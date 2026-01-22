Pharmaceutical Spray Drying Market 2026-2031: CDMOs Drive Growth with Integrated Particle‐Engineering Services

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Spray Drying - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The pharmaceutical spray drying market, valued at USD 2.36 billion in 2026, is poised for significant growth, reaching USD 3.32 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 7.12%. This market is a vital enabler for modern drug development strategies that focus on improved solubility and rapid bioavailability. Regulations supporting advanced solid dispersions and contract development and manufacturing organizations' (CDMOs) shift towards integrated particle-engineering services are key growth drivers.

Equipment advances are driving the market forward with real-time analytics and automation, aiding biopharma innovators in accelerating development cycles for APIs, vaccines, and inhalable therapies. Sustainability goals, solvent-reduction mandates, and energy efficiency objectives favor adoption of closed-loop and fusion-dispersion systems, establishing pharmaceutical spray drying as a leading choice for cutting-edge therapeutics.

The report segments the Pharmaceutical Spray Drying Market by application, formulation type, spray dryer type, scale, and geography with forecasts provided in USD value.

Growing Demand for Enhanced Drug Solubility

Approximately 40% of pipeline molecules have low aqueous solubility, necessitating spray-dried amorphous solid dispersions to optimize therapeutic potential. This approach significantly reduces dissolution time and improves bioavailability. Advances in matrices and processing methods ensure strong demand for spray drying solutions.

Rising Outsourcing of Pharmaceutical Formulation Services

The role of specialized CDMOs is increasing as pharmaceutical companies seek to scale quickly without heavy capital investment. Collaborations, like those between Catalent and Sanofi Active Ingredient Solutions, exemplify this trend. Outsourcing reduces validation risk and supports growth in the pharmaceutical spray drying market.

High Initial Capital Investment and Operating Costs

Spray dryer installations involve significant costs, including HEPA filtration and cleanroom requirements, impacting operational budgets. Innovations such as BUCHI's S-300 are helping to offset these expenses partially. Smaller companies often turn to CDMOs to manage costs effectively.

Other Market Drivers and and Challenges:

Expansion of Inhalable and Oral Thin-Film Therapies

Increased Adoption of Continuous Processing Technologies

Strict Validation and Compliance Demands

Segment Analysis

Excipient production, capturing 42.85% of revenue in 2025, is crucial for spray drying technology. Market applications, especially for bioavailability enhancement, are expected to advance at a 9.05% CAGR, emphasizing the importance of these innovations. Taste-masking, controlled-release, and encapsulation are significant niches, with strategic acquisitions like Roquette's purchase of IFF Pharma Solutions highlighting the pivotal role of excipient innovation.

Small-molecule APIs contributed to 47.10% of 2025 revenue, with the technology enabling rapid dissolution. Vaccines, particularly mRNA/LNP formats, are projected to grow at 9.62% CAGR, benefiting from spray-dried formulations that don't rely on cold chains. Biologics also find utility in spray drying, maintaining structural integrity while preserving stability.

Geography Analysis

North America leads with a 39.85% share in 2025, supported by strong CDMO capacity and favorable regulatory frameworks. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at an 8.18% CAGR, driven by expansion in China, South Korea, and India. Europe continues to be a manufacturing hub, while the Middle East & Africa and South America develop into regional formulation centers due to supportive initiatives.

