MariMed Launches Hemp-Derived THC Products Under its Vibations™ Brand in Rhode Island

NORWOOD, Mass., Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MariMed Inc. (“MariMed,” “the Company”) (CSE: MRMD) (OTCQX: MRMD), a leading cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, today announced the launch of a hemp-derived THC version of its Vibations™ hydrating drink mix brand in Rhode Island.

The launch represents a capital-efficient opportunity for the Company to expand Vibations into the rapidly growing hemp THC beverage category through an established retail channel, without incremental cultivation or retail infrastructure investment. MariMed believes hemp-derived THC beverages provide a scalable pathway to incremental revenue and accretive gross margin, while maintaining disciplined capital deployment.

Distributing a hemp-derived version of Vibations also advances MariMed’s Expand the Brand strategy, which is focused on broadening distribution of the Company’s core brands and achieving a goal of owning top-selling, national cannabis brands. According to BDSA and Lit Alerts, Vibations is a top 10 selling cannabis beverage brand in Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, and Delaware.

The hemp-derived THC version of Vibations is infused with 5mg of THC per stick. Flavors available for the Rhode Island launch include Lemon Lime (Sugar Free), Half & Half, Strawberry Lemonade, and Tropical Punch. Distribution will be provided through licensed Rhode Island liquor stores that are authorized to carry hemp THC beverages and products, providing an efficient and scalable retail channel for market entry. There are currently more than 150 licensed and approved liquor stores in the state.

“The regulated hemp THC market is a strategic extension of our Expand the Brand initiative,” said Jon Levine, Chief Executive Officer of MariMed. “It allows us to introduce our portfolio of leading brands into new channels with broad retail access. Our focus is on disciplined execution, working with experienced partners and building a scalable distribution framework that supports long-term growth.”

Mr. Levine also addressed the federal government’s recent legislation that, if implemented later this year, would ban hemp-derived THC products such as the new version of Vibations: “We believe such proposals conflict with the regulatory framework established in states like Rhode Island, which prioritize public health and consumer safety. We are confident that ultimately a sensible regulatory solution will be established that enables these existing, state-level programs to continue.”

Distribution of Vibations in Rhode Island is supported by Craft Collective Homegrown, the leading hemp beverage distributor in the state, which will manage weekly ordering and delivery. MariMed has also entered a new partnership with Modern Infusions, the hemp THC beverage division of Theory Wellness, to manage sales execution and local marketing initiatives, including distributor management, account development, retail merchandising, and short and long-term sales planning.

The Company is also developing plans to expand distribution of Vibations into additional markets during the first half of 2026. Those plans will be contingent on the early performance of the Rhode Island launch and other regulatory considerations and would be implemented using a similarly disciplined and capital-efficient distribution model.

ABOUT VIBATIONS

Vibations is an all-natural cannabis and electrolyte drink mix developed and distributed by multi-state cannabis operator MariMed Inc. It provides advanced hydration for the mind and body. Each great-tasting mix is infused with fast-acting, full-spectrum cannabis, replenishing electrolytes, and optimized cannabinoids so consumers can “vibe their way to their best day.” With a fast-acting onset of 15 minutes, mixing Vibations with water provides all the hydration, energy, and focus today’s cannabis consumer wants on-the-go. All flavors are all-natural, use no artificial flavors or ingredients, and are vegan and gluten-free. To learn more about Vibations and where it is available, visit drinkvibations.shop.

ABOUT MARIMED

MariMed Inc. is a leading multi-state cannabis operator, known for developing and managing state-of-the-art cultivation, production, and retail facilities. Our award-winning portfolio of cannabis brands, including Betty's Eddies™, Bubby’s Baked™, Vibations™, InHouse™, and Nature’s Heritage™, sets us apart as an industry leader. These trusted brands, crafted with quality and innovation, are recognized and loved by consumers across the country. With a commitment to excellence, MariMed continues to drive growth and set new standards in the cannabis industry. For additional information, visit www.marimedinc.com .

