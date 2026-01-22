North American Niobium and Critical Minerals Corp. Plans Phase 2 Radon Survey and Low-Impact Backpack Drilling at Blanchette, Bardy and Seigneurie Properties, Québec

Vancouver, British Columbia, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Niobium and Critical Minerals Corp. (CSE: NIOB) (FSE: KS82.F) (OTCQB: NIOMF) (“North American Niobium” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce a planned Phase 2 follow-up exploration program combining a soil-gas radon survey conducted by RadonEx Ltd. with a low-impact backpack drilling program to validate and refine target areas and support drill targeting across the Company’s 100%-owned Blanchette, Bardy, and Seigneurie properties in Québec.

Highlights

Phase 2 start date: Program planned to commence January 30, 2026

Blanchette & Bardy: Approximately two weeks of soil-gas radon surveying with RadonEx Ltd., conducted in tandem with backpack drilling in areas of identified radon anomalies to refine targets, evaluate potential extensions of the systems, and identify additional priority drill targets

Seigneurie: A further ~10-day program is planned following the Blanchette and Bardy work, including a soil-gas radon survey and backpack drilling, along with a high-resolution magnetic survey to support target definition and prioritization

Planned Phase 2 Work Program

At Blanchette and Bardy, the Company plans to advance priority areas through a soil-gas radon survey conducted by RadonEx Ltd. in tandem with a backpack drilling program. The objective is to validate radon anomalies interpreted to be associated with mineralization, refine target geometry, and support the identification of additional priority targets for subsequent exploration and potential drilling.

Backpack drilling is a portable, low-impact, gas-powered drilling method intended to support rapid follow-up sampling. Importantly, the Company’s planned backpack drilling approach does not require hydraulic force machinery and is aligned with Québec’s regulatory framework for exploration activities, including the ATI (autorisation pour travaux d’exploration à impacts) permitting regime. The equipment and method are consistent with the type of tools commonly used to conduct overburden sampling, as referenced in Québec’s ATI Guide du promoteur, and are intended to minimize surface disturbance while enabling targeted sampling. The tool can be used to sample the overburden and, where conditions allow, collect samples from the uppermost bedrock concealed beneath overburden cover to help refine and prioritize targets.

Following the Blanchette and Bardy work, the Company also plans an additional ~10-day program at its Seigneurie property in Québec’s Haute-Côte-Nord area near the Municipality of Longue-Rive, which is expected to include soil-gas radon surveying and backpack drilling, as well as a high-resolution magnetic survey to further define and prioritize target areas and guide subsequent exploration.

Exploration activities will be conducted in accordance with applicable requirements, and remain subject to typical operational considerations, including weather and site conditions.

“Phase 2 is designed to be a practical, low-impact program that helps us move quickly from anomalies to prioritized targets,” said Murray Nye, Chief Executive Officer of North American Niobium. “By running RadonEx soil-gas radon surveying alongside backpack drilling, we can rapidly test and refine anomalies. The backpack drill is a low-impact gas-powered tool that can sample the overburden, and, in some cases, the surface of bedrock hidden underneath that overburden - helping us evaluate potential extensions of these systems and generate additional drill targets.”

ABOUT NORTH AMERICAN NIOBIUM AND CRITICAL MINERALS CORP.

North American Niobium and Critical Minerals Corp. is a North American mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of precious, base, and critical mineral assets. Its portfolio includes the Silver Lake property in British Columbia’s Omineca Mining Division and a recently acquired land package in Quebec’s Grenville Province. The Quebec properties add exposure to rare earth elements (REE), niobium (Nb), and nickel-copper (Ni-Cu) occurrences, expanding the Company’s footprint into critical minerals that are strategically important for energy and defense applications.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, that address events, results, outcomes or developments that the Company expects, anticipates or intends to occur in the future, or that otherwise reflect management’s expectations or beliefs about future events, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally, but not always, identified by the use of words and phrases such as “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “estimates,” “projects,” “potential,” “opportunity,” “strategy,” “target,” “forecast” and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results “will,” “would,” “may,” “could,” or “should” occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to: (i) statements regarding the Properties and their mineral prospectivity; (ii) the Company’s planned exploration, development and evaluation activities on the Properties; and (iii) the potential for the Grenville Province to host significant rare earth element, niobium, nickel-copper or other critical mineral deposits. Such forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current plans, intentions, expectations and beliefs and are subject to certain assumptions, including, without limitation, assumptions that exploration results will continue to support the prospectivity of the Properties.

Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements are not guarantees of future performance or outcomes and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to: changes in commodity prices and market conditions; the availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms; general economic, business and political conditions; risks inherent in mineral exploration and development, including operational risks, geological uncertainties, environmental risks and accidents; changes in government regulation or policy; and the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties faced by the Company is available in the Company’s public disclosure record on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ).

Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and undue reliance should not be placed on them. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are made as of the date hereof and are based on information currently available and management’s beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions at that time. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”). Clyde McMillan, P.Geo., a consultant to the Company and a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained herein.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release