, Green Hydrogen), Technology (e.g., Steam Methane Reforming, Electrolysis), Application (e.g., Oil Refining, Chemical Processing), and Geography (e.g., North America, Europe).

EU RFNBO Mandate Igniting Certified Green Hydrogen Demand

The RFNBO framework mandates the use of verified renewable hydrogen by industries like refineries, turning green molecules into regulated commodities. The first €720 million auction helped bridge the cost disparity between fossil-based and renewable products, enabling significant investment decisions for large-scale electrolyzer projects. Certification rules highlight premium products, triggering dedicated renewable PPAs. Projects like EWE's 280 MW electrolyzer, set for commissioning in 2027, exemplify this trend, while structured contracts ensure project financial stability.

U.S. Section 45V Tax Credit Accelerating Domestic Electrolyzer Build-Out

The finalized Section 45V provides up to USD 3 per kilogram for hydrogen with low CO? emissions, making many U.S. projects financially viable. This incentive fosters advanced energy systems and benefits from examples like Nel ASA's federal funding for their Mississippi plant expansion. The policy's ten-year credit assurance facilitates long-term renewable PPAs, allowing project developers to mitigate political risks.

Scarcity of Tier-1 Renewable PPAs for Gigawatt Electrolysis

The lack of competitive, long-duration renewable PPAs impedes Europe's electrolyzer pipeline development, with only a small fraction securing financing. The competition with data centers and EV networks for certified power reduces hydrogen project margins, and Germany's nationwide hydrogen trunkline tariffs further elevate PPA premiums. Without accelerated offshore wind auctions, numerous projects may face delays beyond 2027, affecting short-term delivery.

Other Drivers and Restraints:

China's coal-to-hydrogen policy sustains traditional volumes.

Middle East ammonia hubs drive gigawatt-scale export projects.

Gulf Coast water stress challenges PEM roll-outs.

Segment Analysis

Grey hydrogen dominated with a 97.21% demand share in 2025, highlighting reliance on steam methane reforming and coal gasification. However, electrolytic supply is set to grow at a 32.6% CAGR by 2031, driven by policy incentives in Europe and North America offsetting higher costs. Blue hydrogen serves as an interim solution in gas-rich areas, while emerging pathways like turquoise hydrogen, with venture funding attraction, remain pre-commercial. Pink hydrogen offers solutions in high-nuclear-capacity countries.

Geography Analysis

Asia-Pacific, led by China's coal-gasification capacity, accounted for 54.08% of global revenue in 2025. Concurrently, India's Green Hydrogen Mission highlights new growth opportunities. Europe's strategic projects like RFNBO quotas and Germany's hydrogen backbone support clean-molecule adoption, despite bottlenecks due to PPA shortages. In North America, incentives and resources favor growth, but water and permitting challenges persist. The Middle East focuses on integrated hubs for ammonia export, and early-stage projects in Africa demonstrate promising resource potential.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts

5.1 By Source

5.2 By Technology

5.3 By Application

5.4 By Geography



6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves (M&A, Partnerships, PPAs)

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles



7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-Space & Unmet-Need Assessment



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Linde plc

Air Liquide

Air Products & Chemicals

Sinopec

Engie SA

Nel ASA

Cummins Inc.

ITM Power plc

Plug Power Inc.

Siemens Energy AG

McPhy Energy SA

FuelCell Energy

Enapter AG

Bloom Energy

Ballard Power Systems

Johnson Matthey PLC

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Messer Group GmbH

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp.

Doosan Fuel Cell

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kaxh5r

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.